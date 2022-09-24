Read full article on original website
Hopkinsville hosts successful Harvest Festival
Downtown Hopkinsville was bustling with families Saturday for Harvest Festival. Live music filled the air, as did the smell of many options from several food trucks parked near Founders Square. There was pumpkin painting, bubbles and more for kids and Visit Hopkinsville Executive Director Brooke Jung was showing off ‘pancake art’ in the Batter Capitol of the World.
Brenda Joyce Sutton
(Age 64, of Hopkinsville) Celebration of Life service will be at a later date. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Ronald Hayes
(Age 81, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday September 30th at 10am at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Stewart Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 4pm to 7pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Chamber announces Director of Events and Marketing, Executive Assistant
The Christian County Chamber of Commerce is welcoming two new employees to their new positions as Director of Events and Marketing and Executive Assistant. Serving as executive assistant will be Kayce Liebe-Cravens, a Christian County native who graduating from Hopkinsville High School and boasts of multiple degrees in Arts, Science and Criminology from Hopkinsville Community College and the University of Kentucky. As the executive assistant she will work closely providing support to all areas of the operations including marketing, military affairs, events, leadership and membership engagement.
John C. Henricks
(Age 69, of Cadiz and formerly of New London, OH) Funeral service will be Thursday September 29th at 1pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Thursday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
Hopkinsville man injured in downtown accident
A Hopkinsville man was injured Sunday morning in a two-vehicle accident at South Virginia and East Seventh Street. It happened just before 7 a.m. and the collision report from Hopkinsville police says 36-year old Amber Brown of Hopkinsville was northbound on South Virginia and said she didn’t see that her light was red at East Seventh until it was too late to stop.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s raises nearly $35,000
Over 60-percent of this year’s goal has been raised for the Pennyrile Walk to End Alzheimer’s, held Saturday morning at the Christian County Justice Center. A total of 141 individuals and 41 teams helped the Alzheimer’s Association raise $34,735 of the $52,500 goal and you can continue to donate at the Alzheimer’s Association website.
Elkton man arrested in connection with Logan County home invasion
An Elkton man has been arrested in connection with a home invasion from August 1 on Deerlick Road in Logan County that led to gunfire. Investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office determined 35-year old Joshua Taylor of Russellville and 33-year old William Michael Rice of Elkton allegedly forced their way inside a home in the 4300 block of Deerlick Road at about 1 a.m. August 1.
State, local leaders discuss public safety in public parks, trails
State and local government officials came together recently to discuss public safety in local parks, in reference to an attack that happened on the Greenway System in Hopkinsville in July. According to a news release, Representative Myron Dossett brought together community leaders to speak with State House Floor Leader Steven...
Oak Grove police officer injured in accident
An Oak Grove police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning on Stateline Road. The crash involved an OGPD cruiser and another vehicle that pulled into its path shortly before 8 a.m. near the police station and Hopkinsville Fire and EMS Lt. Payton Rogers says the officer was transported by ambulance to Tennova Health in Clarksville for non-life-threatening injuries.
Evidence issues postpone Kings Court murder trial again
Trial that had been scheduled to begin Monday for the suspect charged in the 2018 murder of Tamara Dragoo at the King’s Court Motel on Fort Campbell Boulevard had to be rescheduled as the Commonwealth recently turned over a large amount of evidence that needs to be sifted through.
Booker makes campaign stop in Hopkinsville
Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate Charles Booker made a stop on the campaign tour Saturday afternoon in Hopkinsville. He was at the Christian County Democratic Party Headquarters on South Virginia Street and says Kentuckians are ‘fed up’ with dysfunction in Washington, D.C. Booker says he’ll advocate for veterans,...
Evidentiary hearing set in reckless homicide case
An evidentiary hearing was scheduled for next Monday morning in Christian Circuit Court, to hear arguments on a motion to dismiss the indictment against Robert Jackson. Jackson is charged with reckless homicide in the December 2019 fatal crash on Princeton Road that killed 32-year-old Misty Quarles and 11-year-old Alexia Trump, and defense attorney Olivia Adams intends to argue that the indictment against him should be dismissed based on evidence that was presented to a Christian County Grand Jury that resulted in that indictment.
