Markets

ambcrypto.com

Bitcoin [BTC] traders, before you become exit liquidity, read this

Holders of the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin [BTC], might have a cause to be joyous in the coming days, blockchain analytics platform, Santiment, recently found. According to it, the just concluded trading session last weekend was marked by a surge in interest in BTC on multiple social platforms. Santiment noted further...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
Investopedia

Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26

The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
FIFA
u.today

Bitcoin: Someone Is Buying Up, Reasons Yet Unknown

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26,000

The Bitcoin price continues to trade in a tight range between the mid area around $18,000 and $19,500. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways after a rejection from the $20,000 level which has led to a spike in fear and uncertainty across the nascent sector. At the time of writing,...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
STOCKS
u.today

Crypto Market Grows on Jerome Powell's Speech, Here's Who's Rising Most in Price

STOCKS
cryptopotato.com

BTC Consolidates for Days, Is Huge Move Incoming? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)

Aside from the weekly candle, which ended in the red, Bitcoin made no substantial move and still hovering around the $19K range. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is currently trading on top of the support zone between $18K to $18.5K (in yellow). Following June’s market crash, this support managed to prevent further decline. This was the second successful retest of this level.
MARKETS

