Radio Ink
Arrest Made in Murder of WWJ Overnight Anchor
54-year old Arthur Williamson has been charged with 1st degree premeditated murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with the intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment as police try to sort out the details behind the killing of WWJ-AM Detroit anchor Jim Mathews. Williamson is accused of...
WKBW-TV
Man charged in fatal stabbing of Detroit radio anchor
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A 55-year-old man was arraigned Monday afternoon in connection to the deadly Chesterfield Township, Michigan, stabbing last week that left a Detroit radio anchor dead. Arthur Levan Williamson was charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and three...
fox2detroit.com
Guns, narcotics seized after ShotSpotter leads Detroit police to suspects
DETROIT (FOX 2) - No one called to report gunshots in Detroit, but that didn't stop police from finding the suspects. Shots fired into the air at a Project Green Light gas station were picked up by the technology early last Tuesday. "When ShotSpotter goes off or we get the...
Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer
Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
13abc.com
Man arrested in murder of Catherine Craig
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man was arrested Monday in connection to the fatal shooting of a woman in Toledo this summer. Court documents show Demond Allen, 21, was arrested on a murder charge Monday, Sept. 26, in the death of Catherine Craig. Toledo Police issued murder warrants for Allen...
fox2detroit.com
2 arrested after undercover state trooper shot during narcotics surveillance in Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Two people are in custody and a Michigan State trooper is in the hospital with gunshot wounds after being shot while doing surveillance in Detroit. The trooper, a 10-year veteran of the force, was taken to the hospital after he was hit multiple times in the body.
Voice News
UPDATE: WWJ news anchor bludgeoned to death with a hammer, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man is expected to be charged today with the bludgeoning death of WWJ-AM (950) newsman Jim Matthews and attacking his family in their Chesterfield Township home last week, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 42-2 District Court on...
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
13abc.com
Man changes plea to guilty in Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man who pleaded not guilty in the Greenbelt Place Apartments shooting in April has changed his plea. Isiah Dixon, 20, appeared in court on Sept. 26 and pleaded guilty to attempt to commit improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation. Dixon originally pleaded not guilty in May.
ClickOnDetroit.com
36-year-old stabbed to death after argument between 2 Oakland County men
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 36-year-old was stabbed to death after an argument between two men in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Detectives said a 62-year-old Pontiac man and Larry James Lewis-Lefler,...
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot to death in home on Detroit's east side
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A man was found dead in a home on Detroit's east side Tuesday morning. A person reported finding the victim in the front room of a house in the 11100 block of Findlay around 9 a.m. Police said the victim is currently a John Doe because the person who found him only knows him by a nickname.
Man reportedly run over by car in Detroit parking lot after dispute, police searching for suspect
Detroit police are searching for a suspect who reportedly hit another man with his car during an altercation in a liquor store parking lot Monday morning on the city’s northwest side.
Michigan State Police trooper shot during undercover drug operation in Detroit, gunman at large
One trooper is in critical condition after being shot multiple times during an undercover operation on Detroit’s west side early Tuesday morning, Michigan State Police confirmed.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Family searching for justice more than 3 years after father shot, killed in driveway
DETROIT – More than three years ago a Detroit father was shot and killed. His family is still searching for justice. Anthony Albert Sr. was murdered at 5:40 p.m. on Sept. 9, 2019, outside his home in the 13000 block of Bringard Drive on the city’s east side.
ClickOnDetroit.com
5th, 6th men arrested after posing on Instagram with guns stolen from Westland, Dearborn Heights
WESTLAND, Mich. – The fifth and sixth men linked to the thefts of at least 76 guns in Westland and Dearborn Heights were arrested after posting pictures with some of the weapons publicly on social media, police said. Tivon Jaquess Jr. and Keijuan Watkins are the latest to be...
abc12.com
A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A Detroit radio news anchor is dead following an apparent domestic dispute that left four others injured, including his kids. Police in Chesterfield Township are still investigating after the tragic discovery Friday morning. Police say WWJ Radio overnight anchor Jim Matthews was killed in his...
Detroit man pleads guilty to spree of violent carjackings
DETROIT – A Detroit man had pleaded guilty to a spree of violent carjackings. Rayquan Sturgis, 23, faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in prison with a maximum possible sentence of life in prison for the carjackings which occurred on the west side of Detroit three times in June and July 2020.
13abc.com
Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
One dead, another critically injured in Detroit crash
(CBS DETROIT) - A man is dead and a woman critically injured following a crash on the westbound lanes of I-96 in Detroit on Sunday.According to Michigan State Police, the crash happened near the intersection with Livernois around 6:30 p.m. Witnesses told police the vehicle involved was fully engulfed in flames after the crash.The Detroit Fire Department was able to extinguish the blaze and pull the two occupants inside to safety. They were taken to Henry Ford Hospital in Detroit.During the overnight hours, one of the victims involved, a 54 year-old man from Redford Township, succumbed to his injuries. The second occupant, a 67 year-old woman from Redford Township, is still listed in critical condition.No word on what caused the crash.
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with murder of 17-year-old at Inkster liquor store
INKSTER, Mich. – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
