Gary ‘Jay’ Warnacut
Gary “Jay” Warnacut, 71, Warsaw, died Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at Millers Merry Manor, Warsaw. Jay was born Feb. 19, 1951, in Plymouth, the son of (the late) David and Lucille (Meredith) Warnacut. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the Class of ’69 and went on to become the co-owner of Butterfly Records in Warsaw and owner of Lakeview Liquors in Silver Lake. On Aug. 15, 1981, Jay married Lana J. (Clifford) Warnacut in Clunette; she preceded him in death Nov. 22, 2017, after 36 years of marriage.
Lacey L. Langohr
Lacey Louise Langohr, 42, Pierceton, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Born Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr. Lacey attended Columbia City High School. She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years. Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.
Katherine Sue Clark
Katherine Sue Clark, 83, North Manchester, formerly of Indianapolis, died at 9:19 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at her home in North Manchester. She was born March 11, 1939. She is survived by her daughter, Amy (Chuck) Muncy, North Manchester. Grandstaff-Hentgen Bender Chapel, North Manchester, is in charge of arrangements.
Marjorie Fern Dunham
Marge Dunham, 86, Argos, died at 8:37 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, 2022, at her residence in Argos. Marjorie Fern was born Jan. 14, 1936. Marge and Lorraine D. Dunham were married Nov. 29, 1953; he survives. She is also survived by her four children, Ruth Reese (Larry), Rochester, Kevin (Kandi)...
Area Accident Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following accidents:. 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, East CR 550N, near North CR 100E, Leesburg. Driver: Zachary M. Husband, 25, Chamberlin Drive, South Bend. Husband was traveling north on CR 100E when his vehicle left the roadway on the curve at East CR 550N. His vehicle hit a road sign and a utility pole before overturning. A passenger in Husband’s vehicle, Juniper A. Masterson, 19, Warsaw, complained of knee pain and was checked by medics at the scene. Masterson said she would seek further treatment at a local hospital. Damage up to $25,000.
Marie Holmgrain — UPDATED
Marie J. Holmgrain, 89, Warsaw, died Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor. Marie was born Nov. 29, 1932, in Chadron, Neb., the daughter of (the late) Joseph and Dorothy (Bacon) Blundell. Moving to Warsaw in 1972, she was a homemaker, wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to family and friends and her community, volunteering through Kosciusko Co. Literacy and the KCH Auxiliary. She was a member at First United Methodist Church, the P.O.E. and Zerelda Reading Club and enjoyed sewing and gardening. She was also a voracious reader.
Larry M. Urbin
Larry M. Urbin, 69, Rochester, died at 5:13 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Beacon-Memorial Hospital, South Bend. Larry Max Urbin was born July 24, 1953. On March 2, 1996, Larry married Brenda Sue Thomas; she survives. Larry is also survived by his children, James (Michelle) Clark, Indianapolis and Heather...
Catherine F. Jagger
Catherine F. Jagger, 93, Columbia City, died at 11:48 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at her residence in Columbia City. She was born Aug. 13, 1929. On Sept. 6, 1947, she married Marshall E. Jagger; he preceded her in death. Survivors include her daughters, Diane Reed, Spencerville and Debra Jagger,...
Ricky A. White — PENDING
Ricky A. White Sr., 66, Rochester, died at 5:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at home in Rochester. Arrangements are pending at the Good Family Funeral Home, Rochester.
Esther M. Cook
Esther M. Cook, 90, Heritage Point, Mishawaka, formerly of Hubbard Hill Retirement Village, died at 10:10 p.m. Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. She was born June 12, 1932. On July 22, 1968, she married James H. Boothe; he preceded her in death. She later married...
Kelly Lee Peterson
Kelly Lee Peterson, 53, Culver, died Sept. 1, 2022, in Plymouth. Kelly was born Jan. 6, 1969. Kelly is survived by his three sons, one grandson, both parents, one sister, one half-brother, three stepsisters and one stepbrother. Odom Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Harold J. Schmidt — PENDING
Harold J. Schmidt, 81, Plymouth, died Sept. 24, 2022, at the St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Hospital, Mishawaka. Arrangements are pending with Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home.
Evelyn S. Peters — UPDATED
Evelyn S. Peters, 88, Kewanna, died at 9:40 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, 2022, at Woodbridge Health Campus in Logansport. She was born Oct. 2, 1933. On Nov. 4, 1951, she married Elmer “Sony” Peters; he preceded her in death. She is survived by her sister, Vivian Hathaway, Winona...
Barbara A. Steigely — UPDATED
Barbara A. “Barb” Steigely, 80, Kewanna, died at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022, at home in Kewanna. She was born Aug. 8, 1942. On Aug. 30, 1958, she married Norman Steigely; he survives in Kewanna. She is also survived by her sons, Kenneth Steigely, La Porte and...
Bonnie Lou Feitz
Bonnie Lou Feitz, 77, South Bend, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. She was born Feb. 20, 1945. She is survived by her brothers, Walter Eugene “Gene” Feitz, North Liberty, Bob E. (Sharon) Feitz, Lakeville and Max Feitz, Lakeville. Palmer Funeral Home-Guisinger Chapel, South Bend, is in charge of...
Leanne Kay Reinhardt
Leanne Kay Reinhardt, 56, Goshen, died Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at her home. She was born March 5, 1966. Surviving is her mother Doris Reinhardt, Goshen; siblings Duane (Laurie) Reinhardt, Nappanee, Carl (Marleen) Reinhardt, Dalton, Ohio, Brent (Marla) Reinhardt, Goshen and Karen (Bill) Martin, Goshen. Rieth Rohrer Ehret Funeral Home...
Tammi L. Williams
Tammi L. (Ort) Williams, 59, New Paris, died at 2:33 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. She was born Saturday, May 11, 1963. She married Robert E. Williams on Friday, July 29, 1983; he survives in New Paris. She is also survived by her...
Revamped Tennis, Pickleball Courts In Warsaw Close To Completion
WARSAW – The revamped tennis courts at Center Lake – soon to include pickleball courts – will be ready for use within days. Over the weekend, workers from K&M Asphalt Sealing, Ossian, spread an acrylic latex across the courts. Warsaw Parks Superintendent Larry Plummer said the court...
Manchester Receives $1 Million For NxtGen On Campus
NORTH MANCHESTER — President Dave McFadden announced recently that Lilly Endowment Inc. has given Manchester University $1 million to extend its outreach to traditionally underserved students and their families. “The grant will enable us to fully develop NxtGen on Campus, which will bring high school students to our North...
Lila Rhea Brickey
Lila Rhea (Gibson) Brickey, 86, Ligonier, died Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, at Goshen General Hospital. She was born May 15, 1936. On April 12, 1952, she married Jim Ray Brickey; he preceded her in death. She will be greatly missed by her children, Jim (Jane) Brickey, Brenda Waldron and Roxie...
