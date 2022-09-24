ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madera, CA

AdWeek

Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

How serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is connected to Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys. Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on […]
FRESNO, CA
Hanford Sentinel

Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'

The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
HANFORD, CA
Hanford Sentinel

CASA of Kings County brings back 'Light of Hope'

The Hanford Civic Auditorium was packed with more than 300 people for CASA of Kings County's "Light of Hope" fundraiser Saturday evening. "We sold about 310 tickets to the Elite Cocktail Party," said CASA Executive Director Nathan Lee about the tenth annual event. Among the attendees were Hanford City Councilwoman...
KINGS COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno teen impresses with audition on The Voice

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A teenager from Fresno blew away two superstar judges with her blind audition on The Voice. During last week’s episode, 19-year Alyssa Witrado performed ‘Don’t Speak’ by Gwen Stefani, who is a judge on the show. Stefani and fellow judge Camila Cabello turned their chairs almost immediately after hearing Witrado sing, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday

CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
CLOVIS, CA
Madera Tribune

MCH CEO inducted into Hall of Fame

Karen Paolinelli, holding granddaughter Penelope, stands with family after her induction into the Central San Joaquin Nursing Hall of Fame. The Madera Community Hospital CEO originally received the honor in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction ceremony was postponed until earlier this month. Getting inducted into a...
MADERA, CA
KMJ

Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

The passing of Juan Luis Ramirez

The family of fallen WWI veteran Juan Ramirez is presented with a flag during a military ceremony at Calvary Cemetery on Sept. 16. Veterans’ Voices is directed toward veterans and their families who have given so much to ensure our freedom in this country. This is an area where you may share your experiences, or read of other veterans’ experiences. We thank you for your service, and hope that you know how much you are loved and appreciated.
MADERA, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Police: Fresno Target employee attacked inside store

FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A Fresno Target employee is recovering after being attacked on the job Sunday morning. Fresno police say they were called to the Target in River Park shortly after 9:00 a.m. for a report of a male employee who had been assaulted. Officers say the...
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

The Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out is this weekend

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Thousands of dollars of prize money is on the line in Fresno County on Saturday with a premiere barbeque competition being held in Kearney Park. Over 2,000 guests are expected to attend the Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out, which will feature BBQ, side dishes...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Why the A&W in Hanford is closing its doors

HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast food chain restaurant in Kings County is closing its doors. The A&W in Hanford is closing its doors after almost 28 years. The news was announced on Facebook by Councilman Francisco Ramirez. Pictures show a note posted on the door saying that due to a conflict of interest in […]
HANFORD, CA

