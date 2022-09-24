Read full article on original website
Canada braces for potential "landmark weather event" as Hurricane Fiona moves north
Canada is bracing for what has the potential to be one of its worst storms on record. Hurricane Fiona has already killed at least five people across the Caribbean, and the storm is making its way up the Atlantic Ocean. Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr, who oversees the province's Emergency Management Office, joined CBS News to discuss Canada's preparedness for the storm that meteorologists warn could be a "landmark weather event."
'This is a state of emergency': Houses in Canada dragged out to sea by Fiona
Fiona touched down in Nova Scotia as a post-tropical cyclone with hurricane-strength winds that carried homes off their foundations and into the Atlantic.
Hurricane Fiona Could Bring 'Tropical Snow' To Canada & 20 cm Is Possible In Some Spots
Hurricane Fiona is bringing strong winds, heavy rain and huge waves to parts of Canada and now it could also bring "tropical snow" to some spots. Even though Fiona is a tropical system, that doesn't rule out the system bringing winter weather conditions to Canada, according to The Weather Network.
Warmer water is helping the the Atlantic Hurricane season heat up
For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.
‘Something We Haven’t Seen In Our Lifetime': Hurricane Ian Approaches U.S.
Tampa, Florida may receive its first direct hit from a hurricane since 1921, forecasters warn.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Calls For 'Record' Cold & 'Loads' Of Snow In The Northeast
It feels like summer passed in the blink of an eye, and now we're staring down winter, which is shaping up to be pretty rough if you're living on the wrong side of the United States. The Old Farmer's Almanac released its annual winter weather prediction for the coming year,...
Waterfalls Appear in Death Valley, the Hottest and Driest Place on Earth
Flash flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Kay has caused waterfalls in the arid Death Valley. The influx of water into Death Valley, which is the hottest and driest place on the planet, comes with Hurricane Kay's downgraded tropical storm, causing torrential rain over the area on September 10, according to the U.S. National Park Service.
The US Winter Weather Forecast Is Out & The West Coast Is In For 'The Best Of Winters'
Sometimes you just need a break from the snow, and it sounds like Mother Nature will be taking it easy on the West Coast of the U.S. this 2022-2023 winter season. The Old Farmer's Almanac just dropped its detailed winter weather forecast for the United States, and while it's looking bleak for one half of the country, the West Coast is in for a pretty great time.
91% chance La Niña impacts fall, National Weather Service says
Meteorologists are pretty confident the La Niña conditions we've seen all year are going to be with us at least a few months longer.
The US’ New 2022 Winter Forecast Tells Eastern States To Brace For Brutally Frigid Weather
The full 2022-2023 winter weather report for the United States was released today, and the Farmer's Almanac is warning the eastern and southern parts of the country to prepare for temperatures so cold you'll feel it in your bones. The expected wintry temperatures could also bring above-average snowfall to the...
AccuWeather's 2022 US fall foliage forecast
A last-minute assist from Mother Nature is not likely enough to produce colorful fall foliage displays in one area of the country known for its prolific seasonal scenery, but leaf-peepers in places nearby can expect a treat this year. After the third-hottest summer in the United States on record, many...
Arctic blast is on the way with temperatures set to plunge to MINUS 2C on Monday as winter starts to bite
An Arctic blast is on its way to the UK as temperatures are set to plunge to -2C in some areas of the UK on Monday - as the winter starts to bite. Britons will face the coldest temperatures so far this season after the unprecedented summer heatwave finally comes to an end.
Rare ‘triple dip’ La Niña predicted for 2022
La Niña can affect global weather patterns, causing flooding and drought conditions. Pexels Francesco UngaroThe weather phenomenon could last until the end of the year.
For the 1st time in a century, St. Petersburg could get a direct hit from a hurricane
Hurricane Ian is on a track to strike Florida as a Category 4 as early as Wednesday. NPR's Rachel Martin talks to Ken Welch, mayor of St. Petersburg, about his city being in the likely path of Ian.
Amid climate change, water managers see promise in recycled wastewater
Las Vegas is prepared to pay Southern California $750 million to drink water recycled from sewage. It's because of the southwestern megadrought.
Right whale, Snow Cone, discovered with fifth entanglement in 'terrible health'
An endangered North Atlantic right whale, named by researchers “Snow Cone,” has been spotted entangled in rope and heavy gear, about 15 miles south of Nantucket. She’s believed to be fighting for her life. CAI’s Eve Zuckoff spoke about a rescue effort with Scott Landry, who leads the entanglement response team for Provincetown’s Center for Coastal Studies. He began by talking about the history of this particular whale, who is well-known to researchers.
Carbon bombs and Gulf Stream collapse: the most urgent climate stories of our time
This year will be remembered as a watershed year for the escalating climate crisis. Dozens of countries have been hit by extreme weather so far in 2022. Millions have been driven from their homes by flood, fire or drought, while food and energy shortages are becoming acute in many regions.
New ‘extreme heat belt’ with temperatures above 125 degrees to hit US
A new “extreme heat belt” with temperatures reaching above 125 degrees Fahrenheit is expected to hit the United States.
Climate change makes living at the coast riskier. But more people keep coming.
Despite rising seas and climate change, millions of Americans continue to flock to coastal counties. Experts say they do so at their own peril.
Fiona destroyed most of Puerto Rico's plantain crops — a staple for people's diet
Puerto Rico's plantains — a key staple in residents' diets — were among the crops hit so hard by Hurricane Fiona that the island likely won't be able to produce any for the upcoming holiday season. Ramón González Beiró, the secretary of the Puerto Rico's department of agriculture,...
