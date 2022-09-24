Read full article on original website
Patagonia's founder, who just gave his company to a non-profit, loves saving money. From eating cat food to living in beach shacks, here are some of the wackiest examples.
Though Patagonia prioritizes employee wellbeing and sustainability over profits, founder Yvon Chouinard scrimps on his personal life.
Thousands of Yeti Coolers Are Washing Up on the Alaskan Shore
Cooler connoisseurs rejoice! Thousands of pricey Yeti coolers are washing up on the shores of Alaska after a cargo ship unintentionally sent a few cases overboard. All told, 109 cooler containers dropped into the sea near Washington's Olympic Peninsula last year. Now, residents of the Last Frontier are setting off...
European Heat Waves Melts Glaciers, Revealing Viking Weapons Buried in Ice
As Europe's glaciers are being melted by the summer's heat wave, archaeologists in Norway have found weaponry from the Viking Age. The Jotunheimen Mountains in Norway's Innlandet County were the target of a study team from the Secrets of the Ice Glacier Archaeology Program. Archaeological Bullseye. The area, which is...
Hilaree Nelson, famed US mountaineer, missing on Nepal’s Manaslu peak
The renowned US big-mountain skier Hilaree Nelson has gone missing on a trek in the Himalayas after apparently falling into a 2,000ft crevasse. Nelson and her partner, Jim Morrison, had scaled the 26,781ft peak of Manaslu mountain on Monday morning. Jiban Ghimire of Shangri-La Nepal Treks, which organised the expedition, told Outside Magazine that the pair reached the summit at 11:30am local time.
Hilaree Nelson: US mountaineer missing after 'skiing into crevasse'
Rescuers in Nepal are searching for the famed US mountaineer Hilaree Nelson after she went missing on the world's eighth tallest mountain. Ms Nelson reportedly fell into a deep crevasse during a ski descent on Monday. The North Face-sponsored athlete had earlier reached the summit of Mount Manaslu in Nepal...
He survived an avalanche on Everest. Then he disappeared on a California mountain.
Quang Thân summitted the world's tallest peaks: Kilimanjaro, Aconagua, Denali. He survived an avalanche on Everest. On a routine hike, he disappeared.
New Lakes Are Springing Up In Alaska, Bubbling With A Nasty Suprise
Newly formed lakes created by thawing ice in Alaska are teeming with methane-belching bacteria, as shown by a recent expedition by NASA scientists. Since methane is a potent greenhouse gas, the creation of these bubbling lakes is further fuelling the climate crisis and leaving the local environment in disarray,. They’re...
4 Things the Super Rich Are Spending Their Money on in 2022
More than 51,000 people joined the ranks of ultra-high net worth individuals (UHNWIs) -- those with assets of more than $30 million -- last year, according to Knight Frank's 2022 Wealth Report. It was...
Walking back in time to learn about the future of permafrost
There's a freezer door in the mountainside outside of Fairbanks, Alaska. Tom Douglas opens it and we step inside, breathing in cold air and musky dust as we start to walk back through time. This isn't fantasy. It's the Permafrost Tunnel run by the U.S. Army's Cold Regions Research and...
WATCH: Wild Video Shows Moment Glacier Collapses in Popular Tourist Spot
As beautiful as a glacier in Chile’s Queulat National Park is, it can be just as catastrophic as this group of tourists discovered. From behind the safety of a computer screen, it may not seem quite as impactful, but rest assured, the collapse of a giant glacier is nothing short of deadly if you’re unlucky enough to find yourself in its path.
Finland’s Reima Brand Wants to Help More Kids in the US and Canada Get Outdoors
There’s no bad weather, only bad gear. That’s the mantra of Finland-based brand Reima (pronounced “ray-ma”), which has been helping kids enjoy the outdoors for more than 75 years, since the founders first recycled old World War II uniforms into coats for children. Today, it offers a year-round collection of outerwear, apparel and footwear for kids ages 0 to 14, that is meant to handle everything nature can throw at it, from summer heat to rain to cold and snow. Now, Reima’s latest challenge is to make inroads in the North American market. The kids’ brand entered Canada first in 2018, followed by...
New App Translates Cats’ Meows
Cats are incredibly expressive, using everything from a purr to the crook of a tail to convey desires and emotions. Many are even quite chatty. Even the most intuitive pet parents might find it hard to comprehend what their feline friend is trying to convey. A new app, MeowTalk, might help.
