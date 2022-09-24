ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilaria Baldwin Gives Birth, Welcomes 7th Child With Husband Alec Baldwin

By Rosie Marder
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 3 days ago
Baby No. 7 has arrived! Hilaria Baldwin has welcomed a baby girl with husband Alec Baldwin.

Celebrity Babies of 2022: See Which Stars Gave Birth

Hilaria, 38, and Alec, 64, announced the birth of baby Ilaria via Instagram on Saturday, September 24. "She’s here! We are so excited to introduce you to our tiny dream come true, Ilaria Catalina Irena," the proud mother wrote alongside a video from the delivery room. The clip also included photos of the newborn, who arrived on Thursday, September 22, being held by her other siblings.

"Both she and I are happy and healthy," Hilaria wrote. "Her Baldwinito siblings are spending the day bonding and welcoming her into our home. Much love to you all. We are so happy to celebrate this wonderful news with you✨."

The former yoga instructor announced her pregnancy via Instagram in March. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she captioned the Instagram footage of the couple sharing the baby news to their kids. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise.”

Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin’s Sweetest Moments With Their Kids: Family Album

The Living Clearly Method author posted the video featuring her and Alec and their children – Carmen, 8, Rafael, 7, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 4, Eduardo, 2, and Lucia, 18 months.

“I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids,” the wellness expert wrote at the time. “As you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media. I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call ‘life.’ Our love to you and your loved ones.”

Celebrity Pregnancy Announcements of 2022: Which Stars Are Expecting Babies

The Baldwin family didn’t share the sex of the baby for a while, and shared the reluctancy to tell the public.

"I lost a baby at 4 months in 2019 (maybe some of you remember). I think about her daily and understand that motherhood has its beauty and its darkness," Hilaria wrote on her Instagram Story in April. "But I will wait until I'm past the point when I lost my daughter."

The Departed actor was previously married to Kim Basinger from 1993 to 2003. The exes are parents of daughter Ireland , 26.

The It’s Complicated actor and Hilaria, meanwhile, tied the knot in 2012 .

Comments / 36

Denise AuBuchon
3d ago

Why isn’t this murderer in prison yet? The poor woman he murdered can’t ever have more children with her husband!

Reply
15
Jonathan Filkins
3d ago

Wonder if the 8th will come from one of his conjugal visits...

Reply(2)
18
Joyce Fecher
3d ago

I hope they put you in Jail. I wonder how the going to feel when they fine out their see a murderer

Reply
5
