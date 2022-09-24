Read full article on original website
Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love
Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ on Netflix Will Make You Cry Harder Than ‘The Notebook’
An epic, tragic romance is probably the last thing you’d expect from Tyler Perry, a filmmaker best known for donning a gray-haired wig, a stuffed bra, and a floral dress. But Perry’s latest film, A Jazzman’s Blues—which began streaming on Netflix today—is about as opposite from Madea as you could get. If you thought The Notebook made you teary, watch out. Tyler Perry is coming for Nicholas Sparks’s crown. An original script from Perry—the first screenplay he ever wrote, in fact, back in 1995—A Jazzman’s Blues is a sweeping love story set in the deep south in the 1930s and ’40s....
Tyler Perry Responds To Spike Lee’s Past Criticism Of Madea
Tyler Perry has offered a new response to Spike Lee’s past criticism of his famous character, Madea. As a guest on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, the filmmaker, 53, discussed the titular character being called “coonery buffoonery” in 2009 by Lee. More from VIBE.comTyler Perry To Receive Honorary AARP Purpose Prize AwardTyler Perry Once Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million For One Day Of WorkTyler Perry's First Screenplay 'A Jazzman's Blues' To Premiere On Netflix “There’s a certain part of our society, especially Black people in the culture that…they look down on certain things within the culture. For me, I love the...
Essence
What Oprah Winfrey Found Out About Sidney Poitier While Producing His Tribute Documentary, 'Sidney'
"This story for me was essential, and was a new revelation for me about Sidney," Winfrey revealed when discussing her new documentary with director Reginald Hudlin. Sidney Poitier touched the hearts of millions during his 94 years on this Earth. With their new documentary on Apple TV+, media giant Oprah Winfrey and director Reginald Hudlin are making sure that his legacy touches millions more.
Chris Rock says the Will Smith Oscars slap was in response to ‘the nicest joke I ever told’
It was the slap heard (and watched) round the world, and Chris Rock is still getting mileage out of it. During a European comedy tour, Rock brought up the incident in which Will Smith slapped the comedian on national television. During a show in Liverpool, England, he asked the audience, as reported by Deadline, “Did that sh*t hurt? Goddamn right…The motherf*cker hit me over a bullsh*t joke, the nicest joke I ever told.”
Red Carpet Rundown: Tyler Perry’s ‘A Jazzman’s Blues’ NY Special Screening
Last night, Thursday, September 22, 2022, Netflix hosted a New York Special Screening for A JAZZMAN’S BLUES at The Paris Theater. In attendance was Producer, Screenwriter and Creator Tyler Perry along with some of the cast Solea Pfeiffer, Amirah Vann, Austin Scott, Joshua Boone and many more that came out to support the film! See all the fun photos inside and you can see the movie now thats streaming on Netflix now!
Sister Act 3 gets big update from Tyler Perry
Sister Act 3 is closer than ever to getting made, thanks to Tyler Perry. Almost three decades since sequel Back in the Habit hit big screens everywhere, clamour for a third chapter of the musical comedy shows no signs of disintegrating. Joining The View alongside legend Whoopi Goldberg (Deloris van...
Why Tyler Perry Doesn’t Read Reviews
Tyler Perry spoke about his life and career. His what he said about reviews and why he chooses not to read them.
Jasmine Guy Calls Out ‘A Different World’ Season 1 Producers For Mistreating Lisa Bonet
On her most recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, former A Different World co-stars Jasmine Guy and Kadeem Hardison had much to say about how the show’s star Lisa Bonet was “disrespected” by the show’s producers. The on-screen love birds, who portrayed Dwayne Wayne and Whitley...
Tyler Perry's personal connection to 'A Jazzman's Blues' and about watching himself as Madea
You may know him best as the creator of the no-nonsense matriarch Madea, the director and writer of several films and TV series that bear his name and a billionaire film studio founder. But now, Tyler Perry wants to reintroduce himself to audiences with a historical drama he's waited nearly...
