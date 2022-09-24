Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
Yardbarker
Cristiano Ronaldo left with face full of blood in Portugal’s clash vs. Czech Republic
Not much is going right for Cristiano Ronaldo this season. Not only is he struggling to find minutes with Manchester United, but the striker can’t even catch a break with Portugal. In Saturday’s clash with the Czech Republic in Nations League action, Ronaldo went up for a header and...
Watch: Diogo Jota Scores For Portugal After Cristiano Ronaldo Assist
Liverpool striker on target as Portugal tear apart the Czech Republic in the UEFA Nations League and you can watch the goal here.
SB Nation
Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report
Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
BBC
England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble
Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
Yardbarker
Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash
For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
Fabrizio Romano: When Will Diogo Dalot Get A New Manchester United Deal?
Fabrizio Romano has revealed when Diogo Dalot could get a new Manchester United contract, considering the approaching World Cup.
Yardbarker
Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer
Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
Sarina Wiegman had ‘hard conversations’ before dropping three Euro 22 winners
Sarina Wiegman has admitted to having had some “hard conversations” this week after choosing to leave Euro 2022 winners Beth England, Lotte Wubben-Moy and Nikita Parris out of her squad to face USA, the World Cup holders, and Czech Republic next month. “There were hard conversations and hard...
Gareth Southgate encouraged by England players taking responsibility
Gareth Southgate was encouraged by the way England’s players took responsibility and handled the pressure as a challenging camp ended with a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Germany ahead of the World Cup.Just over a year after leading the Three Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of European Championship glory, the former defender has come under intense scrutiny due to the drop in results and performances.England were condemned to relegation from the Nations League’s top tier with Friday’s meek 1-0 loss in Italy and things looked set to get worse as Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty and a wondrous Kai Havertz strike silenced...
ESPN
LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp
The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
Mauricio Pochettino is open to a Premier League return despite links to Nice, but what other managers are available for the next big hot-seat opening? Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa are some of the 10 biggest names still out of work
The opening weeks of the season have indicated that managers are under more pressure than ever. There have already been two sackings and managerial changes at three different clubs in the Premier League, and keeping hold of a job in the dugout does not appear to be much easier on the continent.
SkySports
Trent Alexander-Arnold not in England squad for Germany game, Ivan Toney included | Stones & Maguire to start
Trent Alexander-Arnold is not included in England's matchday squad as Gareth Southgate's side prepare to face Germany at Wembley on Monday night. Harry Maguire, however, is expected to keep his place at the heart of the England defence with his most regular partner, John Stones, due to return alongside him.
Report: Liverpool Have Submitted Jude Bellingham Offer, Player Keen On Real Madrid
Reports in Spain suggest that the Borussia Dortmund midfielder may have already made a decision about his future.
Report: Graham Potter Would Like To Keep Anthony Barry At Chelsea
Chelsea manager Graham Potter would like to keep assistant manager Anthony Barry at the club.
Yardbarker
Top Manchester United transfer target was not all that convinced by Erik ten Hag
Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong was reportedly not all that desperate to work with Erik ten Hag again at Manchester United, despite being a key player for him when they were together at Ajax. The Netherlands international was linked with Man Utd for much of the summer, but there have...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW 2-0 Manchester City WFC, WSL: Post-match reaction
Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in desperate need of a win at Kingsmeadow today. The two main contenders for the Women’s Super League title came out of their respective debuts with disappointing results, losing to Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively and letting Arsenal and Manchester United set the (early) pace to the title race.
Yardbarker
Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January
Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
Gareth Southgate insists Trent Alexander-Arnold's England admission has 'NOTHING to do with the World Cup' as Liverpool defender is left out of the Three Lions squad for Germany fixture
Gareth Southgate has suggested leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his England squad has 'nothing to do with the World Cup' after the Liverpool man failed the make the Three Lions' bench in their match against Germany. Alexander-Arnold, alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and Fikayo Tomori, was one of the players...
Yardbarker
Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission
The 23-year-old was not alone in his exclusion as he sat the match out alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, and Fikayo Tomori. Speaking ahead of the match to Channel 4, Southgate explained his reasons for leaving Alexander-Arnold out, insisting it was not related to the World Cup that takes place in Qatar later this year.
