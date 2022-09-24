Read full article on original website
Related
Here are Saturday's high school sports results
WAUWATOSA - Fox Valley Lutheran had a 5-0 record to take first place in the tournament hosted by Wisconsin Lutheran College. Emma Nilson and Kennedy Schmitz were named to the all-tournament team for FVL. Shoreland Lutheran took second place, Luther Prep was third and Winnebago Lutheran took fourth in the...
dailydodge.com
Prep Scoreboard – Saturday 9/24/22
16th place finish (1-6 on the weekend) Lucy Spende, Kallie Feder, Olivia Gwidt, Payton Roets-4 “This tournament is always a great test for our kids as we get to play some really talented programs match after match. It will really help us in the long run as we look ahead to our conference tournament & playoffs. “ – Gosling Coach Erin Stuerwald.
Newman Catholic volleyball wins two of three at Tomahawk Quad
TOMAHAWK – The Wausau Newman Catholic volleyball team went 2-1 at a quadrangular meet at Tomahawk on Thursday. Newman Catholic lost to Tomahawk 25-20, 18-25, 15-11, and defeated Antigo 22-25, 25-22, 15-11, and Prentice 25-22, 21-25, 15-11. Lily Shields had 22 kills in the three matches, and had 14...
Three New #1s in This Week’s Minnesota High School Volleyball Rankings
There are three new teams ranked at #1 in the latest rankings from the Minnesota Volleyball Coaches Association. 12 teams from the region ranked in the Top 10 in their respective classes this week including four teams in Class A, two teams in Class AA, three teams in Class AAA, and three more teams in Class AAAA. 13 teams were ranked in the Top 10 last week.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Three big-time running backs and a top volleyball player: Vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week
Who was the area's top prep performer last week? You tell us. You can vote for the Oshkosh/Fond du Lac high school athlete of the week until 3 p.m. Saturday. John Munson of Oshkosh West boys soccer was last week's winner with 502 votes out of 1,674 total. ...
Comments / 0