FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is out of the Top 10. With Alabama coming to town next weekend, it’s a big mountain for the Razorbacks to just stay in the rankings. After blowing a 14-0 lead, then getting out-scored 23-7 over the last three quarters against Texas A&M, the Hogs fell all the way to No. 20 in the Associated Press poll and 19th in the coaches’ poll.

FAYETTEVILLE, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO