Aston Villa F.C.

Yardbarker

Bukayo Saka hits top form ahead of crucial Tottenham clash

For the last two seasons, Bukayo Saka has been a revelation since breaking into the Arsenal first team, and has rightly been voted as the Player of the Season twice in a row. But, with the Gunners sitting pretty at top of the League so far in this campaign, Saka has not really been in his best form and has looked a little jaded, although the opposing defenders do try to give him as little room as possible, which has given our other attackers more freedom to roam.
BBC

England v Germany: Police make four arrests after Wembley trouble

Police made four arrests after a group of about 100 men assaulted customers at a pub near Wembley Stadium before England's match with Germany on Monday. A number wore England hats and scarves but the Metropolitan Police says they are "believed to be German fans". The group, many of who...
Yardbarker

Juventus looking to sign Manchester United star next summer

Juventus are looking to sign Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea next summer on a free transfer. De Gea is out of contract next summer, and he could be leaving Manchester United on a free transfer. Erik ten Hag may look to replace the Spanish goalkeeper, with the Dutchman preferring...
The Independent

Gareth Southgate encouraged by England players taking responsibility

Gareth Southgate was encouraged by the way England’s players took responsibility and handled the pressure as a challenging camp ended with a morale-boosting 3-3 draw against Germany ahead of the World Cup.Just over a year after leading the Three Lions to within a penalty shoot-out of European Championship glory, the former defender has come under intense scrutiny due to the drop in results and performances.England were condemned to relegation from the Nations League’s top tier with Friday’s meek 1-0 loss in Italy and things looked set to get worse as Ilkay Gundogan’s penalty and a wondrous Kai Havertz strike silenced...
ESPN

LIVE Transfer Talk: Juventus make contact with Pulisic's camp

The summer transfer window is closed for the major leagues in Europe. However, with an eye on January, there's plenty of gossip swirling about who's moving where. Transfer Talk brings you all the latest buzz on rumours, comings, goings and, of course, done deals!. TOP STORY: Juventus make contact over...
Daily Mail

Mauricio Pochettino is open to a Premier League return despite links to Nice, but what other managers are available for the next big hot-seat opening? Zinedine Zidane, Thomas Tuchel and Marcelo Bielsa are some of the 10 biggest names still out of work

The opening weeks of the season have indicated that managers are under more pressure than ever. There have already been two sackings and managerial changes at three different clubs in the Premier League, and keeping hold of a job in the dugout does not appear to be much easier on the continent.
Yardbarker

Gareth Southgate Explains Trent Alexander-Arnold England Omission

The 23-year-old was not alone in his exclusion as he sat the match out alongside Jarrod Bowen, James Ward-Prowse, and Fikayo Tomori. Speaking ahead of the match to Channel 4, Southgate explained his reasons for leaving Alexander-Arnold out, insisting it was not related to the World Cup that takes place in Qatar later this year.
Yardbarker

Juventus tipped to land a top Premier League goalkeeper

Juventus has been tipped to consider a move for David de Gea as a new report reveals he could leave Manchester United. The Spaniard has been one of the best goalkeepers in England for a long time. He was close to joining Real Madrid at some point in his career,...
Yardbarker

Tottenham join Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid star

Tottenham have joined Manchester United in the race to sign Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak. Oblak has been linked with a move away from Atletico Madrid in recent months. According to Fichajes, both Tottenham and Manchester United are considering making a move for Oblak. The Atletico Madrid goalkeeper is nearing...
Daily Mail

Portugal 4-0 Czech Republic: Man United defender Diogo Dalot nets a brace as his side run riot in Nations League with Red Devils team-mate Bruno Fernandes also on the scoresheet... before Liverpool's Diogo Jota rounds off the scoring

Portugal stormed to a 4-0 win over the Czech Republic in their Nations League A-Group 2 match on Saturday thanks to a Diogo Dalot double and strikes by Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Jota. The victory sets up a crunch clash for the Portuguese on Tuesday at home to Spain, who...
