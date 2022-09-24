ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses

An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
InsideHook

Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags

I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
LIFESTYLE
InsideHook

This Is the Best Airport in North America

According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
LIFESTYLE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
Inc.com

Here Are the Airlines That Will Rebook You If Your Flight Is Canceled--and Those That Won't

The Department of Transportation has created an online dashboard that tells you which of the top 10 U.S. airlines promise to rebook you, book you on another airline, or provide a meal or hotel room if your flight is canceled or badly delayed. You may be surprised to learn that some airlines promise hotel rooms, free meals, and rebooking on other airlines in case of a lengthy delay or cancellation--while one, Allegiant, makes no promises at all.
LIFESTYLE
CNN

Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer

Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex English
CNN

The airports that travelers dread

A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
TRAVEL
The Independent

Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic

Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pandemic#Economy#Linus Travel#Xna
The Independent

Cargo plane ends up in water at Montpellier airport

Montpellier airport in southern France is closed after a cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water.No casualties are reported.The Boeing 737 belonging to West Atlantic had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday, arriving shortly before 3am. But according to French air accident investigators, the plane left the runway during the landing.The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photographs showing the aircraft precariously at rest with the nose and forward fuselage in the lagoon at the southern...
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus

Comments / 0

Community Policy