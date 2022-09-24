Read full article on original website
yourfortdodge.com
Community of Fort Dodge Plans to Pay It Forward Friday in Honor of Pastor Al Henderson
Knowing Pastor Al Henderson was a gift to the community of Fort Dodge. From his welcoming good morning greeting to the children at St. Paul Lutheran Church to the shoulder provided by him to those who needed him most while in grief or crisis, Pastor Al the man is missed every day.
kqradio.com
Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove cross country compete in Algona Invite
Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Eagle Grove cross country teams made the trek north to the furthest north NCC city as they competed in the Algona XC Invitational at River Road Golf Course in Algona. The Lynx, Cowboys/Cowgirls and Eagles were joined by the host Bulldogs, Bishop Garrigan, Charles City, Clear Lake, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Forest City, Fort Dodge, GTRA, Humboldt, Mason City, North Union, Okoboji, Pocahontas Area, Spencer, Spirit Lake, St. Edmond and West Bend-Mallard.
1380kcim.com
Gregory Perrien of Altoona formerly of Carroll
Gregory Alan Perrien, age 48, of Altoona, IA, and formerly of Carroll, IA, passed away unexpectedly on September 24, 2022. Funeral service will be held at 11 A.M. on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at St. John Lutheran Church in Carroll with Rev. Cindy Johnson officiating. Burial will be in St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Denison.
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
KCCI.com
Wells Fargo announces three dozen layoffs
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines' largest private employer has announced another round of layoffs. Wells Fargo has announced that it laid off 36 workers this week. This marks the 10th round of cuts and more than 400 layoffs since April, according to Iowa Workforce Development. Earlier this month,...
KIMT
Mason City PD: Possible burglary suspect beaten with stick, hospitalized
MASON CITY, Iowa - What began as a burglary call ended with a man being beaten with a stick before he was taken to the hospital. Police were called to N. Monroe Ave. at 12:30 a.m. Sunday after a report that a house was burglarized when a man wearing a mask came into the house with a baseball bat.
KIMT
Mason City man sent to prison for death of North Iowa bicyclist
MASON CITY, Iowa – Hitting a bicyclist is sending a North Iowa motorist to prison. Cody William Skiye, 29 of Mason City, was ordered Monday to spend five years behind bars and pay a $1,025 fine after entering an Alford plea to serious injury by vehicle while intoxicated. Law...
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
KCCI.com
Side of Mile Long Bridge getting repairs, overnight closures start Sunday night
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Beginning Sunday night, one side of the Mile Long Bridge is being repaired. Crews will patch the west approach to the bridge near Polk City. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The road will be closed again from...
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
kqradio.com
Robert Roosa,Sr.
Robert Roosa Sr, 81, of Webster City died Sunday, September 25, 2022 at Crestview Nursing and Rehabilitation. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at Foster Funeral and Cremation Center. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, September 29.
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove stymied by South Central Calhoun, 49-14
The Eagle Grove Eagles returned to the friendly confines of Hinrichsen Field on Friday night, to host the Titans of South Central Calhoun. Eagle Grove entered with a record of 1-3 and 0-1 in district play, while South Central Calhoun entered at 2-2 and 1-0 in district play. The first...
kqradio.com
Steven Claude
Steven Claude, 77, of Colorado died Thursday, July 7, 2022. Graveside services will be held 11am Friday, October 7, 2022 at the French Cemetery, northeast of Woolstock. Foster Funeral and Cremation is entrusted with the services.
ourquadcities.com
Police: Iowa man beat child with broom, punched wife
ANKENY, Iowa – An Ankeny man is being held in the Polk County Jail for allegedly beating his wife and a child. It happened at a home in the 4300 block of SW Goodwin Street in Ankeny around 4:00 p.m. Sunday, according to court documents. Sean Geary Johnson, 45, is accused of hitting his wife in the face with an open hand after becoming angry with her. The impact caused her nose to bleed. The victim said she then threw a glass of water on Johnson because he continued to insult her and that’s when he punched her with a closed fist on the right side of the head. Ankeny police officers said they saw blood on the victim’s shirt and swelling to the right side of her forehead.
Murder charge filed after care-facility residents freeze to death
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been allowed to keep her nursing license.
kqradio.com
Eagle Grove homecoming game moved to Thursday
Eagle Grove’s homecoming football game against Manson-Northwest Webster has been moved to Thursday night with a 7 PM kickoff from Eagle Grove Elementary School. Eagle Grove Head Coach Logan Willard told KQWC Radio the game was moved to Thursday due to availability of officials and referees not being available on Friday night. The Eagle Grove homecoming dance has been moved to Friday night beginning at 8 PM in correspondence with Thursday’s game.
1380kcim.com
Grand Junction Man Accused Of Illegally Acquiring Handgun In Carroll County Pleads Guilty
A Grand Junction man accused of illegally acquiring a handgun in Carroll County was sentenced Thursday in Carroll County District Court. According to court records show 65-year-old Bruce Everett Grundon pled guilty to giving false information when acquiring a pistol or revolver, a class D felony. The charge stems from a Carroll County Sheriff’s Office investigation that found Grundon had failed to disclose a 1976 felony conviction from Boone County while buying a firearm. As a convicted felon, Grundon is prohibited from possessing a firearm in Iowa. He was ordered to serve up to five years in prison, but the sentence was suspended. Instead, Grundon was placed on probation with the Iowa Department of Correctional Services for three years. A secondary charge, fraudulent purchase of firearms, was dismissed following his sentencing.
KCCI.com
Luke Bryan fans in Boone started lining up hours before concert
BOONE, Iowa — The 2022 Farm Tour is surrounded by a lot of excitement. Fans started lining up at 10 a.m. Cars waiting at the main entrance snaked around 217th road. The majority of people KCCI spoke with have been to a Luke Bryan concert before. They said he puts on a great show.
