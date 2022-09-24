ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS News

Canada braces for potential "landmark weather event" as Hurricane Fiona moves north

Canada is bracing for what has the potential to be one of its worst storms on record. Hurricane Fiona has already killed at least five people across the Caribbean, and the storm is making its way up the Atlantic Ocean. Nova Scotia's Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing John Lohr, who oversees the province's Emergency Management Office, joined CBS News to discuss Canada's preparedness for the storm that meteorologists warn could be a "landmark weather event."
Connecticut Public

Warmer water is helping the the Atlantic Hurricane season heat up

For the first time in 25 years, August passed without a single named storm in the Atlantic. But since the beginning of September, we've had half a dozen. Hurricane Fiona battered Puerto Rico and now, 1,800 miles away, Nova Scotia. Now Cuba and the Florida Panhandle are preparing for Ian, which has been upgraded to a hurricane and is set to hit this week. Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of member station WAMU has more.
AccuWeather

AccuWeather's 2022 US fall foliage forecast

A last-minute assist from Mother Nature is not likely enough to produce colorful fall foliage displays in one area of the country known for its prolific seasonal scenery, but leaf-peepers in places nearby can expect a treat this year. After the third-hottest summer in the United States on record, many...
Connecticut Public

Right whale, Snow Cone, discovered with fifth entanglement in 'terrible health'

An endangered North Atlantic right whale, named by researchers “Snow Cone,” has been spotted entangled in rope and heavy gear, about 15 miles south of Nantucket. She’s believed to be fighting for her life. CAI’s Eve Zuckoff spoke about a rescue effort with Scott Landry, who leads the entanglement response team for Provincetown’s Center for Coastal Studies. He began by talking about the history of this particular whale, who is well-known to researchers.
Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public

