Olean Council to hear Comment on Mall Proposal
Olean Common Council will hold a hearing tonight about the future of the Olean Center Mall. The meeting will start at 6 PM in the Council Chambers and is intended to obtain citizens’ views and comments on an application to for financial assistance for the project. The Mall’s new owners want to demolish the Bon Ton store at the North end of the Mall and replace it with a senior housing complex with a ground-floor retail space.
NOW HIRING: Behavioral Health and Human Service Job Fair at convention center
The Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Franklin Street in downtown Buffalo will be on-site for the Behavioral Health & Human Services Job Fair scheduled to take place on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Jamestown Group Helps Feed The Homeless
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – It’s no secret the homeless population in the city of Jamestown is on the rise. One local group is stepping up to lend a hand, providing lunch to those in need. Right now, leaders in Jamestown are working on a plan to...
BPS Chief Financial Officer to resign Monday
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Buffalo Public Schools Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Pritchard will resign at a special board meeting on Monday, according to the school’s meeting agenda. Pritchard has worked for the district for 12 years. The special board meeting will be held at City Hall at 4:30 p.m. on Monday and it’s expected that […]
Nearing the end but the soggy story lingers through Wednesday
What was soggy Sunday will be followed up with more rain and the potential for some flooding across much of the Buffalo and Western New York region.
Crazy Amount Of Water Spouts Spotted Across New York
The weather has been crazy over the last 48 hours and that has caused an abnormal amount of water spouts on lakes across New York State. We are still dealing with Lake Effect rain today and parts of the state are under a flood watch but the swirling of the weather system here in New York has caused numerous water spouts on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario.
Farm-to-school program in Hamburg Central School District
To make the program even more exciting, the school district is hosting its third annual Jr. Chef Challenge!
Popular WNY Restaurant is Closing Soon But Could Reopen
We're getting towards the end of the year and for the most part, it's felt normal at restaurants and bars in Western New York. COVID-19 is still there but there are no current restrictions as the food service industry in the Buffalo region tries to make up for the closures in 2020 and 2021.
Group of Silver Creek Students Working on Project to Honor Veterans
A group of Silver Creek Central School students is looking to acknowledge citizens who dedicated their time serving in the U.S. military. Karissa Buchanan, Michael Dispenza and Harmony Sinders are working to create a more permanent Veterans' Tribute Wall to be housed in the long brick hallway between the elementary and high school gyms, near the pool entrance. The effort is part of the Seal of Civic Readiness Program. The three students will be compiling nominations and working to present the service members so families, students and the community can recognize all those who have served.
Waterspout Spotted on Lake Erie Near Buffalo, Marine Warning Issued
Severe weather is causing dangerous conditions on the lake. To see the picture, keep scrolling. Buffalo and Western New York are not known for getting many Tornados. They do happen from time to time. Earthquakes also occasionally pop up but they are always fragile. One of the many perks of living in Western New York is it is not prone to many natural disasters that can't be shoveled. While it's true we get blizzards, it doesn't happen often. People in the Niagara Region tend to worry more about ice storms than snow because snow can be moved. Ice storms can bring down power lines and cause all kinds of havoc. Even then, Buffalo usually handles them with relative ease.
Dunkirk City Schools to rename room in honor of longtime board member
The Dunkirk City School District will rename its Secondary School’s Large Group Instruction Room at the Board of Education workshop Tuesday evening at 5:00 pm. The room, which was built in 2011, will be dedicated to and renamed for longtime Board of Education member Reverend Roosevelt Haynes, who passed away in 2018.
Developer Angelo Natale plans 12-story residential tower on Niagara
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Angelo Natale, one of the first developers to build on a gateway stretch of Niagara Street, wants to build a second residential tower, up to 12 stories. Depending on final design, the Crescendo Tower could have up to 80 market-rate apartments and 10 condos. The tower would connect to Natale's Crescendo building, which opened in 2018, by a weather-protected walkway between the sixth floor of both buildings. Plans call for the tower to be developed on the roof of the Crescendo parking garage.
New weekly sale at Giant Food Mart in Cuba and Wellsville!
Www.GiantFoodMart.com has coupons, meal plans, and job applications!
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Voyaging ahead after nearly sinking, what's next for USS The Sullivans?
BUFFALO, N.Y. — We all remember the images of the USS The Sullivans slowly sinking, while we all waited on baited breath as crews worked endlessly to pump out what would end up being 1 million gallons of water from the ship. Now, the ship is righted, floating tall, and sharing her stories with those who climb aboard.
Connect 55 Meadville Residents Protest in Erie County
Residents of Connect 55 Meadville are bringing their concerns to Erie County. On Friday, residents of the Crawford County apartment complex gathered on Robinson Road in Summit Township to protest over Connect 55's plan to build a new complex in Erie County. Seniors who live at Connect 55 Meadville were...
Increased Police Presence At Jamestown Public Schools Monday
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – There was an increased police presence at school across Jamestown on Monday morning. Administrators with Jamestown Public Schools says the district received a social media threat by an anonymous internet poster on Sunday. “JPS was made aware of a social media threat by...
Warren Co. leader should ditch performance politics and focus on real education issues | Letter
Warren County Commissioner Director Jason Sarnoski on Sept. 15 announced comments were open on a one-question “survey” regarding a Parental Bill of Rights on health and physical education standards. So our county commissioner director is putting together a group of leaders and educational professionals to craft this document...
Remember When: Lucille Ball’s Helicopter Landed At Jamestown High?
Everyone knows Jamestown, NY as the birthplace of Lucille Ball, star of I Love Lucy, and one of the greatest comedic stars ever. Back in 2018, the city opened the National Comedy Center in her honor with a unique visitor experience that is geared individually to every visitor that walks into the museum. Not only does the museum honor Lucille Ball’s work and document her history, it also details the history of the world’s greatest comedic stars, including writers, cartoonists, producers, and other notable figures who helped develop comedy into what it is.
Flood Watch continues through Tuesday night
The pattern of lake effect rain is expected to continue through late Tuesday night. As a result, the National Weather Service has continued a Flood Watch for Chautauqua and Erie counties. Periods of heavy late effect rain may result in flooding. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with locally higher amounts possible where lake effect rain is most persistent. The heaviest rainfall is expected to be focused along and near the Lake Erie shore.
