Lake County, FL

High School Football Weekend Wrap-Up 09.26.2022

This weekend saw an incredible slate of games and was potentially one of the greatest nights of football we have witnessed in recent memory. From a historic night at The Villages to an impressive victory in South Sumter, lets wrap up an amazing weekend of Friday Night Lights High School Football action!
THE VILLAGES, FL
Lake County offers 5 sandbag locations ahead of Hurricane Ian

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – In Lake County, there are five sandbag locations, where people can pick up sandbags for free. Officials said they gave out more than 3,600 sandbags on the first day Sunday. Many local communities in Lake County are concerned Hurricane Ian could cause flooding. [TRENDING: Become...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
Lake County, FL
Sports
Polk County: Hurricane Ian updates and emergency information

Follow ongoing updates from Polk County as Hurricane Ian approaches Florida. In preparation for Hurricane Ian, and a high potential for more flooding, Polk County is making sandbags available throughout the county at Roadway Maintenance Units beginning Sunday, September 25. Locations below will be open from 7 a.m. – 5:30 p.m. each day, until weather conditions make it unsafe to be outside.
POLK COUNTY, FL
17-year-old killed in Marion County crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers are investigating a crash, killing a teenager in Marion County on Sunday. FHP officials say a 17-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man were driving on Southeast 58th avenue Sunday evening. The teenage driver swerved across the road when a back tire blew out. The...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Ian now a hurricane: Monday morning update for Volusia

Volusia County emergency officials are monitoring Ian, which has become a hurricane and will impact Florida. The National Hurricane Center reported at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, "additional rapid strengthening expected today. Ian will produce significant wind and storm surge impacts in Western Cuba." The 5 a.m. report tropical storm...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Sumter County declares emergency to prepare for Hurricane Ian

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. – The Sumter County Board of Commissioners approved a local declaration of emergency as Hurricane Ian moves closer to the Florida Gulf Coast. During a special meeting on Monday, local leaders said the declaration would give the county additional powers to keep residents safe. [FREE DOWNLOAD:...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
Hello Ocala! Meet Your Neighbor: Anderson Vasquez

The Vasquez family is from Medellín, Colombia. They have settled in Ocala and are making this their home. Anderson Vasquez said that he, his brother Julian and their parents moved from Colombia because of the high crime rate there, adding that it was not a good place to grow up as kidnapping was common, as well as other crimes.
OCALA, FL
Football
Sports
A child drowned in an apartment complex pool

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A young boy is dead after he drowned in a North Central Florida apartment complex. The neighbors say a boy drowned in the pool of the Grand Reserve Apartments in Ocala. A woman who lives in the apartment complex began to perform CPR, but it didn’t...
OCALA, FL
Bethune–Cookman University issues mandatory campus evacuation

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Bethune–Cookman University in Daytona Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation order for its campus asTropical Storm Ian heads for Florida. The order is effective Monday at noon. "Students are encouraged to make plans to evacuate the residence halls," a post from the school said.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Motorcyclist, 25, killed in crash in Marion County, troopers say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. – A 25-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with another vehicle in Marion County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened Saturday around 3 p.m. on SE 31st Street and SE 36th Avenue in Ocala. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Tropical Storm Ian expected...
MARION COUNTY, FL

