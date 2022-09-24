Read full article on original website
SB Nation
On This Day (25 September 1993): Ten-man Sunderland take a point off Watford!
Yesterday’s On This Day featured focused on 1996, when Premiership Sunderland beat Second Division Watford in the Coca-Cola Cup. Three years earlier though, the two clubs had been on level terms in more than one sense - both sides had finished 1992-93 in the bottom half of the second tier and were expected to do likewise again in the following season, with the idea being emphasised as a match between the pair ended all square on this date in 1993.
ESPN
Chelsea beat Man City to bounce back in WSL
Chelsea bounced back from an opening-day loss to beat Manchester City 2-0 in the Women's Super League (WSL) on Sunday. Champions Chelsea slumped to a 2-1 defeat away to newly promoted Liverpool last week, but Fran Kirby's first-half strike and a second-half penalty from Maren Mjelde were enough to get them back on track against City in front of more than 4,000 fans at their Kingsmeadow home ground.
MLS・
Yardbarker
Ronaldo set for Serie A return? Surprising top-flying club offers Manchester United escape route
Before returning to Old Trafford, Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a productive stint in Italy with Juventus. Now, an unexpected Italian team has teased the Portuguese ace with a social media post about a potential move. Cristiano Ronaldo wanted to leave Manchester United during the last window so that he could continue...
SB Nation
Chelsea medical director Paco Biosca ‘next to leave’ — report
Before this year, Chelsea hadn’t had a change of ownership in nearly two decades. Perhaps unsurprisingly, we also hadn’t had wholesale changes in the way the club operates. Clearly, that’s not been the case this summer. One of the few departments untouched so far had been the...
SB Nation
RUMOUR: Foden Agrees Contract Extension Through 2028
According to Football Insider, Manchester City and Phil Foden have agreed terms for a new contract that will keep the England star at the Etihad through the 2027/28 season. The deal would pay the 22-year-old academy product a reported £250,000 a week. Here’s an excerpt from the Football Insider report.
SB Nation
Matt Beard: “Everton Were Better Over the Game”
Losing at Anfield is always a blow. Losing at Anfield to an Everton side that was clearly better in every way is even worse. But this is (not this specifically, but playing against really good teams) what we knew would happen when we were promoted to the WSL. There’s a lot to work on and Matt Beard spoke about exactly what went wrong after the game.
BBC
Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Patterson, Giakoumakis, Liverpool, Everton, Mooy, Yilmaz, Dundee Utd, Behich, Maloney, Alexander
Everton right-back Nathan Patterson has learned that the injury that forced him to be substituted in Scotland's win over Ukraine on Wednesday is not as bad as first feared and he is not facing a lengthy time out. (Scottish Sunday Express) Celtic striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is being monitored closely despite...
SB Nation
The All Time ‘Everton That’ Squad
There have been several players over the years who have been a thorn in Everton’s side. Whether it’s a hat-trick after not scoring all season, a 19-year-old rightback emulating prime Cafu, or a player who has an Everton voodoo doll on their nightstand, we’ve seen it all.
Yardbarker
Report: Liverpool 'Intensify' Move For England Star Jude Bellingham Ahead Of Real Madrid
Despite the lack of quality and availability in the midfield, Liverpool were adamant the options they had were good enough for this season and were willing to wait for Bellingham. It was until late in the transfer window Jurgen Klopp admitting the club got it wrong. There had been reports...
SB Nation
Liverpool FC Women 0, Everton 3 - Reds Wrecked In Front Of Record Crowd
Everton: Finnigan 9’, Park 33’, Bennison 88’. Liverpool. Everton. Merseyside Derby. Anfield. If this doesn’t get you excited, well, I don’t know what to say to you. The Reds come into the match on the heels of a confidence-boosting 2-1 win over reigning WSL champions, Chelsea. Everton are looking to bounce back from and opening day 1-0 loss to West Ham.
SB Nation
Jordan Henderson Returns From Injury For England
It’s rare that the international break brings good news for club teams, but seeing Jordan Henderson return to the pitch was a win for injury-ridden Liverpool. The captain hasn’t played since August 31st when a hamstring issue kept him sidelined. Henderson coming back from injury and getting some...
SB Nation
Tuesday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard’s standard, Patterson timeline, Mudryk & Lozano latest
“Everyone will look to Conor and Tarky but the players drive each other on in training. As a team, everyone is involved so it’s testament to the hard work across the squad. The reality is we’ve now set a standard which means whoever comes into the team has to deliver defensively and make us hard to beat. If you’re hard to beat in this league, you give yourself a chance and we’ve shown that so far this season. That’s something we just cannot lose.” - Manager Frank Lampard has penned an open letter to the fans on the Everton website. [EFC]
SB Nation
Monday September 26th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Roker Roundtable: “Who have been Sunderland’s unsung heroes this season so far?”
I think Evans has been absolutely fantastic and to be honest, I’m a little bit shocked at how well he’s slotted back into life in the Championship. That probably sounds slightly ridiculous, given that he’s played almost the entirety of his career at this level, but up until Alex Neil arrived last season I thought he struggled even in League One.
SB Nation
Chelsea ‘prepared’ to go big for Fulham prospect Luke Harris — report
One of the first rumors to pop up after the closing of the summer’s transfer window was that Chelsea were eyeing a January deal for Fulham prodigy Luke Harris. If the latest reports are to believed (ed.note: and we’re about to be listening to what the Mirror say, so perhaps they shouldn’t) the wheels may well be in motion.
BBC
'We've set a standard' - Lampard outlines expectations at Everton
Everton boss Frank Lampard was thrilled by his side's win over West Ham before the international break and is encouraged his new systems and players are bedding in at Goodison Park. Summer signing Neal Maupay's first goal for the club edged a tight game with the Hammers and Lampard...
Report: Chelsea's Midfield Priority Is Edson Alvarez From Ajax
Chelsea's midfield priority at the moment is the Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez, who they nearly signed in the summer.
SB Nation
FIFA 23: Manchester United Player ratings and changes
Ahead of the release of FIFA 23 on September 27, 2022, the full ratings for Manchester United’s roster was released, and let’s just say there is a lot of room for improvement in manager career mode. As someone who gravitates more to Ultimate Team, I will be looking...
SB Nation
Chelsea FCW vs. Manchester City WFC, WSL: Preview, team news, how and what to watch
Both Chelsea and Manchester City are in the unenviable position of needing to bounce back from opening day losses. There are too many games to play to definitively state that a loss would end any potential title challenge, but Chelsea needed until the last day of the season to recover the three points lost to Arsenal in last year’s home opener — a six-point gap could be a serious obstacle.
