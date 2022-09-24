Read full article on original website
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
Police: Central State University under lockdown
Central State University posted a Tweet at 8:15 p.m. which said, "The campus of Central State University is under lockdown due to reports of an armed individual. Please shelter in place until CSUPD has given the all-clear and confirms that the locked-down has been lifted."
$1 million in cocaine seized in Ohio traffic stop
A woman from Florida is facing charges after troopers say they found over $1 million in cocaine in her car.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Sunday’s fatal multi-vehicle crash on I-71 in Greene County
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP — One person has died, and three others have been taken to area hospitals after a multi-vehicle accident on Southbound Interstate 71 in Greene County Sunday night. >>RELATED: At least 1 person flown to hospital following crash on Eastbound I-70 Crews were dispatched to the area of...
WKRC
Butler County father pleads guilty after 5-year-old son accidentally shoots himself
BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A Middletown man admitted his role after his 5-year-old son shot himself. Fernando Enamorado pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of attempted child endangering on Monday. Police and EMTs were called to a home on 10th Avenue on April 27 for a report of a...
WLWT 5
OSHP investigating after fatal three-car crash in Greene Township
JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating after a three-car crash left one person dead Sunday night in Greene Township. Troopers say three vehicles - a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, 2012 Honda Civic and 2008 Ford E-350 - were all traveling southwest on I-71, approaching an active construction zone near mile marker 58.
WFMJ.com
5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
dayton247now.com
Fire chief: Injured Springfield firefighter stable, suffers neck injury
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Chief Brian Miller of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division provided an update on the condition of the firefighters hurt while putting out a fire on Sunday. During a press conference Monday, Miller gave more details of what sent several firefighters to the hospital. The fire happened...
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton
DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
1 firefighter hospitalized, 2 injured while putting out fire in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Multiple firefighters were injured while trying to put out a fire in Springfield. According to a release from the City of Springfield, firefighters with the Springfield Fire Rescue Division were on the scene of a fire at a home on Rice St. Sunday afternoon. Two teams of firefighters were on the […]
At least 1 person shot in Trotwood
TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
Inmate accused of assaulting, choking deputy at Franklin County Jail
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An inmate at the Franklin County Jail is accused of attacking and putting a deputy in a choke hold. According to Franklin County Municipal Court records, 26-year-old Kevon Brown is charged with assault. The incident happened on Sept. 22 when a deputy was escorting Brown, who...
Roofing company in Ohio indicted for allegedly lying to customers
SOUTH POINT, OH (WOWK) – A company from South Point, Ohio, is accused of lying to its customers, including a church and elderly residents. A grand jury has indicted Shield Roofing and Construction and its two owners Luis F. Escobedo and Jose H. Cabrelas. Court documents claim the company allegedly deceived Union Baptist Church out […]
wnewsj.com
Henry Casey Camp honors Clark County’s last Civil War veteran
Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) on Sunday dedicated a bronze plaque at the grave site of Charles William Needles in Springfield at Ferncliff Cemetery recognizing him as Clark County’s last surviving Union Civil War veteran. The ceremony was organized...
Columbus police seize $45,000 of suspected drugs in Short North, Driving Park operation
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police made 32 total arrests, recovered nearly $45,000 in approximate street value of suspected drugs, including 114 grams of cocaine and 95 grams of fentanyl, and recovered 15 illegal guns as part of an operation in the Short North and Driving Park this weekend. In response to violent crime trends […]
Daily Advocate
Ford sentenced on a two count indictment
GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
cleveland19.com
1 dead, 1 in custody after shooting, crash in Summit County, police say
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New Franklin police said officers took a man into custody Sunday in connection to a deadly shooting and crash. Officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to the area of Dailey Road for a motorcycle crash, according to police. But after arriving to the scene, officers learned...
Father, son catch catalytic converter thieve on their own
DAYTON — A father and son duo say they were tired of thieves stealing catalytic converters from their company’s cars, so they took matters into their own hands. Security cameras caught a man stealing catalytic converters from three separate vans at the Vulcan Tool Company. The man, later identified as Joshua Burns, cutting through the fence and sneaking in for about a week straight.
