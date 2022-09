Mississippi State welcomes the 2022 M-Club Hall of Fame class this Friday at the annual gala. One of the former student athletes of this grand distinction is former All-American and Olympic qualifier Lee Palles. The ace decathlete made the 1980 Olympic team and looked to be a medal favorite prior to the United States' boycott of the games due to the Russian invasion of Afghanistan.

