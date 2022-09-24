ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Scores

Avon def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-21, 25-21 Britton-Hecla def. Wilmot, 25-19, 23-25, 25-22, 15-25, 15-7 Burke def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12 Clark/Willow Lake def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-20, 25-21, 25-19 Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn., 25-6, 25-15, 25-13 Elk Point-Jefferson def. Flandreau Indian, 25-6, 25-7, 25-7 Faulkton...
The Post-Crescent

Here are Saturday's high school sports results

WAUWATOSA - Fox Valley Lutheran had a 5-0 record to take first place in the tournament hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran College. Emma Nilson and Kennedy Schmitz were named to the all-tournament team for FVL. Shoreland Lutheran took second place, Luther Prep was third and Winnebago Lutheran took fourth in the...
