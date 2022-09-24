ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, OH

WDTN

Police: Central State University under lockdown

Central State University posted a Tweet at 8:15 p.m. which said, "The campus of Central State University is under lockdown due to reports of an armed individual. Please shelter in place until CSUPD has given the all-clear and confirms that the locked-down has been lifted."
GREENE COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

OSHP investigating after fatal three-car crash in Greene Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are investigating after a three-car crash left one person dead Sunday night in Greene Township. Troopers say three vehicles - a 2020 Chevrolet Malibu, 2012 Honda Civic and 2008 Ford E-350 - were all traveling southwest on I-71, approaching an active construction zone near mile marker 58.
WFMJ.com

5 firefighters injured in Ohio, 1 flown to Dayton hospital

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Five firefighters were injured while battling a house fire in Ohio over the weekend, authorities said. Officials said the blaze was reported in a home in Springfield at about 2 p.m. Tuesday. Assistant Chief Matt Smith said crews were on the second floor when the fire suddenly took off — which he said may have been a flashover — and firefighters were ordered to evacuate.
dayton247now.com

Fire chief: Injured Springfield firefighter stable, suffers neck injury

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- Chief Brian Miller of the Springfield Fire Rescue Division provided an update on the condition of the firefighters hurt while putting out a fire on Sunday. During a press conference Monday, Miller gave more details of what sent several firefighters to the hospital. The fire happened...
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton

DAYTON — At least one person was taken into custody following a police chase in Dayton Saturday evening, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. >>Man initially ID’d as suspect in Amber Alert arrested after pursuit in Greenville. The chase began around 7 p.m. and took place...
WHIO Dayton

At least 1 person shot in Trotwood

TROTWOOD — At least one person was shot in Trotwood Saturday night. >>At least 1 person in custody after police chase in Dayton. The shooting happened around 8:09 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lorimer Street, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. The victim was located at...
wnewsj.com

Henry Casey Camp honors Clark County’s last Civil War veteran

Members of Henry Casey Camp 92 Sons of Union Veterans of the Civil War (SUVCW) on Sunday dedicated a bronze plaque at the grave site of Charles William Needles in Springfield at Ferncliff Cemetery recognizing him as Clark County’s last surviving Union Civil War veteran. The ceremony was organized...
Daily Advocate

Ford sentenced on a two count indictment

GREENVILLE — Melvin J. Ford, III, sentenced on a two count indictment. Ford, of Fort Recovery, was sentenced on a two count indictment. Count one of the charge was having weapons while under disability, a felony of the third degree, and count two was unlawful possession of a dangerous ordinance, a felony of the fifth degree. The weapons under disability stemmed from another case for possession that prohibited him from having a weapon.
NBC4 Columbus

Nightclub shooting death has Columbus police looking for two people

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Detectives with the Columbus Police Homicide Unit need help to identify two people involved in a deadly nightclub shooting. CPD shared photos of two people, whom it identified as people of interest in the shooting death of 30-year-old Shamira Rhodes outside of a Columbus nightclub. Rhodes died after suffering multiple gunshot […]
WHIO Dayton

Father, son catch catalytic converter thieve on their own

DAYTON — A father and son duo say they were tired of thieves stealing catalytic converters from their company’s cars, so they took matters into their own hands. Security cameras caught a man stealing catalytic converters from three separate vans at the Vulcan Tool Company. The man, later identified as Joshua Burns, cutting through the fence and sneaking in for about a week straight.
DAYTON, OH

