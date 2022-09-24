The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new employees to their new positions as Director of Events and Marketing and Executive Assistant. Serving as executive assistant will be Kayce Liebe-Cravens, a Christian County native who graduating from Hopkinsville High School and boasts of multiple degrees in Arts, Science and Criminology from Hopkinsville Community College and the University of Kentucky. As the executive assistant she will work closely providing support to all areas of the operations including marketing, military affairs, events, leadership and membership engagement.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO