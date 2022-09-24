Read full article on original website
Related
This $7 Million ‘Floating’ Villa in the Maldives Lets You Waterslide From the Bedroom to the Lagoon
What’s better than vacationing in the Maldives? Having your own private home there, of course. As luck would have it, an idyllic overwater villa on the island of Medhufaru has just hit the market for $7 million. Roughly 35 minutes by seaplane from Malé International Airport, the secluded 150-acre island is one of the largest in the famed archipelago and is encircled by a picturesque coral reef. It is also home to Soneva Jani. Opened in 2016, this resort features an array of villas that are available for both holidayers or homeowners. The two-story villa in question spans a little over 6,700...
yankodesign.com
These prefab Scandinavian-inspired cabins could be luxurious resorts in the near future
Aylott & Van Tromp have been working on high-end projects for a while now, from working with Hilton to working on a luxe Jiu Jitsu gym, their expertise in sophisticated interiors is unmatched. And, they’ve now designed prefab cabins for your next vacation! They’ve developed these cabins from the ground up, and are hoping to sell them to hoteliers, to maybe create a whole new chain of luxurious resorts. They want the cabins to feel like hotel suites while maintaining a very Scandinavian-inspired aesthetic.
Great British boltholes: The 250-year-old Cambridgeshire pub renovated with a contemporary twist that's a joy for humans and hounds alike (there's even a canine menu)
Many times, heading up the A11 through Cambridgeshire, I've noticed signs to The Wilbrahams and imagined a hospitable family, ready to welcome weary travellers with a drink and maybe a bed for the night. In reality, the Wilbrahams are two villages, Great and Little, both dating from the Bronze Age,...
mansionglobal.com
A Striking Modern Villa Tucked Into a Private Hillside on the Greek Island of Antiparos
Price: €7.5 million (US$7.5 million) This strikingly modern circular villa that’s tucked into a secluded hillside on the small Cyclades island of Antiparos offers privacy, a curved infinity pool that faces out to the Aegean Sea, an outdoor home theater and easy access to quiet beaches. Known as...
IN THIS ARTICLE
architizer.com
BERMUDA Coffee and Eatery // STUDIÉ
Text description provided by the architects. Bermuda Coffee and Eatery is indeed a simple idea from the geometric shape of the triangle itself which is also adapted to the cafe’s brand identity. And finally, we cultivate or implement this triangular building into a different perspective. It can be seen...
mansionglobal.com
A Six-Bedroom Villa With Egypt’s Pyramids in the Backyard Just Hit the Market
Views are a must-have for many luxury home buyers. But it’s a rare property that overlooks one of the Seven Wonders of the Ancient World. A more than 32,000-square-foot mansion in Cairo does just that, offering unimpeded vistas of the Great Pyramids of Giza from its oversize windows and the pool and lounge area. It hit the market earlier this month for 141 million Egyptian pounds (US$7.24 million), according to the listing with Egypt Sotheby’s International Realty.
Comments / 0