Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
fox4beaumont.com
Remembering longtime Lamar University professor Dr. Bruce Drury
BEAUMONT — Lamar University faculty, staff, and students, and many others in the community, are remembering Dr. Bruce Drury, a legendary professor who was an expert in the intricacies of political science, but who was able to explain it in a highly engaging way that sparked the interest of students and helped them understand the nature of our political system.
fox4beaumont.com
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
fox4beaumont.com
Small school district taking big steps to protect students
EVADALE — Safety and security were on the agenda Monday night during the monthly meeting of the Evadale school board. The interim superintendent tells KFDM/Fox 4 the items will be a fixture on the agenda every month. Days following the Uvalde massacre, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered surprise inspections...
fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texans gathered for Beaumont's Comic Con weekend event
BEAUMONT — There was no better place this weekend for Southeast Texans who share a love for comic books and science fiction then a comic con event. The annual Beaumont comic book convention or Comic Con for short took place at Ford Park. People come dressed in their favorite...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox4beaumont.com
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
fox4beaumont.com
Demolition postponed for Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — From Texas Department of Transportation:. JEFFERSON COUNTY–The demolition of the Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 has been postponed. Once a new date has been set, information will be sent out.
fox4beaumont.com
Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park
Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
fox4beaumont.com
13-yr-old in Hardin County Juvenile Detention due to note saying he'd bring gun to school
LUMBERTON — A 13-year-old is in Hardin County Juvenile Detention facing a felony Terroristic Threat charge after sending a message to at least one other student, saying he intended to bring a gun to Lumberton Middle School, according to information Lumberton Police Chief Danny Sullins provided to KFDM/Fox 4 News.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4beaumont.com
See what Hardin County commissioners are considering
From the Commissioners Court of Hardin County - Notice of Regular Meeting and Agenda set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022 at the Hardin County Courthouse Commissioners Courtroom (A-131):. 1) Call meeting to order. Judge Wayne McDaniel. 2) Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Chris Kirkendall. 3) Approve Minutes...
Comments / 0