Read full article on original website
Related
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
Vox
How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade
In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana
People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tyler Perry talks new film 'A Jazzman's Blues'
Playwright, screenwriter, filmmaker, studio mogul, philanthropist - It's hard to keep track of every one of Tyler Perry's hats. But with his latest film, he's put on a new one - reclaimer of a lost love. The love in question is a screenplay he wrote more than two decades ago. He says it was actually his very first, but he put it aside because he didn't have the skills or, frankly, the wherewithal to get it made until now, after more than a billion dollars in ticket sales to his previous films and building his own 330-acre studio. The film is called "A Jazzman's Blues," and it's the story of two kindred spirits who love each other but are kept apart by race, class, colorism and the general oppressiveness of the apartheid south. And Tyler Perry is with us now to tell us more about this passion project.
Amazon Freevee to Feature Unscripted, Faith-Based Content From Renowned Spiritual Leader Bishop T.D. Jakes
Today, Amazon Freevee and Bishop T.D. Jakes announced a two-year deal to stream the spiritual leader’s most-loved sermons on the service in the U.S. beginning Dec. 1. The deal includes streaming rights in the U.S., UK, and Germany, with exclusive on-demand and FAST channel rights to 300 hours of content, featuring some of the Bishop’s most treasured new and archived sermons and interviews.
You can now buy the longest book in existence, but it's not meant to be read
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You can now buy the longest book in existence. But fair warning, it's not meant to be read. At 21,450 pages - think 15 copies of "War And Peace" stacked one on top of the other - ONEPIECE includes every panel of the long-running Japanese comic of the same name. Credit to artist Ilan Manouach. The sculpture is meant to represent the endless dissemination of comics online. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
NASA plans to hit an asteroid with a spacecraft to change its course
STANLEY ANDERSON: (As President) This new one you're tracking - how big?. BILLY BOB THORNTON: (As Dan Truman) It's what we call a global killer. Nothing would survive, not even bacteria. FADEL: Science fiction, obviously - but a more realistic strategy for planetary defense is being tested for the first...
RELATED PEOPLE
On little strips of land, Kenyans grow everything from roses to azaleas to gardenias
For the past six years, NPR international correspondent Eyder Peralta has taken us all around the African continent. He's now moving on to report for NPR from Mexico. But before leaving his post in Nairobi, Kenya, Eyder wrote a love letter to one of his favorite parts of the city - the roadside plant nurseries.
Move over, Bruce Willis: NASA is shoving an asteroid to test planetary defense
Nuclear bombs. That's the go-to answer for incoming space objects like asteroids and comets, as far as Hollywood is concerned. Movies like Deep Impact and Armageddon rely on nukes, delivered by stars like Bruce Willis, to save the world and deliver the drama. But planetary defense experts say in reality,...
33 Accidentally Hilarious Off-Brand Products That Someone Should Be Fired Over
"Nutella" sounds delicious! "Nut Master" sounds like something else entirely.
Wedding Guests Are Sharing What They Never, Ever, Not-Even-For-A-Million-Dollars Want To See At A Ceremony Again
Do people actually release doves at their weddings? Haven't they seen how badly it ends for both the birds and the groom in Game of Thrones?
IN THIS ARTICLE
People Are Sharing Things That Are Seen As Signs Of Maturity But Really Shouldn't Be, And It's Thought Provoking
"I always thought there would be a point in my life where I wouldn't be interested in things like video games or Transformers. I looked at my dad, and felt one day I'd just be 'mature' enough to put it all away. That day has not yet come. I'm 50."
Didn't you always imagine the future would feature flying cars?
The wait is over — at least it was at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit. The show included an air mobility experience — stuff like hoverbikes, jet suits and amphibious aircrafts.
SFGate
Review: 'Less Is Lost,' a funny and affecting U.S. road trip
“Less Is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown) Andrew Sean Greer's “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend's wedding.
'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing new details about Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3. The streaming service unveiled episode titles for the new volume Tuesday. Volume 3 will stream as a three-week event in October as part of Netflix's "Netflix and Chills" Halloween event. Week 1 will consist of "Mystery...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
People Are Sharing Movies They Absolutely DID NOT Want To See But Ended Up Loving Once They Did
"The only reason my sister and I went to see The Lego Movie was because we chickened out of asking if we could see The Wolf of Wall Street (we were both still a few months from being 18). This was definitely more fun than seeing that, and it had a lot more thought put into it than we thought it would."
Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)
Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.” Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor. Following that Cartoon Forum launch, Wolkenlenker shared this first look with Variety. As it exploring life’s smallest moments, “Tiger and Bear” follows two cuddly best friends...
The New Season: The most anticipated new films, music, books, TV/streaming and art
Be on the lookout for these new releases and events in the coming months.Movies"Avatar: The Way of Water"James Cameron's 2009 science fiction epic was one of the most effective uses ever of 3-D photography in capturing the alien world of Pandora and its indigenous inhabitants, the blue, 10-foot-tall Na'vi. Cameron is now back with the first of four projected sequels, much of which is set underwater. (In addition to blockbusters, Cameron has also directed documentaries about deep-sea exploration, so he is in his element.)Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana recreate their roles, while Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return, even...
Connecticut Public
Hartford, CT
9K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.https://ctpublic.org/
Comments / 0