Property assessment values expected to increase across central Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — Property assessments in Polk County are expected to see a drastic increase next year. Bryon Tack, chief deputy for the Polk County Assessor's Office, said it's an increase that could also happen statewide based on the housing market the past two years. Tack said the...
KCCI.com
Side of Mile Long Bridge getting repairs, overnight closures start Sunday night
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Beginning Sunday night, one side of the Mile Long Bridge is being repaired. Crews will patch the west approach to the bridge near Polk City. The road will be closed from 7 p.m. Sunday until 6 a.m. Monday. The road will be closed again from...
kqradio.com
Webster City Community School Board to meet Monday,September 26.
The Webster City Community School Board will meet Monday evening at 6:00 at their office at 820 Des Moines Street. Monday’s agenda includes the approval of the Webster City Education Association and Webster City Educational Services Association seniority lists, approval of the Special Ed deficit. There will be approval of gifts to the district and fundraising requests. In personnel matters, the Webster City school board will accept the resignation of Monica Trujillo as high school cheer coach and the hiring of Mark Fisher as high school girls basketball coach and Adalie Peck as a middle school paraeducator. There will be updates by superintendent Dr. Mandy Ross and from the board along with other matters at the meeting.
No injuries reported in early morning east side Des Moines fire
DES MOINES, Iowa – Investigators are working to determine what caused a fire that displaced 10 people early Monday morning on Des Moines’ east side. The fire happened at a home in the 1900 block of East 9th Street, across from Union Park. The call came in around 3:00 a.m., said Ahman Douglass with the […]
yourfortdodge.com
Community of Fort Dodge Plans to Pay It Forward Friday in Honor of Pastor Al Henderson
Knowing Pastor Al Henderson was a gift to the community of Fort Dodge. From his welcoming good morning greeting to the children at St. Paul Lutheran Church to the shoulder provided by him to those who needed him most while in grief or crisis, Pastor Al the man is missed every day.
The biggest eyesores in Des Moines
Last month we asked for your opinions about the metro's greatest eyesore.It was linked with a story about a city of Des Moines initiative to track problematic properties.Your thoughts"The deterioration along MLK. Too many unkempt properties are a detraction along a main corridor into the downtown area," — Carol Morrow, Ankeny"The Kaleidoscope mall, especially from the viewpoint of the skywalk," — David Jennings, DSM"The Homeless Camp on MLK between 9th and 15th. I know this is a bigger issues than being an eyesore but it needs to be addressed," — Nancy Paulson, DSM The new federal courthouse under construction in downtown DSM. Drawing Courtesy of Mack Scogin Merrill Elam Architects via the U.S. General Services Administration⬆️ "The (still-under-construction) federal courthouse downtown. It's not dilapidated, but seeing it is a reminder of what could have been and how the feds completely ignored what our community wanted," — Danny Akright, DSM
kqradio.com
Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows, Eagle Grove cross country compete in Algona Invite
Webster City, Clarion-Goldfield-Dows and Eagle Grove cross country teams made the trek north to the furthest north NCC city as they competed in the Algona XC Invitational at River Road Golf Course in Algona. The Lynx, Cowboys/Cowgirls and Eagles were joined by the host Bulldogs, Bishop Garrigan, Charles City, Clear Lake, Emmetsburg, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Forest City, Fort Dodge, GTRA, Humboldt, Mason City, North Union, Okoboji, Pocahontas Area, Spencer, Spirit Lake, St. Edmond and West Bend-Mallard.
iheart.com
Line of lights reported in the Ankeny night sky PHOTOS
(Ankeny, IA) -- People on social media were talking about a long string of lights visible in the sky for a few minutes Sunday night in the Ankeny area. A few people posted photos of the line of lights as it moved northward across the sky. Turns out to have...
Veterans Stand Down Is Saturday In North Iowa
(Mason City, IA) — The North Iowa Southern Minnesota Veterans Stand Down will be holding “Operation Golden Hawk” Saturday in Mason City. Organizer Peter Bieber says the Stand Down program got its start in California and is designed to bring as many community resources together in one place at one time as possible for veterans. The hope is to help the veterans who are looking for assistance and give them a second chance. The event will be at the North Iowa Event Center with the opening ceremony at 9 a-m and the closing ceremony at 5 p-m. The event is free and open to all veterans.
Breitbach’s Awarded Top Dining Spot By Iowa Restaurant Assoc.
