Hypersign identity Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (HID)
Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $1.09 million and $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
The Luxury Coin Price Up 0.8% Over Last Week (TLB)
The Luxury Coin (TLB) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One The Luxury Coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0919 or 0.00000475 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. The Luxury Coin has a total market cap of $198,088.02 and approximately $14,520.00 worth of The Luxury Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Luxury Coin has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.
BlackHat Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $86,844.00 (BLKC)
BlackHat (BLKC) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $578,163.79 and $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0658 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.
Electra Protocol 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $104,682.00 (XEP)
Electra Protocol (XEP) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Electra Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Electra Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $104,682.00 worth of Electra Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Electra Protocol has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Base Protocol Trading Up 0.7% This Week (BASE)
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against...
Airbloc (ABL) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,663.00
Airbloc (ABL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Airbloc coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000055 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Airbloc has traded down 5.4% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $3.93 million and approximately $42,663.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.
BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BTU)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against...
Voyager Token (VGX) Price Reaches $0.63 on Major Exchanges
Voyager Token (VGX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One Voyager Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00003261 BTC on major exchanges. Voyager Token has a market capitalization of $185.28 million and approximately $15.75 million worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Voyager Token has traded down 0.5% against the dollar.
Insureum Price Reaches $0.0250 on Major Exchanges (ISR)
Insureum (ISR) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Insureum has a total market capitalization of $7.43 million and $30,989.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Insureum has traded 18.8% higher against the dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for $0.0250 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
CoinMerge (CMERGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,550.00
CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar.
Meta (META) Trading 28.3% Lower Over Last Week
Meta (META) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last week, Meta has traded down 28.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Meta coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Meta has a total market capitalization of $231,141.42 and approximately $44,711.00 worth of Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day.
All.me Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $193.00 (ME)
All.me (ME) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One All.me coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, All.me has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. All.me has a market capitalization of $193.00 and approximately $29,875.00 worth of All.me was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
BasketDAO Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BASK)
BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)
PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,332.00
Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
BLOCKv Market Capitalization Tops $6.20 Million (VEE)
BLOCKv (VEE) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One BLOCKv coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.20 million and approximately $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Formation Fi Market Capitalization Achieves $3.09 Million (FORM)
Formation Fi (FORM) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Formation Fi has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Formation Fi has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and approximately $466,436.00 worth of Formation Fi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Formation Fi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
VYNK CHAIN Price Down 41.8% This Week (VYNC)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:. Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000260 BTC. CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2%...
