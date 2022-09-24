Read full article on original website
hardingsports.com
Nilsson Wins Flight B Consolation Title at ITA Central Regional
EDMOND, Okla. – Harding women's tennis competed over the weekend at the ITA Central Regional Tournament, hosted by Central Oklahoma University. The event features singles and doubles tournaments that include teams from the Great American Conference, MIAA and Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference. In Flight A singles, Harding junior Romane...
Oklahoma football: Silly PA antics appear to have cost Sooners in loss to K State
Oklahoma football played a pretty poor overall game on Saturday against Kansas State, and rightfully that added up to a loss against a very game Wildcat squad. One of the worst parts of the game was some of the presnap movement that killed drives a few happening on 4th down with less than a yard to go.
Kickoff Time for Oklahoma's Red River Battle With Texas Announced
The Sooners and the Longhorns will meet at a familiar time on Oct. 8 inside the Cotton Bowl.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Quantum Leap in Time of Eerie Abandoned Arkansas Radio Station
If you are ever traveling through Arkansas you may want to stop off and get a picture at an old abandoned 1940s Arkansas radio station right off Highway 67 in Newport. The crew of Abandoned Urbex Canada did just that in a recent visit and you are not going to believe what they discovered on a walking tour with local historian Gage. According to Gage, KNBY and KOKR were built around 1949 and operated until 2004 when it was abandoned for good.
KTBS
Fair Grounds Field takes first hits before demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. -- The big hitter will come up possibly as soon as Tuesday to begin heavy demolition work on Fair Grounds Field. Crews are clawing away now with smaller equipment to remove plastic seats and other parts of the former home of the Shreveport Captains baseball team. "We're gutting...
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Sept. 18 - 24:. 1. 2 Bryant police officers involved in Saturday morning accident, officials say. According to officials, two Bryant police officers were involved in an accident on Springhill...
Rodney Parham overpass opening at Cantrell ahead of schedule begins Wednesday night
It looks like the early bird not only got the worm but also may have a smoother commute beginning Wednesday.
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together
On the 65th anniversary of desegregation in Little Rock, two churches are coming together to prove change is still happening.
ARDOT: Person struck on I-630 near Arkansas Children’s Hospital
A person was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross Interstate 630 on foot shortly after noon Saturday.
Woman arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Arkansas
WYNNE, Ark.– A woman was arrested after another woman was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Wynne, Arkansas over the weekend. Police said Saturday around 9:15 a.m., a woman was struck by a black Ford Explorer on Mulberry Avenue. The victim, identified as 39-year-old Marie Collins, was airlifted to Regional One in Memphis, where she […]
Families frustrated over North Little Rock cemetery ‘unkempt’ conditions
Frustration grows for family members whose loved ones are buried at a north little rock cemetery, for months they say the grounds have been unkempt.
Kait 8
‘Criminal investigation’ into Jonesboro police officer’s death turned over to prosecutor
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – The criminal investigation into the death of a Jonesboro police officer who died during training at a North Little Rock academy is now under review by the Pulaski County Prosecutor. According to the Chief Deputy, John Johnson, senior attorneys in the Prosecutors Office will...
KATV
Little Rock police investigating early Tuesday homicide after man found shot in street
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Update 12:43 p.m.:. The victim was identified as 53-year-old Deldrick Thomas of Little Rock, reports said. Police said officers found Thomas at the location along with shell casings near him. Thomas was taken to a local hospital where police said he was pronounced dead. Original...
Never-ending return? Olive Garden hints that it’s Never-Ending Pasta Bowl is set to come back
n an email sent to rewards customers Monday, Olive Garden seemed to tease the return of the Never-Ending pasta bowl promotion.
whiterivernow.com
Woman facing charges involving stolen credit card numbers
A Batesville woman is facing various theft and fraud charges involving stolen credit card numbers. Independence County Circuit Court information says Christine Antoinette Newman, 39, has been charged with 11 felonies and five misdemeanors involving theft of property, fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, identity fraud, and forgery.
Kait 8
Police: Man admits to killing family in house fire
MCCRORY, Ark. (KAIT) – Following up on a house fire in McCrory, KAIT has learned that a man is now facing murder and arson charges after allegedly admitting to killing his family. According to court documents, Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper is seeking three felony charges against Steven Ray...
