Lacey Louise Langohr, 42, Pierceton, died at 2:35 p.m. Saturday Sept. 24, 2022. Born Oct. 11, 1979, in Fort Wayne, she was the daughter of Scott and Betty (Patrick) Langohr. Lacey attended Columbia City High School. She worked as a secretary for Podlaski LLC, Fort Wayne, for the last several years. Lacey was very positive, upbeat, willing to help others in need and always had a heart for children. She enjoyed spending time with her children, crafting, crocheting, sewing, painting, listening to music, traveling and going to the beach.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 3 HOURS AGO