It's always fun to see Breitbach's Country Dining recognized for its outstanding contributions to the culinary scene, community, Dubuque County, and the State of Iowa. The fabled Breitbach family restaurant will receive the Iowa Restaurant Association's top honor this fall. Iowa's Oldest Restaurant will be honored during the Iowa Restaurant Association's 27th annual Celebrating Excellence ceremony in November in Des Moines.
Another Pipeline Takes Three More Iowa Families To Court
Landowners are pushing back against carbon pipelines and it’s been getting the attention of the pipeline companies . Last week another pipeline company pushed back and has taken the matter to court. In August, Navigator CO2 Ventures sued four sets of landowners to gain access to their properties in...
1 dead, 2 hurt after car misses curve & rolls into Iowa cornfield
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Iowa (WHO) — One person died and two people were injured early Monday morning in a one-vehicle accident in rural Humboldt County. It happened around 6:40 a.m. near 1145 Birch Avenue about six miles south of West Bend, according to an Iowa State Patrol crash report. A Buick LeSabre driven by 27-year-old Christopher […]
weareiowa.com
Crash on Northeast 108th St. results in serious injury
IOWA, USA — A motor vehicle crash resulting in serious injury affected traffic on University Avenue on Saturday, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office received calls reporting the accident at NE 108th St. and Highway 163 at around 6:30 p.m. University Avenue between NE 112th...
Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access
Summit Carbon Solutions filed lawsuits this week against three sets of northern Iowa landowners who have allegedly prevented its agents from surveying their properties, according to court records. The company is in the process of finalizing the route of its proposed pipeline, which would carry carbon dioxide captured from Iowa ethanol plants for underground sequestration […] The post Another pipeline company sues landowners for survey access appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
I-S-U Finds Endangered Bees at Only four Of 50 Iowa Locations
(Ames, IA) — Iowa State University researchers say their effort to map out the location and habitat of the rare rusty patched bee In Iowa found them in limited quantity. Teams from I-S-U surveyed 50 sites across Iowa twice in recent months. They only found the rusty patched bumble bee at four locations — in Ames, Brushy Creek State Recreation Area near Fort Dodge, and two locations near Dubuque and Yellow River State Forest. The rusty-patched bumble bee was the first ever bee to be listed as endangered in 2017. Researchers hope the findings could help wildlife managers and land stewards reverse the decline of bee populations and support other pollinators more broadly.
Iowa-Bound Luke Bryan Making Massive Local Pork Donation
As part of the efforts to bust some of the misconceptions around the pork industry, the National Pork Board has teamed up with a country superstar. During his 13th Farm Tour, Luke Bryan, National Pork Board, and Smithfield Foods partnered to give back to the community while promoting the pork industry.
What to know about new COVID-19 booster and flu shots
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Health Department is urging people to get a flu shot due to their concern that after two years in the battle against COVID-19, the flu could come back stronger than ever. Though the Health Department says the flu season is unpredictable. “Epidemiologists in the United States look at […]
Huge Cat Seen Walking and Growling on Iowa Bike Path
Here kitty kitty kitty. Or maybe, in this case, stay away kitty kitty kitty. This big cat was spotted just strolling along a residential bike path. Rachel Port came across this bobcat in West Des Moines near 60th and EP True. Which is very much in the city on the west side of Des Moines. Rachel said the bobcat looked hungry and (as you can hear below) ticked off.
After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse
A central Iowa man worked as a state-licensed nurse for four years after purchasing a fraudulent nursing degree from an alleged diploma mill, according to state regulators. In January 2018, Enome Massango of West Des Moines filed an application with the Iowa Board of Nursing, seeking a license as an LPN, or licensed practical nurse. […] The post After buying fraudulent diploma, Iowa man worked for years as a nurse appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
dsmmagazine.com
Four New Restaurants to Check Out
Blu Thai’s spicy snapper dish is served with a tomato chutney on a bed of sliced cabbage and carrots. Photographer: Duane Tinkey. Blu Thai and Sushi: Toward the end of 2020, Blu Thai and Sushi closed its location in the East Village but the owners promised to return, and they have. Located in the old Fighting Burrito downtown by the John and Mary Pappajohn Sculpture Park, the new space is bright and airy, and the food is even better than before. I had a simple chicken fried rice that felt like pure comfort, and my dining companion had me try massaman curry, which I’ll be ordering next time. (309 13th St.; bluthaifood.com)
