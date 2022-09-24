ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

WCIA

Illinois basketball officially opens fall practice

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Illinois basketball is officially underway for the fall. The team held its first practice on Monday at its renovated facility, with crews still working on the finishing touches of the $40 million upgrade. Seven new players highlight a reconstructed roster, highlighted by transfers Terrence Shannon Jr. (Texas Tech) and Matthew Mayer (Baylor), […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
mahometdaily.com

Jim Risley inducted into Mahomet-Seymour Hall of Fame

Circumstances can change everything. No one knows this better than Jim Risley, who is chairman of the Hall of Fame committee for the Mahomet-Seymour Education Foundation. Risley arrived at Mahomet-Seymour High School on Friday afternoon (Sept. 23) intent on the four announced inductees who would be honored prior to the Bulldogs’ football homecoming contest.
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Top five fall destinations in Central Illinois

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the summer air cooled down, high school football well underway, and grocery stores filled with Halloween candy, fall is officially upon us. In the coming months, you don’t have to travel too far away from home to enjoy what the surrounding areas have to offer. Here are the top five […]
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

The history behind the Moses Yoder home

Levi Yoder takes us through the Moses Yoder home on the site of the Illinois Amish Heritage Center. The Illinois Amish Heritage Center is hosting a public horse-drawn slip scraper groundbreaking event. September 23, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. at their campus located between Arcola and Arthur, Illinois, on Illinois Route...
ARTHUR, IL
osfhealthcare.org

Erin Rogers named interim president at OSF Heart of Mary

Erin Rogers, MBA, has been named interim president for OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana, Illinois. She replaces Jared Rogers, MD, who recently retired. In her new role, which is effective September 26, Rogers will lead OSF Heart of Mary in aligning with the overall OSF HealthCare strategy. She will be responsible for directing internal operations at OSF Heart of Mary and ensuring that high-quality and cost-effective health care is always delivered.
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Golf cart parade to honor Danville native

COVINGTON, Ind. (WCIA) — Danville-born Colton Wright will be honored with a golf cart parade on Friday. The event, “Carts for Colton,” will be incorporated into the 2022 Covington High School Homecoming Parade. Wright graduated from CHS in 2016 and passed away in December 2021. “Colton bought his own golf cart at the age of […]
COVINGTON, IN
chambanamoms.com

Champaign Women New Owners of Downtown Plant Store

Like most things in life, timing is everything. For friends Kristyn McReaken and Riley Ramirez, the timing was right for the pair to buy Plantify, a houseplant store in downtown Champaign. The two took official ownership of Plantify on Aug. 15, renamed the store Planted, and are excited to see...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
25newsnow.com

UPDATE: Missing Bloomington juvenile found

UPDATE: 12:01 P.M. - Bloomington Police say Beaty was found. BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) -The Bloomington Police Department is seeking help from the public in locating a missing juvenile. Missing is Aaron J. Beaty of Bloomington, Illinois. Beaty was reported missing on Monday morning around 1:33 a.m. According to a...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Unit 4 discusses potential changes to schools of choice process

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Families in the Unit 4 School District might face some big changes. The Board of Education heard proposals Monday night that would change the schools of choice process. Board members say the city is segregated by socio-economic status, but they want to keep each school diverse. That’s why the district hired […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
wmay.com

Danville, IL Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country

Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
DANVILLE, IL
Herald & Review

Watch now: Decatur CVB stages first Central Park Jamboree

DECATUR — There aren’t too many occasions that give you the chance to play hockey with a polar bear in Decatur’s Central Park. Luckily for 4-year-old Karson Poland from Forsyth, his timing was good. Karson was in the park Sunday afternoon and so was Puck the polar bear, the official mascot of the Decatur Blaze ice hockey team. They had to improvise a bit with the ice — a smooth, shiny surface laid down on the grass did the job — and then Karson tried his luck at shooting while Puck did his lumbering best to guard the goal.
DECATUR, IL
25newsnow.com

2nd candidate emerges for Bloomington City Council seat

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - A recent Illinois Wesleyan University graduate is the second candidate to announce plans to run next year for the Bloomington City Council. Jordan Baker wants to represent Ward 6, which covers much of the downtown area and parts of Bloomington’s west side. Baker announced...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wglt.org

'Yes For Unit 5' group forms to push for passage of tax referendum

With just a few days until the start of early voting, the public campaign for the Unit 5 referendum is about to begin. The pro-referendum community group calling itself Yes For Unit 5 stepped into public view Monday, launching a website and Facebook page. It aims to sell the community on a referendum that would finally address Unit 5’s multimillion-dollar budget deficit, which has already led to tip-of-the-iceberg cuts. Organized opposition has not yet emerged, though tax-rate referenda like this one typically are difficult to pass. Over the past 15 years, around 38% of these types of referenda have been approved statewide.
NORMAL, IL
25newsnow.com

Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand

PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
BLOOMINGTON, IL
WCIA

Race day festival at Charleston Square

CHARLESTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Racers took off at 7:50 a.m. in Charleston today for the sixth annual Tour De Charleston. There were three race routes, 12.5 miles, 25 miles, and 62.5 miles. They started in Charleston Square, riding throughout Charleston and the surrounding countryside. Beer and live music greeted the finishers.
CHARLESTON, IL
