Premier League

SB Nation

Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca 'next to leave' — report

Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
SOCCER
BBC

England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble

Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Yardbarker

Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Gareth Southgate encouraged by England players taking responsibility

Gareth Southgate was encouraged by the way England’s players took responsibility and handled the pressure as a challenging camp ended with a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Germany ahead of the World Cup.Just over a year after leading the Three Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of European Championship glory, the former defender has come under intense scrutiny due to the drop in results and performances.England were condemned to relegation from the Nations League’s top tier with Friday’s meek 1-0 loss in Italy and things looked set to get worse as Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty and a wondrous Kai Havertz strike silenced...
SPORTS
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino is open to a Premier League return despite links to Nice, but what other managers are available for the next big hot-seat opening? Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa are some of the 10 biggest names still out of work

The opening weeks of the season have indicated that managers are under more pressure than ever. There have already been two sackings and managerial changes at three different clubs in the Premier League, and keeping hold of a job in the dugout does not appear to be much easier on the continent.
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Chelsea FCW 2-0 Manchester City WFC, WSL: Post-match reaction

Both Chelsea and Manchester City were in desperate need of a win at Kingsmeadow today. The two main contenders for the Women’s Super League title came out of their respective debuts with disappointing results, losing to Liverpool and Aston Villa respectively and letting Arsenal and Manchester United set the (early) pace to the title race.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Juventus could land dissatisfied Bayern Munich midfielder in January

Juventus wanted to sign Ryan Gravenberch in the last transfer window when he was at Ajax. The midfielder developed a reputation at the Dutch club, and he was even compared to the young Paul Pogba Juventus signed in 2012. Several clubs wanted to add him to their squad, but he...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate insists Trent Alexander-Arnold's England admission has 'NOTHING to do with the World Cup' as Liverpool defender is left out of the Three Lions squad for Germany fixture

Gareth Southgate has suggested leaving Trent Alexander-Arnold out of his England squad has 'nothing to do with the World Cup' after the Liverpool man failed the make the Three Lions' bench in their match against Germany. Alexander-Arnold, alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse and Fikayo Tomori, was one of the players...
SPORTS
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission

The 23-year-old was not alone in his exclusion as he sat the match out alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, and Fikayo Tomori. Speaking ahead of the match to Channel 4, Southgate explained his reasons for leaving Alexander-Arnold out, insisting it was not related to the World Cup that takes place in Qatar later this year.
SOCCER

