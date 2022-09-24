ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Searcy, AR

Nilsson Wins Flight B Consolation Title at ITA Central Regional

EDMOND, Okla. – Harding women's tennis competed over the weekend at the ITA Central Regional Tournament, hosted by Central Oklahoma University. The event features singles and doubles tournaments that include teams from the Great American Conference, MIAA and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. In Flight A singles, Harding junior Romane...
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station

If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition

SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Arkansas

WYNNE, Ark.– A woman was arrested after another woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas over the weekend. Police said Saturday around 9:15 a.m., a woman was struck by a black Ford Explorer on Mulberry Avenue. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marie Collins, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where she […]
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers

A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire

MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) – Following up on a house fire in McCrory, KAIT has learned that a man is now facing murder and arson charges after allegedly admitting to killing his family. According to court documents, Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper is seeking three felony charges against Steven Ray...
