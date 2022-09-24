Read full article on original website
Cowboys at Giants: Ezekiel Elliott vs. Saquon Barkley - 3 Keys in Week 3
The Dallas Cowboys have their first divisional matchup of the season in Week 3, facing off against the rival New York Giants.
ESPN
Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
Bernstein: How worried should we be about Justin Fields?
The Bears’ 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday and a temporary hold on first place in the NFC North is certainly better than losing, but concern is growing surrounding second-year quarterback Justin Fields’ development.
Yardbarker
Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?
Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
Bears believe David Montgomery (ankle) avoided serious injury, consider him day-to-day
The Bears remain hopeful regarding the health of running back David Montgomery, who left the team’s 23-20 win over the Texans on Sunday with a right ankle injury.
Giants WR Sterling Shepard Carted Off With Injury During ‘MNF’
The veteran wideout suffered a non-contact injury on the team’s final drive of the game.
NFL・
Yardbarker
What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal
The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
Yardbarker
Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau
Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game. Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus. He was testing the...
Bears beat Texans with FG after Davis Mills' fourth-quarter interception
With the loss to Chicago, Houston drops to 0-2-1 on the season. The Texans return home next Sunday to host the Los Angeles Chargers at NRG Stadium.
Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
NFL・
Emma: Ugly victory for Bears reminds of their 'developmental stage'
Despite breakdowns in multiple facets Sunday, the Chicago Bears still found a path to victory in a 23-20 win over the Houston Texans at Soldier Field.
Jimmy Butler Finally Addresses His Newly-Installed Dreadlocks & Still Gets Roasted On Twitter
Twitter got a hold of Butler’s new clean-shaven and long dreads look and was shocked at how different he appeared, so jokes ensued.
NBA・
