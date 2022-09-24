Read full article on original website
lakeandsumterstyle.com
High School Football Weekend Wrap-Up 09.26.2022
This weekend saw an incredible slate of games and was potentially one of the greatest nights of football we have witnessed in recent memory. From a historic night at The Villages to an impressive victory in South Sumter, lets wrap up an amazing weekend of Friday Night Lights High School Football action!
Hurricane Ian: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian make its way toward the Gulf and threatens to impact Central Florida in the coming days, parents are no doubt already wondering how the storm might affect their child’s school. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Eyewitness News is monitoring...
click orlando
Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
WESH
'Take this storm seriously': Marion County officials warn of potential flash flooding, heavy winds and rain from Ian
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County held a news conference Monday afternoon asHurricane Ian heads for Florida. "Please take this storm seriously," warned Preston Bowlin. Bowlin is Marion County's emergency management director. "We are going to have a lot of wind and we’re going to have a lot of...
LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Ian strengthens, tropical storm watches issued for parts of Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane Ian formed Monday morning and it is forecast to impact Florida this week. Gov. Ron DeSantis is providing an update on the state’s preparation for Hurricane Ian. Watch it live below. 12 p.m. update:. Federal Emergency Management Agency officials are giving an update on...
wogx.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
National Weather Service issues tropical storm and flood watches for Marion County
This morning the National Weather Service issued a tropical storm watch and flood warning for Marion County. A Tropical Storm Watch means that tropical storm conditions with winds between 39 mph and 73 mph are possible within the watch area, generally within 48 hours. Hurricane Ian is expected to approach...
fox13news.com
Polk County: Hurricane Ian updates and emergency information
Follow ongoing updates from Polk County as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. In preparation for Hurricane Ian, and a high potential for more flooding, Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units beginning Sunday, September 25. Locations below will be open from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. each day, until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside.
WCJB
17-year-old killed in Marion County crash
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday. FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening. The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out. The...
hometownnewsvolusia.com
Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia
Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
click orlando
Sumter County declares emergency to prepare for Hurricane Ian
SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the Florida Gulf Coast. During a special meeting on Monday, local leaders said the declaration would give the county additional powers to keep residents safe. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez
The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
Central Florida woman wins nearly $1 million verdict against Orlando hotel
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County jury awarded a Polk County woman a $923,000 verdict for injuries she suffered in a 2018 fall outside the Caribe Royale resort in Orlando. On June 12, 2018, 52-year-old Melissa Allen, was walking toward the resort’s entrance when an improperly secured irrigation...
WCJB
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
floridapolitics.com
Citrus County braces for potential ‘catastrophic’ flooding from Hurricane Ian
Citrus County prepared for the early fall arrival of Hurricane Ian in the hopes its predictions exceed the real thing. Flooding from tidal storm surge plus heavy rainfall could be worse than any in recent memory, surpassing even the March 1993 “no-name” storm and Hurricane Hermine in 2016.
WESH
Second rower dies from injuries after boating accident in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — A second rower died after a boating accident in Lake Fairview. North Orlando Rowing confirmed the tragic news late Saturday. Five team members were practicing on Sept. 15. Reports show the boat flipped when a lightning storm popped up. Crews recovered the body of one student...
osceola.org
Osceola County, Cities of Kissimmee and St. Cloud to Open Sandbag Distribution Site on Sunday
Osceola County, Florida – In preparation for potential severe weather conditions, Osceola County residents may fill and make sandbags at Osceola Heritage Park beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, September 25, 2022. Supplies will be provided including bags and sand. Residents are allowed 25 sandbags per household and will...
WESH
Bethune–Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for its campus asTropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. The order is effective Monday at noon. "Students are encouraged to make plans to evacuate the residence halls," a post from the school said.
click orlando
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
click orlando
Bethune-Cookman University issues evacuation order ahead of potential hurricane impacts
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Bethune-Cookman University announced Saturday a mandatory evacuation order for its campus in Daytona Beach will be in effect Monday as Tropical Storm Ian is on a path toward Florida. Ian is expected to strengthen in the Caribbean and become a major hurricane by late Monday...
