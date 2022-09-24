Read full article on original website
AdWeek
Brianna Mellon Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Fresno sports anchor Brianna Mellon is leaving ABC owned station KFSN after three years. Mellon joined the station in 2019. She said...
Remembering Former Tri-Cities Man Who Died in Motorcycle Accident
Growing up is tough. You lose contact with your school friends, through no fault of anyone but time itself. We get busy writing new chapters of our lives. In the back of your mind, people creep back up. You smile when you think of them and hope they're doing well. Then one day, you learn that they died.
How serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer is connected to Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Over 30 years ago, American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer was arrested for murdering and dismembering more than a dozen young men and boys. Dahmer’s killings began in 1978 with the murder of 18-year-old Steven Mark Hicks, a hitchhiker who he had picked up, and continued until his arrest on […]
Hanford Sentinel
Jeremy Freitas inducted into Hanford 'Hall of Fame'
The Longﬁeld Center and the Hanford Parks and Recreation Department presented the 15th Annual Hall of fame program on Saturday morning. The awards, meant to be an inspiration to Hanford’s youth, are given out every year to individuals in the professional or athletic ﬁelds that have made signiﬁcant contributions to the City of Hanford and its youth.
Hanford Sentinel
CASA of Kings County brings back 'Light of Hope'
The Hanford Civic Auditorium was packed with more than 300 people for CASA of Kings County's "Light of Hope" fundraiser Saturday evening. "We sold about 310 tickets to the Elite Cocktail Party," said CASA Executive Director Nathan Lee about the tenth annual event. Among the attendees were Hanford City Councilwoman...
Fresno teen impresses with audition on The Voice
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) – A teenager from Fresno blew away two superstar judges with her blind audition on The Voice. During last week’s episode, 19-year Alyssa Witrado performed ‘Don’t Speak’ by Gwen Stefani, who is a judge on the show. Stefani and fellow judge Camila Cabello turned their chairs almost immediately after hearing Witrado sing, […]
Madera Tribune
Obituary: Charles Douglas Noli, Born May 25, 1939 — Passed Sept. 16, 2022
He was a beloved and caring: Father, Husband, Brother, Uncle, Grandfather, and Great-grandfather and friend to many. He was born in Bakersfield CAto Kathrene and Frank Noli . Charles passed peacefully at his home in Raymond, CA surrounded by his loved ones. He was survived by his wife Shari A....
Annual Pistachio Party in Clovis this Friday
CLOVIS (KSEE/KGPE) – The Old Town Farmers Market and American Pistachio Party present their annual Pistachio Party celebration on Friday, September 30. This year marks the 11th anniversary of their event. The Pistachio Party will feature pistachio samplings and food demonstrations offered by the chefs at the Institute of Technology culinary school. As well as […]
My review of Sakura Chaya Japanese Steak House in Clovis
Patti and I went to Sakura the other night after an afternoon of smelling the aromas from another local Japanese steak house. We were out in front but too late for lunch, so we figured we would go for dinner at Sakura.
Madera Tribune
MCH CEO inducted into Hall of Fame
Karen Paolinelli, holding granddaughter Penelope, stands with family after her induction into the Central San Joaquin Nursing Hall of Fame. The Madera Community Hospital CEO originally received the honor in 2020, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the induction ceremony was postponed until earlier this month. Getting inducted into a...
KMJ
Employee Slashed At River Park Target In Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — An employee was slashed on his head with a sharp object Sunday morning at the Target at River Park in Fresno. Fresno Police responded just after 9:00 a.m. to the Target at the River Park Shopping Center near Blackstone and Nees Avenue for reports of an assault against a Target Employee.
IDENTIFIED: Mother, daughter in Fresno double homicide
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The victims of Saturday morning’s shooting that resulted in the death of an 18-year-old and her three-week-old infant daughter have been identified, according to the Fresno Police Department. According to officers, on Saturday 24, 2022, at 7:20 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 2500 block of South Fruit Avenue […]
Portugal president pays visit to Merced County town of Gustine
Gustine was founded as a Portuguese dairy community and is home to the largest Portuguese Festa celebrations in the Western US.
Madera Tribune
The passing of Juan Luis Ramirez
The family of fallen WWI veteran Juan Ramirez is presented with a flag during a military ceremony at Calvary Cemetery on Sept. 16. Veterans’ Voices is directed toward veterans and their families who have given so much to ensure our freedom in this country. This is an area where you may share your experiences, or read of other veterans’ experiences. We thank you for your service, and hope that you know how much you are loved and appreciated.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Newsom signs law removing ‘squaw’ across California. What it means for Squaw Valley
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a state bill on Friday, California Native American Day, that will remove the word “squaw,” now widely considered a slur, from California places by 2025. In the central San Joaquin Valley, Assembly Bill 2022 should impact the rural Fresno County town of Squaw Valley.
yourcentralvalley.com
Police: Fresno Target employee attacked inside store
FRESNO, Calif. ( ) – A Fresno Target employee is recovering after being attacked on the job Sunday morning. Fresno police say they were called to the Target in River Park shortly after 9:00 a.m. for a report of a male employee who had been assaulted. Officers say the...
yourcentralvalley.com
The Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out is this weekend
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – Thousands of dollars of prize money is on the line in Fresno County on Saturday with a premiere barbeque competition being held in Kearney Park. Over 2,000 guests are expected to attend the Great Kearney BBQ Smoke Out, which will feature BBQ, side dishes...
New Huckleberry's location opens in northwest Fresno
A new spot for breakfast and lunch is now open in northwest Fresno. Huckleberry's held its grand opening Monday morning on Shaw near Blythe.
Two arrested, accused of lighting Fresno County home on fire after burglary
Two people are in custody after allegedly stealing items from a house, then setting it on fire.
Why the A&W in Hanford is closing its doors
HANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fast food chain restaurant in Kings County is closing its doors. The A&W in Hanford is closing its doors after almost 28 years. The news was announced on Facebook by Councilman Francisco Ramirez. Pictures show a note posted on the door saying that due to a conflict of interest in […]
