Zoe Cash (ZOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,738.00
Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Zoe Cash has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Zoe Cash has a total market cap of $6,000.00 and $35,738.00 worth of Zoe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $30.75 Million
Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
NFTPad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,794.21 (NFTPAD)
NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $13,794.21 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $6.20 Million (VEE)
BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Formation Fi Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Million (FORM)
Formation Fi (FORM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $466,436.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Mrweb Finance Market Cap Tops $32.16 Million (AMA)
Mrweb Finance (AMA) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Mrweb Finance has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $1.33 million worth of Mrweb Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mrweb Finance coin can currently be purchased for $1.07 or 0.00005526 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mrweb Finance has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar.
SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.44 Million (SFD)
SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Maker Price Hits $714.06 on Top Exchanges (MKR)
Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $714.06 or 0.03681293 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $698.09 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.26 Million
Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.26 million and $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BasketDAO Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BASK)
BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
Base Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BASE)
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against...
Airbloc (ABL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,663.00
Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SOLA Token Price Hits $0.0021 (SOLA)
SOLA Token (SOLA) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One SOLA Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. SOLA Token has a total market capitalization of $57,889.97 and approximately $28,730.00 worth of SOLA Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SOLA Token has traded flat against the US dollar.
Router Protocol Trading 7.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ROUTE)
Router Protocol (ROUTE) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Router Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $3.04 or 0.00015680 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Router Protocol has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $60.83 million and $2.11 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
UCROWDME Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (UCM)
UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. UCROWDME has a market capitalization of $20,471.60 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.
VYNK CHAIN Price Down 41.8% This Week (VYNC)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
Insureum Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (ISR)
Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Down 2.3% This Week
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $182.46 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
