Brenda Joyce Sutton
(Age 64, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Todd County Bale Trail officially underway
Todd County’s Bale Trail officially got underway over the weekend with dozens of creations to travel the county and enjoy. Todd Chamber of Commerce Director Tiffany Groves says it’s their biggest tourism draw of the year and many residents and businesses show off their creativity with their hay creations.
Ronald Hayes
(Age 81, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday September 30th at 10am at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Chamber announces Director of Events and Marketing, Executive Assistant
The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new employees to their new positions as Director of Events and Marketing and Executive Assistant. Serving as executive assistant will be Kayce Liebe-Cravens, a Christian County native who graduating from Hopkinsville High School and boasts of multiple degrees in Arts, Science and Criminology from Hopkinsville Community College and the University of Kentucky. As the executive assistant she will work closely providing support to all areas of the operations including marketing, military affairs, events, leadership and membership engagement.
John C. Henricks
(Age 69, of Cadiz and formerly of New London, OH) Funeral service will be Thursday September 29th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville man injured in downtown accident
A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.
Rebecca Sue Burd
(77, Pembroke) Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Pembroke United Methodist Church. Visitation will be at Pembroke United Methodist Church from 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM on Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home has been entrusted by the family to handle the arrangements.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises nearly $35,000
Over 60-percent of this year’s goal has been raised for the Pennyrile Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning at the Christian County Justice Center. A total of 141 individuals and 41 teams helped the Alzheimer’s Association raise $34,735 of the $52,500 goal and you can continue to donate at the Alzheimer’s Association website.
Arrest made in Madisonville stabbing
Madisonville police made an arrest after a woman was stabbed with a knife Friday afternoon at the Hidden Hills Apartments on Allison Avenue. It happened just after 4 p.m. and a news release says a 40-year old woman was found with a puncture wound to the left side of the upper-body.
Evidence issues postpone Kings Court murder trial again
Trial that had been scheduled to begin Monday for the suspect charged in the 2018 murder of Tamara Dragoo at the King’s Court Motel on Fort Campbell Boulevard had to be rescheduled as the Commonwealth recently turned over a large amount of evidence that needs to be sifted through.
Booker makes campaign stop in Hopkinsville
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker made a stop on the campaign tour Saturday afternoon in Hopkinsville. He was at the Christian County Democratic Party Headquarters on South Virginia Street and says Kentuckians are ‘fed up’ with dysfunction in Washington, D.C. Booker says he’ll advocate for veterans,...
Evidentiary hearing set in reckless homicide case
An evidentiary hearing was scheduled for next Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court, to hear arguments on a motion to dismiss the indictment against Robert Jackson. Jackson is charged with reckless homicide in the December 2019 fatal crash on Princeton Road that killed 32-year-old Misty Quarles and 11-year-old Alexia Trump, and defense attorney Olivia Adams intends to argue that the indictment against him should be dismissed based on evidence that was presented to a Christian County Grand Jury that resulted in that indictment.
