Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
tigerdroppings.com
Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders
Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 2 hours. I hate to break it...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football RB Armoni Goodwin 'day-to-day' with hamstring injury, per Brian Kelly
BATON ROUGE - LSU football running back Armoni Goodwin is "day-to-day" with a hamstring injury, coach Brian Kelly said Monday. Goodwin injured his hamstring in the third quarter on Saturday in LSU's 38-0 win over New Mexico. Kelly added that quarterback Jayden Daniels has not felt any residual effects from...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Is Harold Perkins a star already? Answering 5 LSU football questions after New Mexico win
BATON ROUGE - There wasn't a lot to take away from LSU football's 38-0 beatdown against New Mexico on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) were dominant from the jump while the Lobos (2-2, 0-1 Mountain West Conference) were fortunate to only be down 17-0 at halftime. Once the final whistle blew, LSU outgained New Mexico 633 to 88 in total yards.
What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online
LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football QB Jayden Daniels exits game after injury vs. New Mexico
BATON ROUGE - LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an injury in the third quarter of LSU football's 38-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday. On fourth down and four and LSU leading 17-0, Daniels scrambled to his left for a 16-yard gain and a first down but was taken down violently by two Lobos defenders at the end of the play. He appeared to hit his head on the turf on the tackle.
theadvocate.com
LSU student asks for Allen Hall murals to be removed, saying they are racist. Here's their history.
Her request that LSU remove murals from the walls of Allen Hall isn't new, but compared to those who have raised questions previously, Alexia Kimble is reaching a much-wider audience when she asks that the university take down paintings that show Black people laboring in agricultural fields while White people work in more comfortable settings.
Mulkey and LSU Gain Commitment From 4-Star Guard Angelica Velez
Tigers secure their third commitment in the 2023 cycle, Mulkey not done just yet
tigerdroppings.com
Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates On Jayden Daniels & Armoni Goodwin
Following LSU's 38-0 shutout win vs. New Mexico, head coach Brian Kelly provided injury updates on quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Armoni Goodwin who both exited Saturday's game early with injuries. Kelly said Daniels strained his lower back in the 3rd quarter and was cleared to go back in,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Destrehan takes top spot in the 2022 Class 5A LSWA football poll after Karr infraction
Karr spent just one week atop the LSWA Class 5A statewide football poll thanks to sanctions imposed by the Louisiana High School Athletic Association. The LHSAA ruled Karr used an ineligible player in its first three games and must forfeit those victories. That allowed undefeated Destrehan (4-0) to move into...
Fight breaks out during BR high school football game
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
theadvocate.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in the Baton Rouge area this past weekend
Louisiana lottery officials said a $1 million Powerball ticket was recently sold in the Baton Rouge area. A RaceTrac gas station on La. 73 in Geismar sold the winning ticket on Saturday, Sept. 24. The winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim the prize. Saturday’s winning numbers were 3,...
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'
BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wbrz.com
Baton Rouge model left paralyzed after deadly out-of-state crash transported back to Louisiana
BATON ROUGE - A recent college graduate and granddaughter of a Louisiana lawmaker was on a trip pursuing her modeling career when she was involved in a major crash in another state. Diamond Jonise was reportedly on a cross-country trip to participate in New York Fashion Week with other aspiring...
fox8live.com
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area
GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
St. John rallies past West St. Mary, 41-0
The St. John Eagle defense virtually shut down the West St. Mary in first-half action, but head coach Coby Minton worried about a missing element at halftime. The SJHS defense allowed its foes only four yards in the first half, but the Eagle offense mustered only a 6-0 lead by intermission.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
'Live Like Allie' bracelets available in Ascension Parish, Baton Rouge area locations
Live Like Allie bracelets in memory of Allison Rice are available at several Ascension Parish and Baton Rouge area locations. Rice, an LSU senior and 2019 Dutchtown High School graduate, was fatally shot in her vehicle early Sept. 16 in Baton Rouge. The locations for the bracelets were announced through...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Louisiana Lottery: $1 million winning ticket sold in Ascension Parish
A $1 million Powerball ticket was sold at an Ascension Parish gas station, according to the Louisiana Lottery. According to lottery rules, the winner has until March 23, 2023 to claim the prize. The winning numbers were 3, 9, 21, 24, 29, and a Powerball of 14. For more information,...
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting
Louisiana Man Cited by Wildlife Agents for Closed Season Squirrel Hunting. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on September 26, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a subject for alleged hunting violations in Lafayette Parish on September 20. Sam Boersma, 34, of Duson, Louisiana, was cited by agents for...
HipHopDX.com
Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge
Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
brproud.com
$1M Powerball ticket sold in Geismar over weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24 at a gas station in Geismar. The winning ticket was sold at a Racetrac along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well...
Comments / 0