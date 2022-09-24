There are three new teams ranked at #1 in the latest rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. 12 teams from the region ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes this week including four teams in Class A, two teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and three more teams in Class AAAA. 13 teams were ranked in the Top 10 last week.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO