3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe MertensVirginia State
Washington D.C. Council Approves $10 Million for MigrantsTom HandyWashington, DC
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Texas Sends a Second Busload of Migrants to the Home of Kamala HarrisTom HandyTexas State
Pangiam's $3.1 million Fairfax expansion to add 200 tech sector jobsWatchful EyeFairfax, VA
ESPN’s Malika Andrews Reveals Interim Boston Celtics Head Coach’s Past and Goes After Stephen A. Smith
ESPN’s Malika Andrews stirred up more controversy for the NBA’s Boston Celtics when she brought up the history of the team’s interim head coach from more than 13 years ago. During an on-air NBA Today broadcast last week, the sports world was upended when it was reported...
Orlando Magic Waive Former Wizards And Lakers Player
The Orlando Magic announced Saturday that they had waived former Washington Wizards and Los Angeles Lakers guard Joel Ayayi, who went undrafted in 2021.
Yardbarker
East Notes: Knicks, Tom Thibodeau, Pistons, Wizards
Team president Leon Rose said coach Tom Thibodeau is free to manage the roster in the way he sees fit, per Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News. “There’s no edicts,” Rose said, via Bondy. “We love our young players, too. Believe me. Thibs is the coach. Thibs decides who plays, how many minutes, what the rotations are. The one thing I know about Thibs — he’s going to make decisions based on who is going to win us a basketball game. That’s his role and I have full confidence in that.”
NBC Sports
How to watch Warriors vs. Wizards preseason games in Tokyo
The Golden State Warriors are tipping off their preseason overseas. The Dubs and the Washington Wizards will open the NBA preseason with two games in Tokyo, Japan. It will be Golden State’s first time outside of North American since 2017, when it played the Minnesota Timberwolves in a pair of preseason games in China.
Pelicans Sign Zylan Cheatham And John Butler, Waive Izaiah Brockington
The New Orleans Pelicans have announced the signings of forwards John Butler and Zylan Cheatham and the waiving of two-way guard Izaiah Brockington.
Yardbarker
Watch: Thomas Bryant Explains Why He Wears No. 31
During the offseason, the Los Angeles Lakers made a concerted effort to target young players with high motors and athletic ability in an effort to rectify the 2021-22 roster. To that end, they brought back Thomas Bryant, whom they originally selected No. 42 overall in the 2017 NBA Draft. After being waived by the Lakers in 2018, he landed with the Washington Wizards where he developed into a shot-blocking, outside-shooting big man that’s tailor-made for the modern game.
2022 Thunder media day recap
The Oklahoma City Thunder held their 2022 media day on Monday, Sept. 26. Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault and most of the players were expected to talk with the media. Due to the event lasting several hours, this article will be updated throughout the day with the best quotes and paraphrases from each player when it’s their turn to speak with the media.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals Who He Thinks Is The Best Player In The NBA
View the original article to see embedded media. On Monday, teams around the NBA are having media day, which will excite fans who get to hear from their favorite players for the first time in a while. The Milwaukee Bucks are playing two of their preseason games against the Atlanta...
NBC Sports
Wizards excited about potential of Beal-Kuzma-Porzingis
WASHINGTON -- Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma have been teammates in the Wizards organization for over seven months now, but have yet to play together in a formal setting due to Beal's recovery from left wrist surgery late last season. Even on Saturday, the first practice of training camp, they were split up during the team's scrimmage.
Yardbarker
Ben Simmons Comments On Playing With Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant Should Have The NBA Scared: "We've Been Playing All Week. It Looks Incredible."
The Brooklyn Nets are readying up for a big year where they hope to make a run at the championship or risk losing stars like Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. Irving is a free agent in the 2023 offseason and will probably entertain all offers that he can, given the refusal of the Nets to give him a max contract extension so far.
Yardbarker
Suns star Chris Paul reveals talking ‘regularly’ with Adam Silver on Robert Sarver scandal
Chris Paul was placed in a precarious situation the moment the news broke about Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver’s workplace scandal. Paul is not only one of the most outspoken individuals in the league when it comes to social issues, but he also happened to serve as the NBPA president for many years. The 12-time All-Star was dragged into the mess that centered around Sarver as Paul was expected to speak out against his own employer.
Kim Mulkey Opens Up On Excitement For This Year's Team
LSU enters its second season under Mulkey, add All-American Angel Reese into the mix
Yardbarker
NBA Insider Reveals Expected Kemba Walker Update
We aren’t really sure what is next for Kemba Walker, currently of the Detroit Pistons. Walker was traded to Detroit from the New York Knicks just a few months ago. However, everyone knew he would be waived or traded from that team before 2022-23 starts. But now we are...
The Sarver and Udoka cases have shown the good and bad of online NBA fandom
The robust online community that fuels the NBA’s popularity can be its greatest asset and a dangerous liability. For the past seven days, the full spectrum has been on display
NBA・
