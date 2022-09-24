Read full article on original website
In-N-Out 'French Fry Upgrade' Video on TikTok Dismissed by Fans
Where to find the last remaining Banksy mural in Los Angeles
Where To Celebrate Oktoberfest In LA This Year
5 Top Places For Pizza Delivery in Los Angeles Today
Ramsey Lewis, renowned jazz musician who became a pop star, dies
Lewis' career included crossover pop hits such as 'The "In" Crowd' and 'Hang On Sloopy,' as well as compositions for the ballet and hosting a TV show.
Stereogum
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
A church with open doors: the ecstatic power of Pharoah Sanders
The spiritual jazz legend was a man of few words – but his expansive, effusive playing said everything
George Harrison Said Eric Clapton Never Forgave Him for Not Taking Him to Meet Bob Marley
George Harrison said Eric Clapton was jealous that he met Bob Marley. The Cream frontman never forgave George fo not taking him to meet the reggae singer.
Anton Fier, Drummer for the Feelies and Lounge Lizards, Dies at 66
Anton Fier, drummer for bands including the Feelies, the Lounge Lizards, and the Golden Palominos, has died. Fier’s bandmates in the Feelies confirmed the news, paying tribute to Fier in a statement shared with Pitchfork. He was 66 years old. “Last evening, we received the sad news of Anton’s...
Eric Clapton Felt Compelled to Organize Concert for George After George Harrison Died
George Harrison felt compelled to organize Concert for George after George Harrison died in 2001. He had to do something.
7 New Albums You Should Listen to Now: Alex G, Beth Orton, and More
With so much good music being released all the time, it can be hard to determine what to listen to first. Every week, Pitchfork offers a run-down of significant new releases available on streaming services. This week’s batch includes new albums from Alex G, Beth Orton, Makaya McCraven, Marisa Anderson, Sofie Royer, Lucki, and the Wonder Years. Subscribe to Pitchfork’s New Music Friday newsletter to get our recommendations in your inbox every week. (All releases featured here are independently selected by our editors. When you buy something through our affiliate links, however, Pitchfork earns an affiliate commission.)
Laura Lee of Khruangbin’s listening diary: ‘An Israeli artist singing a bolero in Spanish is an unexpected twist’
10am I was feeling lazy. I’d only been home three days from tour and already had to leave in two days’ time. It hit me that I needed to do things like go to the DPS office and get a teeth cleaning, and today was the only opportunity. Ofra Haza has this anthemic, rejoiceful way about her that pumps me up and feels like I’m staring into my own biopic, ready to take on the world. I started to listen to her record Bo Nedaber, but then shamelessly just listened to the first track, Tfila, on repeat, which kept me upbeat and ready to plow through the small, necessary tasks of my life. On the way back home, I listened to another one of my favourite tracks by her, Al Ahavot Shelanu from her 1980 record of the same name.
Frankie Cosmos
Greta Kline spent the end of 2021 making TikToks reimagining her Frankie Cosmos songs via Playtronica, a web of wires and nodes that turn practically anything—bowls of water, plushies, tiny spoons—into a synth. Though Frankie Cosmos has been a full band for several years, their output thus far hasn’t strayed much from Kline’s solo work; that’s why songs like “Outside with the Cuties” and “On the Lips” work just as well with only her voice and homespun accompaniment. But on the singles from their forthcoming album Inner World Peace, the band’s instrumentation feels more substantial, bringing in a loose, psychedelic groove that feels like new ground.
Gorillaz Bring Out Beck, Tame Impala at Los Angeles Concert; Tell Hilarious Bad Bunny Story During QA
Gorillaz used their tour stop in Los Angeles not only to play a packed show at the city’s Kia Forum but also to hold a special advance listening session for their new album, the provocatively titled “Cracker Island,” set for release on February 24, 2023. Gorillaz albums are always filled with guests, and the Damon Albarn-helmed group reeled in a grip of musical stars to join them on stage at the Forum on Friday night: Namely Beck, Tame Impala and Thundercat, who are among the features on “Cracker Island” — along with Stevie Nicks and Bad Bunny, both of whom were...
