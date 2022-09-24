ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

David Tennant stars as a vicar in BBC new thriller series Inside Man

David Tennant appears in tears as he plays a vicar in BBC’s new thriller series Inside Man.Written by BAFTA winner Stefen Moffat, the captivating four-part mini-series follows a prisoner on death row in the US (Stanley Tucci), a Vicar in a quiet English town (David Tennant), and a maths teacher trapped inside a cellar as they cross paths in the most unexpected way.The new series will air in Autumn 2022 on BBC One and will later be released around the world on Netflix.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
TV Fanatic

Bridgerton Prequel: Netflix Unveils First Look at Queen Charlotte

The Bridgerton universe is expanding. As previously reported, a spinoff centered on Queen Charlotte is in the works. And now we have our first look. Centered on Queen Charlotte's rise to prominence and power, this Bridgerton-verse prequel tells the story of how the young Queen's marriage to King George sparked both a great love story and a societal shift, creating the world of the Ton inherited by the characters in Bridgerton.
Deadline

‘Dreaming Whilst Black’: A24 Boards Full Season Of Adjani Salmon’s BBC Three Web Comedy

Euphoria maker A24 is on board to co-produce and distribute a full season of acclaimed BBC Three comedy Dreaming Whilst Black. The order comes after an award-winning pilot last year and four years after creator Adjani Salmon released his original short-form online series of the same name through the BBC. The series will air in 2023, with indie film studio A24 selling it internationally. The pilot’s producer Big Deal Films (Coconut, Holier Than Thou) is co-producing the six-part series, which comes from Salmon, whose pilot last year won him a BAFTA Craft Award for Emerging Talent: Fiction and the Royal Television Society’s 2022 Breakthrough Award...
Deadline

‘Big Brother’ EP Natalka Znak Says Reaching Beyond “Hardcore Viewers” Will Be “Hard Job” For ITV Reboot – RTS London

Big Brother exec producer Natalka Znak has said it will be a “hard job” to reach beyond hardcore fans when the reality format is rebooted for ITV. Znak, the creator of major franchises including Love Island and Hell’s Kitchen and now overseeing Banijay labels Remarkable Entertainment, Initial and Znak TV, described her quandary of appealing to hardcore fans who want the show to remain as it was while attracting new ones. “TV has moved on since the days we loved watching people eat their cornflakes,” she added. “I’m having conversations with so many hardcore fans who are saying ‘Don’t touch it’ but I think they will...
Variety

‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston

“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
tatler.com

King Charles III ‘willing to give Archie and Lilibet titles - but there is a caveat’

King Charles is reportedly yet to decide upon a title for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s children. Two weeks after the Queen’s death, the couple’s children are still listed on the Royal Family’s official website as Master Archie Mountbatten-Windsor and Miss Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor. The Times’s Royal Editor, Roya Nikkhah, alleges that the indecision is ‘heightening tensions’ between Charles, his youngest son Harry, and his wife Meghan.
digitalspy.com

Death in Paradise's Ben Miller joins new Christmas movie

Death in Paradise star Ben Miller has joined the cast for This Christmas, a festive film which is being released by Sky Cinema. Miller, who played DI Richard Poole on the BBC crime drama, will join Alfred Enoch (Harry Potter), Kaya Scodelario (Maze Runner) and Timothy Spall (Mr. Turner) in the film, which is being directed by Chris Foggin (Fisherman’s Friends).
Deadline

‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
The Hollywood Reporter

Storm Reid Nabs Leading Role in New Line’s ‘The Nun 2’ (Exclusive)

Storm Reid, who appears opposite Zendaya in Euphoria, has nabbed a lead role in The Nun 2, the sequel to the surprise 2018 hit that makes up part of New Line’s collection of horror movies known as The Conjuring Universe. Michael Chaves will direct The Nun 2 following his outing helming The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, the most recent entry in that horror universe. That film opened at no. 1 at the box office in 2021 and pushed the collective gross of those movies over the $2 billion worldwide mark.More from The Hollywood ReporterBarbie Ferreira Says She's Departing HBO's 'Euphoria'Zendaya Wants...
ComicBook

True Detective Reveals Five Cast Members for Season 4

HBO has been hard at work on the upcoming fourth season of their hit series True Detective, and as with each season, there is a very different cast. Jodie Foster is set to lead the new season opposite Kali Reis with Issa Lopez on board as Executive Producer. True Detective: Night Country looks to up the ante with its female heavy cast, which is a much needed change of space for a series like this one. Not much has happened since the casting of Foster and Reis, but now there seems to be a little bit of movement. According to Variety, John Hawkes, Christopher Eccleston, Fiona Shaw, Finn Bennett, and Anne Lambe have all been cast in the fourth season of the series.
TVGuide.com

ABC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, The Rookie: Feds, and More

Plus, new game shows Celebrity Jeopardy! and Celebrity Wheel of Fortune debut. ABC kicked off fall TV season with the return of its comedy shows, debuting new episodes of The Conners, The Goldbergs, Home Economics, and newly minted Emmy-winner Abbott Elementary. And though drama Big Sky returned for a third season, with Jensen Ackles joining the cast as the charming potential love interest who steps in as temporary sheriff, the bulk of ABC's fall TV lineup has yet to premiere.
digitalspy.com

Emily In Paris season 3 return date revealed

Spoilers for Emily In Paris follow. Emily In Paris has officially unveiled the release date for its third season. Season three of Emily In Paris will drop on Netflix on December 21 this year. This comes after season two of the show aired last year on December 22 and its debut season dropped in October of 2020.
TV Fanatic

The Last of Us: HBO Unveils Trailer for Highly Anticipated Drama

Last of Us Day brought us our most extensive look at the HBO adaptation of the hit Naughty Dog videogame to date. The excitement for the series has been off the charts, and now, we have our first trailer. The TV adaptation is set 20 years after the destruction of...
