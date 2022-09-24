Read full article on original website
DIY Photography
How fine art photography adds more value to your home
Investing in a quality fine art photography print with subject matter such as a landscape scene can be a valuable addition to your home. And to be specific, the ‘value’ that we are referring to is not the price tag attached to it, but rather the feelings and emotions you experience when viewing an art piece that speaks to you.
Artist uses AI to create ultra realistic portraits of celebrities who left us too soon
What would certain icons look like if nothing had happened to them?
Fstoppers
How to Find the Right Composition for a Landscape Photo
In between specialized equipment, camera settings, forecasting, creative vision, and more, it takes a lot to learn how to create compelling landscape photos. But perhaps nothing is trickier to learn than the art of composition. If that is something you struggle with a bit, check out this great video tutorial that features a range of helpful advice from an experienced landscape photographer.
DIY Photography
AI portraits show what late rockstars would look like if they were still alive today
I believe you’ve seen AI-generated portraits of people who don’t exist. But artificial intelligence can do more, and actually make us tear up when seeing its creations – it can generate people who once were. It can create portraits of people who are no longer with us and show us what they would look like if they were still alive.
buckinghamshirelive.com
Frameless arts experience releases First Look imagery of world-class attraction
Frameless, London’s first permanent digital immersive arts experience, has released ‘First Look’ imagery of the attraction ahead of its opening in Marble Arch on October 7. Here, you won’t simply be looking at paintings, you’ll be inside them. The images provide a glimpse into the...
Neon shapes and collodion wet plates – this is the British Photography Awards
The 100% non-profit competition acts as a platform to showcase photographers' work while raising money for charity
Veteran Collector Chara Schreyer Discusses Her Latest Book, Highlighting a Collection Rich in ‘Artists Who Have Changed the Course of Art History’
A lifelong collector with a master’s in art history from the University of California, Berkeley, Chara Schreyer, the daughter of Holocaust survivors who built a real estate empire in California, has published two books on her collection. Art House (2016) showcases how the collection, which includes works by Marcel Duchamp, Robert Gober, Louise Nevelson, and many others, is installed across her five homes. The recently released Making Strange (DelMonico Books) takes the works “out of those houses and brings them together in a new curatorial dialogue … [to] reside together for a moment as a merry band of sisters and...
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt Unveiled as Part of Paul Allen Collection, Valued at $1 B.
Works by Vincent van Gogh, Lucian Freud, Jasper Johns, Gustav Klimt, Georgia O’Keefe, and other major artists have been revealed to be part of the $1 billion collection of Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen that will be auctioned at Christie’s this fall. News of Allen’s estate coming to auction was first reported in August. The tech mogul, who died in 2018 at the age of 65, was notoriously discreet about his collection. Details of Allen’s art holdings and where the collection would eventually end have long been shrouded in mystery. Now, Christie’s has revealed the top works that will be sold as...
