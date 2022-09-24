ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

wjct.org

Go | The Best Concerts of the Week in and Around Jax

Each week the JME team looks long and hard at the concert calendar to identify the best shows in Jacksonville. Our weekly Go recommendations are updated every Monday morning and are always available on jaxmusic.org. Of note: Sing Out Loud, the month-long St. Augustine-based music festival continues this week. To...
wjct.org

The city of Jacksonville prepares for Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian could make its way through the First Coast later this week. "There's no reason to panic. It's just time to get prepared," Mayor Lenny Curry said in an emergency briefing Monday evening. Officials expect Duval County to start feeling the earliest effects of Ian late Wednesday, with the...
wjct.org

JEA to suspend disconnections ahead of Hurricane Ian

With Hurricane Ian expected to bring wind and heavy rain to the First Coast this week, one thing JEA customers won't have to worry about is intentional power disconnections. The utility announced disconnections for nonpayment would be suspended starting Tuesday as a normal part of its storm preparations. With uncertainty...
