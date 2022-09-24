ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Dallas Cowboys WR Michael Gallup won't make return from ACL tear vs. New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Michael Gallup's return to the Dallas Cowboys' lineup will have to wait one more week. Gallup will be inactive for the Monday night game vs. the New York Giants, the team announced, despite a full week of practice as he returns from a torn ACL in his left knee suffered in January. Gallup was listed as questionable and has gone through two full-padded practices the past two weeks.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Do The Bears Seek A Wide Receiver At The Trade Deadline?

Through the first two weeks of the NFL season, the Chicago Bears' offense has struggled. Justin Fields ranks 33rd in passing attempts. He's only completed 15 passes so far, which is fewer completions than the top six wide receivers have receptions. These types of issues have surrounded the Bears for...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Mason, IL
Local
Illinois Football
Chicago, IL
Sports
Yardbarker

What The Chicago Bears Are Doing To Fields Is Criminal

The Chicago Bears are proving the “experts” wrong so far this season. However, there is much to be worried about, especially what is happening to Justin Fields. The Chicago Bears escaped with a thrilling 23-20 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday. It was their second victory in three games this season. That is notable because the consensus among most of the so-called “experts” around the NFL gave Chicago a maximum total of three wins all season.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Giants Elevate DL Henry Mondeaux & CB Fabian Moreau

Both will return to the practice squad without having to pass through waivers after the game. Moreau, 28, is a former third-round pick of Washington back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.33 million contract that included an $825,392 signing bonus. He was testing the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thomas
Person
Sam Houston
Person
Matt Adams
UPI News

Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Several college football games were relocated and/or scheduled, while others remain in limbo due to Hurricane Ian's impact throughout Florida. The storm also has made an impact on this week's NFL and NHL schedules. Florida was scheduled to host Eastern Washington at noon EDT Saturday in...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy