Sarasota County has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which frees up public funds, as well as applications for state and federal financial assistance. Recent projections show that Ian will most likely attain Category 4 status just south of the Sarasota metro area. The storm will also slow down as it approaches the region, so its period of heavy impact will be extended.

MANATEE COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO