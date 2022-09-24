Read full article on original website
Chase Elliott Doesn’t Hold Back on What He Thinks About Racing Texas Motor Speedway
Chase Elliott didn't hold back when asked what he thinks about racing on Texas Motor Speedway. The post Chase Elliott Doesn’t Hold Back on What He Thinks About Racing Texas Motor Speedway appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR driver’s condition updated after scary crash
NASCAR Cup Series driver Cody Ware escaped serious injury Sunday after a hard crash at Texas Motor Speedway in the Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. Ware lost control of his No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Ford coming off turn 4, hit the outside wall hard on lap 168, then went across the track and hit the pit road wall.
Kyle Larson has drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway
Kyle Larson has a drastic suggestion for Texas Motor Speedway. Larson is not a fan of the racetrack at Texas Motor Speedway, which has faced complaints from numerous drivers. TMS held two Cup Series events this season — the All-Star Race and Sunday’s Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. The All-Star Race is headed to North Wilkesboro next year, which gives Speedway Motorsports (owners of Texas Motor Speedway) about a year to make changes to their track.
NASCAR: Chase Elliott Wrecks, Car Catches Fire While Leading at Texas Motor Speedway
Just when we thought there couldn’t be more wrecks and spinouts in this NASCAR race, Chase Elliott proved otherwise while leading. Stage 2 saw a very serious wreck when Cody Ware hit the wall on the track and pit road and his car caught fire. He was taken to the infield care center. Elliott followed that up with an incident of his own. The Hendrick Motorsports driver was able to exit the car.
Denny Hamlin Doesn't Believe That NASCAR Officials Missed the William Byron Incident
Well, it looks like Ross Chastain can rest easy (for now), because Denny Hamlin went and found himself another rival in William Byron. It all started when Martin Truex Jr., who was leading the race at Texas Motor Speedway, blew a tire and crashed in Turn 3 on Lap 269 of the 334-lap Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500. This brought out a caution period, but the last thing Byron wanted to do at this point was show caution.
thecomeback.com
NASCAR exec makes startling William Byron-Denny Hamlin admission
During Sunday’s Cup playoff race at Texas Motor Speedway, Denny Hamlin got spun by William Byron while under caution, which had major implications for how things played out. At the time, not only did NASCAR not put Hamlin back into his original locatio but they also didn’t penalize Byron. Now, a senior NASCAR official is admitting that they simply missed the whole thing.
Tyler Reddick Wins at Texas Motor Speedway One Week After Being Eliminated from Playoffs
Another race, another spoiler. Tyler Reddick was eliminated just one week ago and now he’s taking the checkered flag at Texas Motor Speedway. It was an ugly race. This one took about a fourth of Sunday to get through with. 500 miles is no joke, folks! NASCAR in the hot heat of Texas gets messy.
NBC Sports
NASCAR shares prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer
FORT WORTH, Texas — The NASCAR garage is sharing its prayers for Stewart-Haas Racing engineer DJ VanderLey, who was injured Thursday night in a crash during a micro sprint Outlaw race at the Texas Motor Speedway dirt track. He suffered several fractured vertebrae and has a spinal cord injury,...
NBC Sports
Texas shuffles NASCAR Cup playoff standings
The series races Saturday at Talladega (4 p.m. ET on USA Network). The series was off this past weekend but returns to the track Saturday at Talladega. Ty Majeski has advanced to the championship race at Phoenix with his Bristol win. What drivers said during and after Sunday’s NASCAR Cup...
AthlonSports.com
NASCAR Starting Lineup for Sunday's AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway
The 2022 NASCAR Cup Series playoffs advance to the Round of 12 this weekend at Texas Motor Speedway. The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 is the 30th Cup race this year and the first points-paying event held at the 1.5-mile tri-oval located just outside Fort Worth, Texas. Ryan Blaney won the NASCAR All-Star exhibition back in May.
Autoweek.com
Texas NASCAR Cup Results: Reddick's Win Shakes Up Standings
Tyler Reddick, in getting his third 2022 (and career) NASCAR Cup victory for owner Richard Childress, led three times for 70 laps, including the final 24. The 334-lap, 501-mile race at Fort Worth was slowed by a record 19 cautions and stopped for almost an hour by a renegade hit-and-run rain shower that brought lightning.
NASCAR schedule: Races today, this weekend, and how to watch
Go beyond the NASCAR schedule with the top races today, this weekend, where its happening, and how to watch the action. Updated daily!
Road & Track
Tyler Reddick Wins Wreck-Filled NASCAR Race at Texas.
Today's 500 mile NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas took more than five hours. Sudden flat tires, burning cars, a rain delay, on-track contact between contenders under caution, and one particularly harrowing mid-race crash delayed an event that was among the sport's most worrying in a decade. In the end, the recently-eliminated Tyler Reddick found himself alone in front of the field.
NASCAR Xfinity Series: Noah Gragson Wins Historic Fourth Race In a Row as Big Wrecks Shake Up Playoff Field at Texas
What seemed like a rather standard race ended up being anything but, as Noah Gragson wins his fourth NASCAR Xfinity Series race in a row. This is quite the streak. No other driver in any of the national series can say that they have a winning streak of four or more races. That’s something that just belongs to Gragson so far in 2022.
CBS Sports
NASCAR Playoffs at Texas: Tyler Reddick wins attrition-filled 2022 Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 500
One week ago at Bristol, Tyler Reddick's chances at the 2022 Cup Series championship came to an end when he was collected in a crash that eliminated him from the NASCAR Playoffs by two points. But while Reddick's championship hopes have gone by the wayside, Driver No. 8 himself certainly hasn't.
Yardbarker
Reddick conquers chaotic Cup Playoff event for third victory of 2022 at Texas
A week after his championship hopes evaporated under the lights at Thunder Valley, Tyler Reddick responded with vengeance under the lights in the Lone Star state after winning a wild AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 500 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, September 25. The two-time Xfinity Series champion from Corning, California,...
