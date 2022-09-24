ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Photography

Comments / 0

Related
DIY Photography

How fine art photography adds more value to your home

Investing in a quality fine art photography print with subject matter such as a landscape scene can be a valuable addition to your home. And to be specific, the ‘value’ that we are referring to is not the price tag attached to it, but rather the feelings and emotions you experience when viewing an art piece that speaks to you.
PHOTOGRAPHY
Fstoppers

How to Find the Right Composition for a Landscape Photo

In between specialized equipment, camera settings, forecasting, creative vision, and more, it takes a lot to learn how to create compelling landscape photos. But perhaps nothing is trickier to learn than the art of composition. If that is something you struggle with a bit, check out this great video tutorial that features a range of helpful advice from an experienced landscape photographer.
PHOTOGRAPHY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ansel Adams
ARTnews

Veteran Collector Chara Schreyer Discusses Her Latest Book, Highlighting a Collection Rich in ‘Artists Who Have Changed the Course of Art History’

A lifelong collector with a master’s in art history from the University of California, Berkeley, Chara Schreyer, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who built a real estate empire in California, has published two books on her collection. Art House (2016) showcases how the collection, which includes works by Marcel Duchamp, Robert Gober, Louise Nevelson, and many others, is installed across her five homes. The recently released Making Strange (DelMonico Books) takes the works “out of those houses and brings them together in a new curatorial dialogue … [to] reside together for a moment as a merry band of sisters and...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
ARTnews

Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.

Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
ENTERTAINMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy