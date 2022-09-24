ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update

The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Dolphins injury update: QB Tua Tagovailoa returns vs. Bills

Every Miami Dolphins fan was holding their breath during halftime after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was taken to the locker room to be checked for a concussion. Luckily, Tagovailoa returned to action in the second half with his offense getting possession first. According to CBS sideline reporter Melanie Collins, Tagovailoa cleared concussion protocol and was allowed to re-enter.
Bills' Dawson Knox (foot) active in Week 3

Buffalo Bills tight end Dawson Knox (foot) will play in Week 3's game against the Miami Dolphins. Knox suffered a foot injury in Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans and was limited in practice this week, but should be good to go for today's game against the Dolphins. Knox...