George Harrison Said Delaney and Bonnie and Indian Sitar Music Influenced His Slide Guitar Style
George Harrison said the duo, Delaney and Bonnie, as well as Indian sitar music, influenced his slide guitar playing.
Pharoah Sanders Dies: Jazz Saxman Who Played With John Coltrane Was 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered tenor saxophone player who was part of John Coltrane’s band in the 1960s and helped popularize the spiritual jazz movement, died Saturday in Los Angeles, his label announced. He was 81. Luaka Bop revealed the news on social media. “Always and forever the most beautiful human being,” the label wrote. See the full post below. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born Farrell Sanders on October 13, 1940, in Little Rock, AK, he briefly studied music at Oakland Junior College before relocating to New York, where he played with Sun Ra — who gave Sanders the “Pharoah”...
withguitars.com
NEU! release 50th anniversary boxset – 50
“An Oasis of subtle beauty” – Record Collector 4*. “Otherworldly sound, one of the most influential in rock” – Mojo 4*. “By now, NEU’s legend is cemented” – Uncut 9/10. “NEU! Introduced a radical new language of rhythm and texture to rock” –...
George Harrison Said EMI Got ‘Funny’ When Artists Worked Together, so They Used Pseudonyms
George Harrison said EMI got 'funny' when artists worked together. So, they used pseudonyms. George recorded under many false names.
Introducing Pitchfork’s Best Music of the 1990s
We’ve done this before. Three times, actually: once in 1999, once in 2003, and then again in 2010. So, why battle over the “Best of the 1990s” again? Well, for the same reason any good music is worth revisiting: because our understanding of it changes the more we learn; because there is still a thrill in discovering something we didn’t know about (or quite get) before; because taste evolves and grows, enriched by the passing of time. Nevermind that our current cultural moment oozes ’90s influence and nostalgia. What are the albums and songs from the ’90s that our current writers and contributors find indispensable? That have made a lasting impact on the way music is made and how we listen to it now? And what just doesn’t hit the same way it once did?
Review: Joe Bonamassa Dwells in a League All his Own
At this point in his career, Joe Bonamassa has clearly elevated himself to superstar status. A one-man brand, he’s released a steady string of albums over the last several years while also expanding his efforts by marketing and merchandising specialty items that carry his copyright as well. A firm proponent of blues, particularly those of a hard rock variety, he’s reached a higher plateau in terms of attention and appreciation that few others ever attain, especially when it came to finding a popular niche in a mass marketplace. That’s no accident of course; Bonamassa has created a sound that rings and reflects the vintage sound of ‘60s stalwarts such as Cream, Hendrix, Jethro Tull, Ten Years After, and scores of other British rock icons that he readily acknowledges as his influences through practically every endeavor.
Panda Bear Joins Teebs on New Song “Did It Again”: Listen
Teebs has enlisted Panda Bear for a new song, “Did It Again.” It leads a double-single released today by the Brainfeeder producer, alongside “NES.” Check out both tracks in the playlist below. Teebs, aka Mtendere Mandowa, also made the artwork, which you can see in the...
George Harrison Thought 1975’s ‘Extra Texture’ Was ‘Grubby,’ but It’s 1 of His Most Interesting Albums
George Harrison called his 1975 album, 'Extra Texture,' 'grubby.' However, the album is one of his most interesting.
George Harrison Said That When Artists Copied Each Other’s Sounds It Became ‘Washing-up Liquid’
George Harrison thought that when artists copied each other's sounds it came out like 'washing-up liquid.'
George Harrison Hated Receiving Awards: ‘Get Some Other Monkey’
George Harrison didn't like receiving awards. He didn't need them to make his career worth anything, not that he even saw it as a career.
