Radio Ink

Arrest Made in Murder of WWJ Overnight Anchor

54-year old Arthur Williamson has been charged with 1st degree premeditated murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with the intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment as police try to sort out the details behind the killing of WWJ-AM Detroit anchor Jim Mathews. Williamson is accused of...
WKBW-TV

Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
The Detroit Free Press

Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer

Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
13abc.com

Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Toledo this summer. Court documents show Demond Allen, 21, was arrested on a murder charge Monday, Sept. 26, in the death of Catherine Craig. Toledo Police issued murder warrants for Allen...
13abc.com

Man changes plea to guilty in Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who pleaded not guilty in the Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting in April has changed his plea. Isiah Dixon, 20, appeared in court on Sept. 26 and pleaded guilty to attempt to commit improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Dixon originally pleaded not guilty in May.
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot to death in home on Detroit's east side

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found dead in a home on Detroit's east side Tuesday morning. A person reported finding the victim in the front room of a house in the 11100 block of Findlay around 9 a.m. Police said the victim is currently a John Doe because the person who found him only knows him by a nickname.
abc12.com

A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute

CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
13abc.com

Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
CBS Detroit

One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash

(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