‘Sidney’ Review: Top Black Talents Pay Homage to Poitier’s Legacy in Oprah Winfrey-Produced Doc
A pioneering movie star intensely aware of his place in film history, Sidney Poitier published no fewer than three autobiographies during his life, generously sharing what he’d lived and learned with those who’d appreciated his work in films such as “In the Heat of the Night” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” But words can only reach so far in an era dominated by the moving image, and as such, we’re fortunate that Poitier was open to repeating himself one last time for “Sidney” — director Reginald Hudlin’s definitive portrait for Apple TV+ — before his death this year at...
Abigail Disney turns critical lens on her family's company in new doc
If you've ever been to a Disney theme park, especially as a child, there's a good chance you were swept away by the magic, which was, of course, what founders Walt and Roy Disney had in mind when they created the parks decades ago. But a new documentary produced and directed by Roy's granddaughter, filmmaker Abigail Disney, says the living conditions of too many of the company's employees are a far cry from the enchanted fantasy they work so hard to maintain - driving the shuttles, cleaning the parks and dressing up as much-loved characters. In "The American Dream And Other Fairy Tales." Disney argues that too many of the company's workers just cannot make ends meet, that the company's own policies and practices, including vast disparities between executive and worker pay and aggressive lobbying for municipal tax breaks and other publicly funded benefits contributes to - bluntly - degradation and despair for the people who make the Disney experience magical for others.
Watch Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph Sing a Nostalgic "Dreamgirls" Duet
Jennifer Hudson and Sheryl Lee Ralph treated fans to a bit of nostalgia on Tuesday when they teamed up for an epic "Dreamgirls" performance. On Sept. 20, the "Abbott Elementary" star's episode of "The Jennifer Hudson Show" aired just a week after her groundbreaking Emmy win, and she stopped by to reflect on her emotional acceptance speech. But, of course, Hudson couldn't pass up the chance to have some "'Dreamgirls' fun."
Kwame Alexander's new book about slavery is 'Door of No Return'
You know our next guest well. Kwame Alexander is MORNING EDITION's poet-in-residence. Kwame has written a new book, a young adult novel that is filled with hope, resilience, anger and love. It's called "The Door Of No Return," and it's about a young boy named Kofi growing up in Ghana in the year 1860. Kwame told me this book was the hardest that he's ever written, and what helped frame the story was an unexpected connection that he made.
Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February
Good morning. I'm Rachel Martin. Rihanna will perform in the Super Bowl halftime show in February. She's one of the bestselling female artists of all time and a billionaire, with over 250 million records sold worldwide. She turned down the chance to perform in 2019 to show solidarity with Colin Kaepernick. Rihanna hasn't released an album since 2016 and hasn't performed publicly since 2018. She is now ready to take center stage. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
'The Lion King' Prequel Director Barry Jenkins Says Film Will Have 'Really Wonderful Musical Numbers'
Director Barry Jenkins is sharing new details about his upcoming Lion King film with Disney. The Oscar winner, 42, revealed the title at the recent D23 Expo earlier this month — Mufasa: The Lion King — and offered a first look at the movie, which is set for release in 2024.
Yvonne Orji On Undoing Perfectionism, Finding Purpose And Her New Special
The “Insecure” actor takes the stage with a personal stand-up performance in HBO’s “A Whole Me.”
‘Don’t Worry Darling’ thwarted at global box office by a decade-old film
Olivia Wilde’s Don’t Worry Darling had its official theatrical release recently. However, despite the psychological thriller’s success, it couldn’t beat a decade-old box office darling during its recent re-release. Regardless, the film’s success has proved that any publicity is good publicity, after the constant drama during the film’s production and its official press tour at the Venice film festival 2022.
A novelist's time in the MMA cage informed his book on memory loss and identity
This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. Imagine opening your car door one morning and being greeted by the stench of groceries, including raw chicken and vegetables, that were left in the backseat overnight in sweltering weather. That happens in the opening pages of the new novel by our guest, John Vercher. The main character of his book is a veteran mixed martial arts fighter, and the groceries rotted in the car because the beatings and head trauma Xavier Wallace has suffered over the years left him unable to remember he'd bought them.
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses her new film, "The Woman King"
Director Gina Prince-Bythewood discusses her new film “The Woman King,” a historical epic starring Viola Davis, John Boyega and Thuso Mbedu. She talks about the intense training for the fight sequences in the film, why she is selective about her projects and the staying power of her debut movie, “Love & Basketball.”
