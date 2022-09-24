Read full article on original website
cryptoglobe.com
Crypto Analyst Predicts Potential $XRP Price Explosion as Ripple and SEC Seek End to Ther Legal Battle
A popular cryptocurrency analyst has predicted that the price of $XRP could soon explode upwards, at a time in which both Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are looking for a ruling in their long-running legal battle through a so-called summary judgment. Closely-followed trader DonAlt has revealed...
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
ambcrypto.com
Bitcoin [BTC] traders, before you become exit liquidity, read this
Holders of the largest cryptocurrency, Bitcoin [BTC], might have a cause to be joyous in the coming days, blockchain analytics platform, Santiment, recently found. According to it, the just concluded trading session last weekend was marked by a surge in interest in BTC on multiple social platforms. Santiment noted further...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
dailyhodl.com
BitMEX Founder Arthur Hayes Says Ethereum Will ‘Definitely’ Outperform BTC, Outlines Danger Zone for Bitcoin Bulls
BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes is highlighting a key support level that should concern traders and investors who have placed long positions on Bitcoin (BTC). In a new blog post, Hayes says that Bitcoin bulls should be “worried” about the $17,500 price level, an area that marks the current bear market low for BTC.
Investopedia
Cryptocurrencies To Watch: Week of September 26
The previous week in the crypto market has not been eventful as the one, at least in terms of prices. The news of interest rate hikes and generally portentous economic outlooks have led to markets all over the world slowing down. The ever-looming threat of a recession has also shaken up many investors.
dailyhodl.com
Hedge Fund Veteran Mark Yusko Predicts ‘Face-Melter’ Crypto Rally, Says Bitcoin Has Bottomed Out
Morgan Creek Capital Management founder and CEO Mark Yusko thinks that crypto already saw the worst of the bear market when Bitcoin (BTC) slid close to the $17,000 level this month. In a new interview on the YouTube channel Thinking Crypto, Yusko says that the price of digital assets may...
u.today
Bitcoin: Someone Is Buying Up, Reasons Yet Unknown
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Price Relief Rally In This Making? BTC Could Target $26,000
The Bitcoin price continues to trade in a tight range between the mid area around $18,000 and $19,500. The cryptocurrency has been moving sideways after a rejection from the $20,000 level which has led to a spike in fear and uncertainty across the nascent sector. At the time of writing,...
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
u.today
Crypto Market Grows on Jerome Powell's Speech, Here's Who's Rising Most in Price
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Conservative Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target for the Year 2030, According to InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth millions of dollars within eight years under the assumption that people will continue to flock to the leading digital asset. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s diminishing returns have...
CoinTelegraph
The British pound collapse and its impact on cryptocurrency: Watch the Market Report
On this week’s The Market Report show, Cointelegraph’s resident experts discuss why the British pound is at its all-time low and how that might impact the cryptocurrency market. To kick things off, we break down the latest news in the markets this week:. A classic snap of sideways...
If You Invested $1,000 In Ethereum Classic, Dogecoin And Ripple (XRP) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 60.82%, 61.40% and 54.17% since the bottom of U.S. markets in 2020.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Traders Liquidated to Tune of Nearly $450,000,000 in Less Than 24 Hours As Macro Climate Shifts
Crypto traders are getting hammered with liquidations, with Ethereum (ETH) bulls seeing the worst of it. According to data from Coinglass, traders have been hit for $448 million in the last 24 hours, with ETH suffering nearly $158 million in liquidations alone. Bitcoin (BTC), the largest crypto by market cap,...
cryptopotato.com
BTC Consolidates for Days, Is Huge Move Incoming? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Aside from the weekly candle, which ended in the red, Bitcoin made no substantial move and still hovering around the $19K range. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is currently trading on top of the support zone between $18K to $18.5K (in yellow). Following June’s market crash, this support managed to prevent further decline. This was the second successful retest of this level.
cryptoglobe.com
Bitcoin Above $19K Level Despite US Dollar Index Reaching Highest Level in Over 20 Years
On Monday (September 26), the Bitcoin price is somehow managing to stay above the $19,000 level and in the green (i.e. up on the day) despite the intense pressure on risk-on assets such as crypto and stocks with the U.S. Dollar Index (DXY) at a 20-year high. According to data...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Says Short Squeeze Incoming, Predicts Rallies for Bitcoin, Ethereum and Chainlink
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting an abrupt rally for a trio of digital assets fueled by short sellers. Crypto strategist Michaël van de Poppe shares to his 628,000 Twitter followers a tweet by financial researcher Jason Goepfert. According to Goepfert, retail traders have spent $18 billion on...
dailyhodl.com
JPMorgan Analysts Drop Price Target for Coinbase Stock Due to Pressure on Crypto Markets: Report
Analysts from banking giant JPMorgan have reportedly lowered their price target for crypto exchange Coinbase’s stock (COIN), citing increasing pressure on digital asset markets. According to a report from MarketWatch, JPMorgan analyst Kenneth Worthington has a neutral rating on COIN but has cut his price target by 23% to...
