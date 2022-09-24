Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
Halftime Thoughts: No. 8 Kentucky 14, Northern Illinois 14
Through 30 minutes, No. 8 Kentucky and Northern Illinois are tied 14-14. Here are some halftime thoughts Costly, Costly Turnover In UK's last drive of the half, Kavosiey Smoke fumbled after breaking off a decent run, giving the ball back to NIU. With less than a minute to go, the ...
WATCH: What Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said about Ohio State after the game
It wasn’t pretty for Wisconsin, but it was a thing of beauty for the Ohio State football team in Game 4 of the 2022 season. What was supposed to be a defensive struggle turned out to be an offensive laser light show for the Buckeyes. Quarterback C.J. Stroud threw...
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Purdue Quarterback Aidan O'Connell Out vs. Florida Atlantic, Austin Burton Likely to Start
Purdue starting quarterback Aidan O'Connell will not play in the team's Homecoming game against Florida Atlantic. Austin Burton is likely to start under center for the Boilermakers.
Football: Five takeaways from No. 3 Ohio State’s 52-21 win over Wisconsin
Fireworks go off at Ohio Stadium as the No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes run onto the field ahead of their 52-21 win over Wisconsin on Sept. 24. Credit: Zachary Rilley | Photo Editor. The Buckeyes began Big Ten play Saturday, and they did so without much issue against a Wisconsin team that consistently remains near the top of the conference.
Ohio State Rolls Past Wisconsin 52-21 In Big Ten Conference Opener
C.J. Stroud throws five touchdown passes to three different receivers.
Pat Narduzzi Humble About Moving Up Pitt All-Time Coaching Board
The Pitt Panthers found much-needed stability during Pat Narduzzi's tenure.
RELATED PEOPLE
Live Blog: Follow Purdue's Homecoming Game Against Florida Atlantic in Real Time
Purdue football closes its nonconference schedule with a Homecoming matchup against Florida Atlantic on Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium. Follow our live blog for updates, news and analysis throughout the game
ESPN
College football's best Week 4 Twitter trolls
On Saturday, more teams such as the No. 4 Michigan Wolverines, No. 5 Clemson Tigers and James Madison Dukes continued the petty energy after their victories. Here's a look at some of the top Twitter trolls of Week 4 across college football:. Things looked bleak for James Madison, as they...
Comments / 0