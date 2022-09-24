Read full article on original website
Pharoah Sanders Dead At 81
Revered free jazz saxophonist Pharoah Sanders has died. The news was confirmed in a social-media post by Sanders’ record label Luaka Bop, who wrote: “We are devastated to share that Pharoah Sanders has passed away. He died peacefully surrounded by loving family and friends in Los Angeles earlier this morning. Always and forever the most beautiful human being, may he rest in peace.” Sanders was 81.
A church with open doors: the ecstatic power of Pharoah Sanders
The spiritual jazz legend was a man of few words – but his expansive, effusive playing said everything
Pharoah Sanders Dies: Jazz Saxman Who Played With John Coltrane Was 81
Pharoah Sanders, the revered tenor saxophone player who was part of John Coltrane’s band in the 1960s and helped popularize the spiritual jazz movement, died Saturday in Los Angeles, his label announced. He was 81. Luaka Bop revealed the news on social media. “Always and forever the most beautiful human being,” the label wrote. See the full post below. Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery Born Farrell Sanders on October 13, 1940, in Little Rock, AK, he briefly studied music at Oakland Junior College before relocating to New York, where he played with Sun Ra — who gave Sanders the “Pharoah”...
