Vox

How The Woman King confronts Africa’s role in the slave trade

In a cinematic landscape of reboots and sequels, it’s fairly staggering that Gina Prince-Bythewood got to make a historical epic about Black, all-women warriors in 1800s Africa. Just as striking is the historical research that went into making her film, The Woman King. As Prince-Bythewood explains, the filmmakers couldn’t...
MOVIES
Distractify

A “Ghost Voice” Was Heard During Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral and Viewers Are Convinced It’s Diana

People love a good ghost story, especially ones that pack revelations from beyond the grave. Call me pessimistic, but I think a lot of that has to do with the fact that most people don't plan on changing their lives for the better and want to believe that somehow their deaths will culminate in a magic reconciliation, unveiling all of life's mysteries and connecting all their vain pursuits with some magical, meaning.
CELEBRITIES
Connecticut Public

Tyler Perry talks new film 'A Jazzman's Blues'

Playwright, screenwriter, filmmaker, studio mogul, philanthropist - It's hard to keep track of every one of Tyler Perry's hats. But with his latest film, he's put on a new one - reclaimer of a lost love. The love in question is a screenplay he wrote more than two decades ago. He says it was actually his very first, but he put it aside because he didn't have the skills or, frankly, the wherewithal to get it made until now, after more than a billion dollars in ticket sales to his previous films and building his own 330-acre studio. The film is called "A Jazzman's Blues," and it's the story of two kindred spirits who love each other but are kept apart by race, class, colorism and the general oppressiveness of the apartheid south. And Tyler Perry is with us now to tell us more about this passion project.
MOVIES
Black Enterprise

Amazon Freevee to Feature Unscripted, Faith-Based Content From Renowned Spiritual Leader Bishop T.D. Jakes

Today, Amazon Freevee and Bishop T.D. Jakes announced a two-year deal to stream the spiritual leader’s most-loved sermons on the service in the U.S. beginning Dec. 1. The deal includes streaming rights in the U.S., UK, and Germany, with exclusive on-demand and FAST channel rights to 300 hours of content, featuring some of the Bishop’s most treasured new and archived sermons and interviews.
RELIGION
Connecticut Public

You can now buy the longest book in existence, but it's not meant to be read

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. You can now buy the longest book in existence. But fair warning, it's not meant to be read. At 21,450 pages - think 15 copies of "War And Peace" stacked one on top of the other - ONEPIECE includes every panel of the long-running Japanese comic of the same name. Credit to artist Ilan Manouach. The sculpture is meant to represent the endless dissemination of comics online. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
COMICS
SFGate

Review: 'Less Is Lost,' a funny and affecting U.S. road trip

“Less Is Lost,” by Andrew Sean Greer (Little, Brown) Andrew Sean Greer's “Less Is Lost” is the highly anticipated follow up to his 2018 Pulitzer Prize winning novel “Less,” a satire about an American abroad who travels the globe from Mexico to Germany to Japan to avoid going to an ex-boyfriend's wedding.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
UPI News

'Unsolved Mysteries': Netflix unveils Volume 3 episode titles

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Netflix is sharing new details about Unsolved Mysteries Volume 3. The streaming service unveiled episode titles for the new volume Tuesday. Volume 3 will stream as a three-week event in October as part of Netflix's "Netflix and Chills" Halloween event. Week 1 will consist of "Mystery...
TV SERIES
Variety

Zen Animation Title ‘Tiger And Bear’ Lures Buyers at Cartoon Forum (EXCLUSIVE)

Of the 80 projects that presented at last week’s Cartoon Forum in Toulouse, no pitch attracted greater (proportional) buyer curiosity than “Tiger and Bear.” Produced by Germany’s Wolkenlenker and adapted from a beloved children’s series from author and illustrator Janosch, the upper-preschool project saw nearly 60% buyer attendance at its Tuesday pitch and fielded effusive feedback from American, British, and Scandinavian broadcasters in the days that followed – with many keying to the project’s laid-back tenor. Following that Cartoon Forum launch, Wolkenlenker shared this first look with Variety.    As it exploring life’s smallest moments, “Tiger and Bear” follows two cuddly best friends...
TV SERIES
CBS Sacramento

The New Season: The most anticipated new films, music, books, TV/streaming and art

Be on the lookout for these new releases and events in the coming months.Movies"Avatar: The Way of Water"James Cameron's 2009 science fiction epic was one of the most effective uses ever of 3-D photography in capturing the alien world of Pandora and its indigenous inhabitants, the blue, 10-foot-tall Na'vi. Cameron is now back with the first of four projected sequels, much of which is set underwater. (In addition to blockbusters, Cameron has also directed documentaries about deep-sea exploration, so he is in his element.)Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldana recreate their roles, while Sigourney Weaver and Stephen Lang also return, even...
MOVIES
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

