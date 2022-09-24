Read full article on original website
Sarasota County calls for evacuation of Level A due to Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County officials called for the evacuation of Level A due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Ian.
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota and Manatee Counties Will Shut Off Water to Barrier Islands Ahead of Hurricane Ian
In anticipation of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian, Sarasota County Utilities will shut off water service to residents and businesses located on Siesta Key and Casey Key on Tuesday, Sept. 27. After water service ends, county utilities customers will not have water for use. Residents and businesses are encouraged plan accordingly. Sarasota County is currently calling for evacuation orders for those in Level A.
Longboat Observer
Sarasota County orders evacuation of most-vulnerable zone
Sarasota County leaders on Monday ordered evacuations of the most vulnerable areas and residents, hoping to have everyone who is heading to emergency shelters by 8 p.m Tuesday, when the first of Hurricane Ian's winds are expected to arrive. Emergency Management Director Ed McCrane said emergency shelters would open at...
Longboat Observer
Longboaters ordered to evacuate
With a calm and orderly sense of purpose earned from multiple tangles with tropical weather over the years, Longboat Key residents went about their business on Monday preparing for Hurricane Ian, perhaps the most-threatening weather forecast to reach town in decades. Forecasters said Ian would blast up the coast with...
sarasotamagazine.com
Sarasota, Manatee Counties Declare Local States of Emergency Ahead of Hurricane Ian
Sarasota County has declared a state of emergency ahead of Hurricane Ian, which frees up public funds, as well as applications for state and federal financial assistance. Recent projections show that Ian will most likely attain Category 4 status just south of the Sarasota metro area. The storm will also slow down as it approaches the region, so its period of heavy impact will be extended.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County officials say they are ready for Hurricane Ian
Manatee County officials urged caution Monday as preparations were underway for Hurricane Ian. Commissioner Kevin Van Ostenbridge said Manatee County, which prepares for hurricanes year-round, is ready. "We have done a tremendous job preparing, and we are ready to meet the needs," he said. "I want people to know that...
Longboat Observer
Manatee County orders more mandatory evacuations in face of Hurricane Ian
Manatee County Emergency Management officials on Tuesday morning issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents of Zone B to accompany the mandatory evacuation orders for Zone A that were issued on Monday. In addition, the county strongly suggested that those residents living in Zone C consider moving farther inland during Hurricane...
Longboat Observer
County could cut Longboat water supply before storm, chief says
Urging the town to take seriously the threats of Hurricane Ian, Longboat Key Fire Chief Paul Dezzi on Monday morning told residents, building managers and resort operators to continue planning today but be ready to evacuate in the next 24 hours. Sarasota County leaders on Monday declared a state of...
WINKNEWS.com
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota
Hurricane preparations are underway in Sarasota. Plenty of people have been fortified and prepping, they said they’ve seen the damage a hurricane can do, and they’re not taking any chances. People were at Lido Beach on Monday but only to take quick breaks before getting back to prepare...
Longboat Observer
Officials prepare for landfall as Ian sets sights on Sarasota
Barrier islands evacuate and shelters open as the forecast path of Hurricane Ian continues its eastward shift. As the track of Hurricane Ian gradually came into focus, officials in Sarasota and Sarasota County began to put emergency plans into action as did residents. On Tuesday, Sarasota County ordered evacuation Level...
srqmagazine.com
Emergency Officials Closely Monitor Ian
Public safety officials in Sarasota and Manatee County had their eyes tuned on Tropical Storm Ian, a named system threatening Florida’s entire west coast. According to the latest storm track forecasts, the system has a high likelihood of impacting this region, which still falls in a cone for potential landfall.
Longboat Observer
Manatee County issues evacuation orders
Manatee County has issued evacuation orders in preparation of Hurricane Ian. Public safety officials are issuing a mandatory evacuation of Zone A, which are areas along Manatee County's coast, as well as areas around the Braden River. Evacuation for Zone B are voluntary. Evacuations are effective as of 8 a.m....
Longboat Observer
Lakewood Ranch CERT ready to help during Hurricane Ian
For years, members of the Lakewood Ranch Community Response Team have been training for a natural disaster they hoped would never come. Sometimes, they might even have questioned whether all the work was necessary. On Monday, they were about to get their answer. With Hurricane Ian bearing down on Manatee...
Bay News 9
Manatee County will attempt trash collection Monday and Tuesday
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — As residents prepare for Hurricane Ian’s arrival, the county’s government Twitter page announced changes to the trash pickup schedule. According to their tweet, every effort will be made to pickup trash Monday and Tuesday. If you need to make a trip to the Lena Road Landfill, its hours will be extended until 6 p.m. on both Monday and Tuesday.
thegabber.com
Ian Update #5: Pinellas Schools Close, Shelters Open
In light of Tropical Storm Ian strengthening into Hurricane Ian and either brushing past or barreling into the Gulf Coast, Pinellas County schools will not open to students Sept. 27-28 (Tuesday and Wednesday). Ian’s path remains unclear, but Pinellas County Emergency Management officials says to expect “major flooding and wind...
Lee County executed a State of Local Emergency
The county based on the increased intensity of the storm and its current forecasted track and potential storm surge and rainfall, this morning Lee County executed a State of Local Emergency.
Sarasota schools to close Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian impact
Schools in Sarasota County will close Tuesday, Sept. 27, "out of an abundance of caution," according to a release from school officials.
Hillsborough County Declares State Of Local Emergency
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise today signed an executive order declaring a state of local emergency under authority granted by the County’s Emergency Management Ordinance and the Board of County Commissioners. The order is in effect through Sept. 30. A state of
Beach Beacon
Hurricane Ian updates around Pinellas County
The Bay Pines VA Healthcare System will close the following locations for in person and procedure appointments:. • C.W.Y VA Medical Center (VAMC): Monday through Friday. • North Pinellas VA Clinic: Tuesday through Friday. • St. Petersburg VA Clinic: Wednesday through Friday. No visitations will be allowed at the Bay...
thegabber.com
Ian Update #3: Gulfport, Pinellas Open Tropical Storm Call Centers
In light of Tropical Storm Ian’s possible interaction with the Tampa Bay area, the City of Gulfport has decided to open its Information Call Center beginning Sunday, Sept. 25 at 10 a.m. The City of Gulfport Call Center will answer preparedness questions. To reach the call center, simply dial...
