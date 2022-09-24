ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

fox4beaumont.com

Remembering longtime Lamar University professor Dr. Bruce Drury

BEAUMONT — Lamar University faculty, staff, and students, and many others in the community, are remembering Dr. Bruce Drury, a legendary professor who was an expert in the intricacies of political science, but who was able to explain it in a highly engaging way that sparked the interest of students and helped them understand the nature of our political system.
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
BEAUMONT, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Small school district taking big steps to protect students

EVADALE — Safety and security were on the agenda Monday night during the monthly meeting of the Evadale school board. The interim superintendent tells KFDM/Fox 4 the items will be a fixture on the agenda every month. Days following the Uvalde massacre, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered surprise inspections...
EVADALE, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Southeast Texans gathered for Beaumont's Comic Con weekend event

BEAUMONT — There was no better place this weekend for Southeast Texans who share a love for comic books and science fiction then a comic con event. The annual Beaumont comic book convention or Comic Con for short took place at Ford Park. People come dressed in their favorite...
BEAUMONT, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
Beaumont, TX
fox4beaumont.com

Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park

Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
fox4beaumont.com

See what Hardin County commissioners are considering

From the Commissioners Court of Hardin County - Notice of Regular Meeting and Agenda set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Hardin County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom (A-131):. 1) Call meeting to order. Judge Wayne McDaniel. 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Chris Kirkendall. 3) Approve Minutes...
HARDIN COUNTY, TX

