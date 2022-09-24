Read full article on original website
UCROWDME Price Up 46.7% Over Last 7 Days (UCM)
UCROWDME (UCM) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. UCROWDME has a market capitalization of $20,471.60 and $45,221.00 worth of UCROWDME was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UCROWDME coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, UCROWDME has traded up 46.7% against the US dollar.
BTU Protocol Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9.00 (BTU)
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:. CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000323 BTC. OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000030 BTC. Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against...
CoinMerge (CMERGE) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $31,550.00
CoinMerge (CMERGE) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. CoinMerge has a total market capitalization of $31,550.00 and approximately $94,319.00 worth of CoinMerge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinMerge coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, CoinMerge has traded flat against the dollar.
Hypersign identity Price Down 8.3% Over Last 7 Days (HID)
Hypersign identity (HID) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. In the last seven days, Hypersign identity has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hypersign identity coin can now be bought for about $0.0218 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hypersign identity has a market cap of $1.09 million and $57,261.00 worth of Hypersign identity was traded on exchanges in the last day.
SAFE DEAL Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $3.44 Million (SFD)
SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. In the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00004220 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SAFE DEAL has a market capitalization of $3.44 million and approximately $1,258.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Electrum Dark (ELD) Price Hits $0.0020 on Major Exchanges
Electrum Dark (ELD) traded down 68.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded up 28.5% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a total market cap of $7,772.43 and approximately $213.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) Price Down 2.3% This Week
Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. During the last seven days, Baby Doge Coin has traded down 2.3% against the dollar. Baby Doge Coin has a market cap of $182.46 million and approximately $5.65 million worth of Baby Doge Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baby Doge Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.
Neumark (NEU) One Day Volume Tops $14,697.00
Neumark (NEU) traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Neumark coin can now be bought for about $0.0286 or 0.00000150 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Neumark has a total market cap of $1.82 million and $14,697.00 worth of Neumark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Neumark has traded 99.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Safe Haven (SHA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $7.26 Million
Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Safe Haven has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe Haven has a market cap of $7.26 million and $187,809.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Zoe Cash (ZOE) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $35,738.00
Zoe Cash (ZOE) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Zoe Cash has traded up 25% against the US dollar. Zoe Cash has a total market cap of $6,000.00 and $35,738.00 worth of Zoe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zoe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
PolkaCipher Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (CPHR)
PolkaCipher (CPHR) traded 177.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, PolkaCipher has traded 86.3% lower against the US dollar. One PolkaCipher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. PolkaCipher has a market cap of $25,851.43 and approximately $416,137.00 worth of PolkaCipher was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Anime Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $48,301.45 (ANI)
Anime Token (ANI) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Anime Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Anime Token has a market cap of $48,301.45 and approximately $37,897.00 worth of Anime Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Anime Token has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.
Portal (PORTAL) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $34,332.00
Portal (PORTAL) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Portal has a market cap of $34,332.00 and approximately $33,826.00 worth of Portal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Portal coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Portal has traded up 72.2% against the US dollar.
Aeternity (AE) Market Cap Tops $30.75 Million
Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Aeternity has a market cap of $30.75 million and approximately $739,737.00 worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can now be bought for about $0.0765 or 0.00000394 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
BasketDAO Price Tops $0.55 on Major Exchanges (BASK)
BasketDAO (BASK) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 28th. Over the last seven days, BasketDAO has traded 16.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BasketDAO has a market capitalization of $55,999.00 and $35,296.00 worth of BasketDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BasketDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.55 or 0.00002911 BTC on exchanges.
GMR Finance Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4,053.33 (GMR)
GMR Finance (GMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. GMR Finance has a total market capitalization of $4,053.33 and $42,893.00 worth of GMR Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GMR Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, GMR Finance has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.
NFTPad Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $13,794.21 (NFTPAD)
NFTPad (NFTPAD) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 28th. One NFTPad coin can now be purchased for $0.0049 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. NFTPad has a total market capitalization of $13,794.21 and $12,209.00 worth of NFTPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTPad has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar.
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.81 Million
Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Over the last seven days, Whole Earth Coin has traded 11% higher against the dollar. Whole Earth Coin has a total market capitalization of $4.81 million and approximately $42,027.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Whole Earth Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Neblio (NEBL) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $33.78 Million
Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. Neblio has a total market capitalization of $55.02 million and $33.78 million worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Neblio has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. One Neblio coin can now be bought for about $2.81 or 0.00014493 BTC on popular exchanges.
Maker Price Hits $714.06 on Top Exchanges (MKR)
Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Maker has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. One Maker coin can now be purchased for approximately $714.06 or 0.03681293 BTC on exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $698.09 million and approximately $26.92 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
