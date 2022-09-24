Read full article on original website
I flew on Delta's Boeing 767 from Sweden to New York in economy and it was the best transatlantic flight I've taken in a long time
Despite being assigned the middle seat of the middle row, the upgraded cabin was comfortable and had everything I needed for the eight-hour journey.
Qantas plane flies dangerously overweight after workers loaded it with 160kg extra freight just two days after staff issued a dire warning to the airline's bosses
An investigation is underway after Qantas confirmed one of its regional aircraft flew across Australia despite being dramatically overloaded. Flight QF2262 flew from Sydney to Lord Howe Island on Wednesday, after freight loaded by ground crew exceeded the plane's maximum take-off weight by about 160 kilograms. The incident comes as...
Airlines Are Cracking Down on Carry-Ons, So Watch Your Bags
I’ll never forget where I was…the day that JetBlue banned carry-on bags in basic economy. As of July 20, 2021, my once-favorite airline aligned itself with the likes of other budget airlines, like Spirit and Frontier, by requiring Blue Basic ticket holders to either check their carry-ons or pay an additional fee to bring them into the cabin. It was the unofficial beginning of the end of both ultra-low pandemic pricing and previously enjoyed carry-on-related freedoms.
This Is the Best Airport in North America
According to the J.D. Power 2022 North America Airport Satisfaction Study, we’re back to flying at almost a pre-pandemic level, but not very thrilled with the state of flying (or airports) at the moment. The study, released this week, finds overall satisfaction down 25 points (on a 1,000-point scale)...
Inc.com
Here Are the Airlines That Will Rebook You If Your Flight Is Canceled--and Those That Won't
The Department of Transportation has created an online dashboard that tells you which of the top 10 U.S. airlines promise to rebook you, book you on another airline, or provide a meal or hotel room if your flight is canceled or badly delayed. You may be surprised to learn that some airlines promise hotel rooms, free meals, and rebooking on other airlines in case of a lengthy delay or cancellation--while one, Allegiant, makes no promises at all.
These are the 10 ‘worst’ airports in the US, according to Frommer’s
Whether you find it glamorous or treacherous, moving through an airport is a hard-to-avoid necessity for those wanting to see the world. But not all airports are created equal, apparently.
United has ordered 515 electric and supersonic aircraft with the first carrying passengers as soon as 2024 — take a look at the carrier's fleet of the future
United is one of the world's biggest investors of electric and supersonic aircraft, having already commited $25 million for 400 eVTOLs.
Worst airports for delays and cancellations this summer
Summer's nearly over and that means the season's travel crush -- and hopefully the chaos -- is set to subside. But there's no denying that air travel has been a mess in the US and around the world. Here are the airports that have been faring the worst
The World’s Biggest Airline
A recent analysis reveals which airline carried the most global traffic during the pandemic.
The airports that travelers dread
A Middle Eastern airline has been named the best in the world, a New York-area airport has been named the worst for US customer satisfaction and Canada was the world leader for airport delays this summer.
Alaska Airlines passenger says airline is ‘stranding’ customers at remote airport in the Arctic
Alaska Airlines has been accused of stranding more than 100 passengers at the US’s northernmost airport, 350 miles north of the Arctic Circle.A customer, who identified himself as Jim, contacted aviation site One Mile at a Time, where blogger Ben Schlappig published his email in full.Jim writes: “I and three companions are in Barrow Alaska, stranded with I’m guessing close to 100 other people.“On 25 August, we took a flight on Alaska Air from Anchorage to Barrow Alaska with the intention of returning to Anchorage today [26 August]. Upon arrival in Barrow we discovered the flight we took yesterday was...
See inside the flying taxis American Airlines and Virgin want to use to carry 4 passengers on 30-minute flights between airports and across cities
Vertical Aerospace's VX4 flying taxi is set to launch by 2025 and aims to turn what was once the stuff of science fiction into a reality.
Cargo plane ends up in water at Montpellier airport
Montpellier airport in southern France is closed after a cargo plane left the runway and ended up with its nose and at least one engine dipping into the water.No casualties are reported.The Boeing 737 belonging to West Atlantic had flown south from Paris Charles de Gaulle airport to Montpellier in the early hours of Saturday, arriving shortly before 3am. But according to French air accident investigators, the plane left the runway during the landing.The Bureau d’enquêtes et d’analyses (BEA) posted photographs showing the aircraft precariously at rest with the nose and forward fuselage in the lagoon at the southern...
United Airlines threatens to drop JFK service if U.S. does not approve more flights
WASHINGTON, Sept 6 (Reuters) - United Airlines (UAL.O) said on Tuesday it plans to end service in October to New York's John F. Kennedy Airport (JFK) if the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) does not grant the air carrier additional flights.
AOL Corp
Biden moves to crack down on hidden airline fees: 'You should know the full cost'
On Monday, the Biden administration announced plans to go after airlines and travel websites if they try to slip in fees after you've picked your flight or even after you’ve bought the ticket. The proposed rule is part of Biden’s overall competition efforts and now will undergo a 60-day...
See inside the secret aircraft cabin where flight attendants sleep on long-haul journeys on an Airbus A350
Crew rest is essential for airline pilots and flight attendants, especially on ultra-long-haul journeys that can stretch up to 19 hours.
A British Airways flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its cockpit windshield 'broke' mid-air, passenger says
Caroline Edmunds tweeted a picture of the Airbus's windshield covered in cracks after landing in Athens on Saturday afternoon.
What to Do If an Airline Loses Your Luggage: 10 Simple Steps
It’s a terrible feeling to find yourself standing at the airport baggage carousel, watching everyone else retrieve their checked bags and ultimately accepting that yours isn’t coming around the bend. If you’ve ever had to deal with lost luggage, you’re hardly alone. U.S. airlines lost or...
5 Best Semi-Private Airlines To Fly and How Much They Cost
If you want to fly in style, but you can't quite afford a private jet of your own, semi-private airlines offer an option somewhere between buying your own Learjet and Ubering to the airport three...
Which airports do Americans like most?
This new study ranks North American airports based on customer satisfaction.
