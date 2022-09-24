ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Of Course Ed Orgeron Took A Photo With The Tulane Cheerleaders

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron continues to make the college football rounds. This past weekend he paid a visit to Tulane and didn't leave without getting a pic with the squad... She is not admiring him; she is thinking “What a Shande!”. 2 hours. I hate to break it...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Is Harold Perkins a star already? Answering 5 LSU football questions after New Mexico win

BATON ROUGE - There wasn't a lot to take away from LSU football's 38-0 beatdown against New Mexico on Saturday night at Tiger Stadium. The Tigers (3-1, 1-0 SEC) were dominant from the jump while the Lobos (2-2, 0-1 Mountain West Conference) were fortunate to only be down 17-0 at halftime. Once the final whistle blew, LSU outgained New Mexico 633 to 88 in total yards.
BATON ROUGE, LA
AL.com

What TV channel does LSU-New Mexico play tonight? Live stream, time, how to watch online

LSU hosts New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 24. The game will be live streamed on ESPN+ and Sling Orange, which offers half off the first month. LSU is looking for a convincing victory fueled by clean execution under first-year coach Brian Kelly. The Tigers are playing their final nonconference tuneup before entering the meat of their SEC schedule. New Mexico eyes a signature victory under third-year coach Danny Gonzales, who is 7-15 in his first two-plus seasons with the Lobos.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

LSU football QB Jayden Daniels exits game after injury vs. New Mexico

BATON ROUGE - LSU football quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered an injury in the third quarter of LSU football's 38-0 win over New Mexico on Saturday. On fourth down and four and LSU leading 17-0, Daniels scrambled to his left for a 16-yard gain and a first down but was taken down violently by two Lobos defenders at the end of the play. He appeared to hit his head on the turf on the tackle.
BATON ROUGE, LA
tigerdroppings.com

Brian Kelly Provides Injury Updates On Jayden Daniels & Armoni Goodwin

Following LSU's 38-0 shutout win vs. New Mexico, head coach Brian Kelly provided injury updates on quarterback Jayden Daniels and running back Armoni Goodwin who both exited Saturday's game early with injuries. Kelly said Daniels strained his lower back in the 3rd quarter and was cleared to go back in,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Fight breaks out during BR high school football game

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - School leaders are looking into a fight that broke out during the McKinley High School football homecoming game on Friday, Sept. 23. The bench-clearing fight happened between the McKinley High and Northside High teams. According to school leaders in East Baton Rouge Parish, they are...
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Baton Rouge woman set to star in upcoming season of 'The Bachelor'

BATON ROUGE - A Louisiana native was named one of the contestants who will be vying for a rose in the upcoming season of "The Bachelor." Vanessa Dinh, a 23-year-old Baton Rouge native and LSU graduate, is one of 32 women set to compete for one man's affections, according to the show's official contestant announcement.
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

$1 million Powerball ticket sold in BR area

GEISMAR, La. (WAFB) - A $1 million Powerball ticket has been sold in the Baton Rouge area, according to Louisiana Lottery officials. The winning ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24, at a RaceTrac gas station on LA 73 in Geismar. The lucky winner has until March 23, 2023, to claim...
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

St. John rallies past West St. Mary, 41-0

The St. John Eagle defense virtually shut down the West St. Mary in first-half action, but head coach Coby Minton worried about a missing element at halftime. The SJHS defense allowed its foes only four yards in the first half, but the Eagle offense mustered only a 6-0 lead by intermission.
BALDWIN, LA
HipHopDX.com

Fredo Bang Affiliate Seven7Hardaway Reportedly Shot & Killed In Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge, LA – Fredo Bang affiliate Seven7Hardaway has reportedly passed away as a result of his injuries following a shooting earlier this week in Baton Rouge. According to WBRZ, Hardaway (real name Stanley Wright) was targeted in the attack shortly after 8 p.m. ET Tuesday night (September 20) when armed assailants approached him and shots rang off at a Baton Rouge apartment complex.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

$1M Powerball ticket sold in Geismar over weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — A $1,000,000 Powerball ticket was sold Saturday, Sept. 24 at a gas station in Geismar. The winning ticket was sold at a Racetrac along La. 73 in Ascension Parish, according to the Louisiana Lottery website. “Lotto, Powerball and Mega Millions Jackpot prizes, as well...
GEISMAR, LA

