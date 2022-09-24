There’s no bad weather, only bad gear. That’s the mantra of Finland-based brand Reima (pronounced “ray-ma”), which has been helping kids enjoy the outdoors for more than 75 years, since the founders first recycled old World War II uniforms into coats for children. Today, it offers a year-round collection of outerwear, apparel and footwear for kids ages 0 to 14, that is meant to handle everything nature can throw at it, from summer heat to rain to cold and snow. Now, Reima’s latest challenge is to make inroads in the North American market. The kids’ brand entered Canada first in 2018, followed by...

LIFESTYLE ・ 2 HOURS AGO