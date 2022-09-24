ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters cancels Poland concerts after Ukraine war remarks

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KRMG
KRMG
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3er22U_0i93QjRE00

Music fans in Poland are no longer comfortably numb after former Pink Floyd frontman Roger Waters canceled a pair of concerts after outrage over his comments about the Russia-Ukraine war.

Concerts reportedly scheduled for April 22-23, 2023, in Krakow were scrapped, an official with Tauron Arena told The Associated Press.

“Roger Waters’ manager decided to withdraw ... without giving any reason,” Lukasz Pytko said Saturday in comments carried by Polish media outlets, according to the AP.

The website for Waters’ “This Is Not a Drill” concert tour did not list the Krakow concerts previously scheduled for April 21-22. The tour has two shows in Copehagen, Denmark (April 17-18) and resumes April 23 in Budapest, Hungary.

Waters, 79, wrote an open letter to Ukrainian first lady Olena Zelenska earlier this month, blaming “extreme nationalists” in Ukraine for having “set your country on the path to this disastrous war,” the AP reported.

He also criticized Western allies in general and the U.S. in particular for supplying Ukraine with weapons, and has called out NATO, accusing it of provoking Russia.

Krakow city officials were expected to vote next week on a proposal to name Waters as persona non grata, expressing “indignation” over the musician’s stance, the AP reported.

In April, Pink Floyd released new music for the first time in 28 years.

Proceeds from the English rock band’s first single since 1994, “Hey Hey Rise Up,” went to the Ukraine Humanitarian Relief Fund, Rolling Stone reported.

Waters, who left the band during the 1980s, was not involved in the project, according to the AP.

In 2019, Waters criticized a Live Aid-style concert to raise funds for humanitarian aid for Venezuela, claiming the event was an event backed by the U.S. to tarnish the reputation of the socialist government in South America, The Guardian reported.

The year before during a concert in Brazil, Waters spoke out against right-wing candidate Jair Bolsonaro, the nation’s current president, the news organization reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Waters
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
Person
Olena Zelenska
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
RELIGION
NME

Roger Waters shares open letter to Vladimir Putin: “Would you like to see an end to this war?”

Roger Waters has shared an open letter to Russian president Vladimir Putin, urging him to commit to a ceasefire and diplomatic settlement to end the Russia-Ukraine war. In a statement shared on social media, Waters pointed out that he was spurred to write Putin after seeing comments on his letters to Ukraine’s first lady Olena Zelenska, asking why he had only addressed one side of the conflict.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Ukraine#Concert#Tauron Arena#The Associated Press#Polish#Western#Nato
Business Insider

4 out of the 5 EU countries bordering Russia are banning Russian tourists, even if they hold visas for the border-free Schengen zone

Poland, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania are banning Russian tourists. From September 19, even Russian tourists who hold Schengen zone visas will be turned away. Finland is the only country bordering Russia that's still open to Russian tourists. As of Monday, four out of the five European Union countries that share...
LIFESTYLE
Newsweek

Giorgia Meloni Victory in Italy is Putin's Best-Case Scenario

Italy has reportedly elected Giorgia Meloni, the far-right leader of the Brothers of Italy, as its next prime minister, and her political victory is likely to be welcomed by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Meloni leads all exit polls and has already delivered a victory speech. "Italy chose us," Meloni said,...
ELECTIONS
Newsweek

Russia's Main Anti-NATO Unit Retreats During Ukraine Counteroffensive: U.K.

A top Russian unit has retreated from the Kharkiv region amid Ukraine's successful counteroffensive, according to a report from the British Ministry of Defense. In its daily intelligence update on the Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine, the U.K.'s defense ministry said Russia's capability to counter the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) has likely been severely weakened as a result of the casualties it has sustained in Kyiv's push to retake the Kharkiv Oblast (province).
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Poland
Country
Denmark
Place
South Ameriica
Place
Europe
Country
Hungary
Country
Brazil
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Hill

Russian pop icon speaks out against Putin’s war in Ukraine

Russian pop icon Alla Pugacheva spoke out Sunday in opposition to Moscow’s ongoing invasion of neighboring Ukraine. In an Instagram post, the 73-year-old pop star wrote that Russians are dying in Ukraine due to “illusory goals,” adding that citizens have been greatly affected by the conflict. Pugacheva...
POLITICS
AFP

In Bulgaria, Russophiles celebrate Putin

Wearing T-shirts showing Russian bears, waving flags with "Z" symbols, and holding pictures of Putin aloft -- the Ukraine war has not deterred Bulgarian Russophiles, who rallied in the centre of the country on Sunday to show their support. - 'Like loving your sister'- Unlike in most other European countries, regular pro-Russian rallies have been held alongside pro-Ukrainian gatherings.
PROTESTS
US News and World Report

Polish PM Says Russia Will Attempt to Destroy Ukraine

WARSAW (Reuters) -Russia will attempt to destroy Ukraine and change its borders, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Wednesday commenting on a partial mobilization announced by Moscow. "We will do all we can with our allies, so that NATO supports Ukraine even more so that it can defend itself,"...
POLITICS
Reuters

Queen of Soviet pop assails Putin's war in Ukraine

LONDON, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Alla Pugacheva, the queen of Soviet pop music, on Sunday denounced President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine which she said was killing soldiers for illusory aims, burdening ordinary people and turning Russia into a global pariah.
POLITICS
The Associated Press

Belarus foreign minister blames NATO, West for Ukraine war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — In the eyes of Belarus’ foreign minister, the root cause of the war in Ukraine dates back 30 years ago to the end of the Cold War. At that time, there was no official treaty — just a “gentlemen’s agreement” that opened a path for the West to secure its domination, in part through the expansion of the North Atlantic Treaty Alliance, Vladimir Makei told the U.N. General Assembly on Saturday.
POLITICS
TheDailyBeast

Italy’s Far-Right Victory Is a (Small) Win for Putin

Italy’s next prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, leads a party that can trace it roots to the fascist followers of Benito Mussolini and a coalition that features the parties of both the corrupt Putin apologist former prime minister Silvio Berlusconi, and of the influential ultra-nationalist politician Matteo Salvini (who is perhaps the most far-right of the bunch and also a big Putin fan).
ELECTIONS
The Independent

Krakow cancels Roger Waters gigs, urges him to visit Ukraine

The Polish city of Krakow cancelled gigs by Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters because of his sympathetic stance toward Russia in its war against Ukraine, a local councilman said Monday, inviting the singer to visit Ukraine with him to see the extent of Russian crimes.Councilman Lukasz Wantuch said the city owns the arena where two of Waters' concerts had been scheduled for April before being canceled. He said the city would not tolerate them being used for an artist spreading ideas objectionable to most people in Poland. And he said Waters was free to perform in a private venue...
CELEBRITIES
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
16K+
Followers
93K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy