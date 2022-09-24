Read full article on original website
Darold E. Schmidt
Darold E. Schmidt
Darold Eugene Schmidt, 91, died Sunday September 25, 2022, in Fairbury. He was born September 6, 1931, to Carl & Ilda (Sellenrick) Schmidt in Jansen, NE. A lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church Harbine, NE, Darold was baptized on September 27, 1931 (Rev Ernsmeyer) and confirmed on April 2, 1944 (Rev Cholcher).
Lorraine Bull
Lorraine Bull
Lorraine Arlene Bull, age 47 of Nebraska City died September 20, 2022 at her home. Lorraine was born August 3, 1975 in Edson, Alberta, Canada, the daughter of Donald Edward and Arlene Eunice (Fickel) Bull. She had lived in Nebraska City for fifteen years and worked at Cargill. Lorraine loved playing bingo, watching movies, music, cooking, and spending time with her family and cats. Survivors include her sons, Dillon (Lisa) Pack and Donald Pack, both of Nebraska City; sisters, Catherine Tye, Barbara May and Julie Bael; aunt, Purificacion Bull; many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.
Shirley Pfeiffer
Shirley Pfeiffer
Shirley Ann Pfeiffer (pronounced Feye - Fer), age 84 of Nebraska City died September 22, 2022 at her home. Shirley was born April 27, 1938 in Nebraska City, the daughter of Theodore and Emma (Keen) Gieseking. After graduating from Nebraska City High School in 1956 she married Glen “Curly” Pfeiffer April 8, 1958 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church near Paul. They made their home southwest of Nebraska City to raise their family and were members of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. Shirley loved playing cards, camping, reading, needle working and spending time with her family. Shirley was well known as the “cake lady”, she baked and decorated wedding and birthday cakes. Survivors include her children, Rick Pfeiffer and fiancé, Karen Green of Columbus, Betty Kuehn and husband Rick of Eddyville, Lora Barrett and husband Kevin of Nebraska City, Larry Pfeiffer and wife Teresa of Avoca; grandchildren, Lisa (Kevin) Perrin, Matthew (fiancé Katie Risinger) Pfeiffer, Katie (Nick) Olson, Dillon Kuehn, Dustin Barrett, Travis Barrett, Justin (Stephanie) Pfeiffer, Derek (Brianna) Pfeiffer, Joshua (Cassie) Pfeiffer; fourteen great grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Ruth Pfeiffer, Rita Wenzel, Delores Ryan, Irene (Robert) Peterson and Rosemarie Pfeiffer; many nieces, nephews and special friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; mother and father-in-law, Andrew and Theresa Pfeiffer; daughter in law, Kay Pfeiffer; brothers, Melvin and Merlyn Gieseking; sister, Kathryn Bottcher; many brothers in law and sisters in law.
News Channel Nebraska
Beatrice Teammates Looking For Volunteers
The local Teammates Program is looking for a few good men and women to volunteer their time and mentor students in the Beatrice Public Schools district. Coordinator of the local program Christina Lyons says she is short on mentors for the school year. “Right now we are a little bit...
News Channel Nebraska
Douglas County inmate goes missing from Community Corrections Center
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 33-year-old female inmate did not return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Sunday. According to authorities, 33-year-old Krista Foley disappeared after a preapproved visit to a church in the community. Foley is a 5'1'', 145 lbs. white woman with brown hair and brown eyes. Anyone with knowledge of her whereabouts is asked to contact local authorities or the Nebraska State Patrol.
News Channel Nebraska
Single-vehicle accident sends one to hospital in Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department said they responded to a one-vehicle accident early Saturday morning. LPD said around 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to Highway 77 and west A St./west Van Dorn for a reported rollover accident. Police said when officers arrived they found a Chevy Suburban on...
News Channel Nebraska
Motorcyclist killed in west Lincoln crash identified
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department released the name of a motorcyclist killed in a crash Saturday afternoon. Police said 45-year-old Jeffery Zeiger of Lincoln was killed when the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car at northwest 19th and west O St. Witnesses reported that the motorcyclist...
News Channel Nebraska
All Things Apple recipe contest winners
NEBRASKA CITY - The All Things Apple recipe contest was held Sunday at Arbor Day Farms. Jeanna Stavas of Whispering Pines Bed & Breakfast won the judges choice for best savory apple dish and best overall with her pork loin with apple chutney. Addie Kastens won the judges choice for...
News Channel Nebraska
Neeman ordered to pay restitution for pickup
NEBRASKA CITY – Will Neeman, 41, of Omaha was sentenced to three years probation and ordered to pay restitution for the theft of a pickup truck belonging to Jeff Liesemeyer in October of 2021. Court records say Neeman will pay $3,860 in restitution. He was arrested after Otoe County...
News Channel Nebraska
Firefighters respond to stove top, shed fires
NEBRASKA CITY – Firefighters responded to a cooking fire fire Sept. 22 and rural shed fire on Sept. 25. Three units and 23 firefighters responded Thursday evening to the Caydee Henson residence at 805 Fourth Corso. Firefighters investigated a stove top fire and ventilated. Four units and 19 firefighters...
News Channel Nebraska
Over $40,000 worth of items stolen from Lincoln store
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A store in Lincoln was reportedly broken into and had over $40,000 worth of items stolen. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to Frontier Harley Davidson, 205 NW 40th St., for a reported burglary on Sept. 23 around 8:30 a.m. Officers said the store employees...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln shooting leaves one man dead
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department responded to a shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning. LPD said they received a report that a man had been shot in an alley near 19th St. and O St. around 12:10 a.m. Officers said they and the Lincoln Fire and...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln Police searching for 19-year-old involved in double shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A 19-year old is being sought in relation to a double-shooting in the capital city. The Lincoln Police Department said 19-year-old Jason Hernandez is accused of shooting two other party-goers at a home just northeast of the UNL campus. Hernandez is now charged with felony assault and...
News Channel Nebraska
Jefferson County Commissioner candidates talk roads, budget at public forum
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE — As the 2022 election creeps closer, candidates for Jefferson County Commissioners are speaking to voters about the issues. Two of the three districts are up for grabs this go around. Incumbent and current commissioner chairman Mark Schoenrock is running for another term in district one.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD: Vehicles and property damaged in shooting, two injured
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Two men were injured in a shooting in Lincoln along with vehicles and other property being damaged. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were dispatched to the area of 23rd St. and Judson St. after multiple reports of gunshots on Sunday morning around 2:00 a.m. Officers said...
News Channel Nebraska
Falls City police drug investigation yields misdemeanor conviction
FALLS CITY - Candace Chandler, 24, of Salem was sentenced to 18 months probation for attempted possession in June of 2021. Chandler was arrested after someone called Falls City police to report a drug deal at her Eastview Apartment. Police say they were given permission to search the apartment and observed Chandler attempting to hide meth in a shoe.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln woman sentenced to 15 years on drug-related charge
LINCOLN, Neb. -- 36-year-old Katrina Coffman, of Lincoln, received 15 years in prison for a drug-related charge with a prior felony. Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced that Coffman was sentenced on Friday in federal court in Lincoln. Coffman was sentenced to 180 months (15 years) in prison for conspiracy to distribute 500 grams of methamphetamine mixture, with a prior serious felony drug conviction.
News Channel Nebraska
LPD arrests 22-year-old man in relation to Sunday’s fatal shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Lincoln Police charged a 22-year-old man with first-degree murder for their alleged involvement in Sunday's fatal downtown shooting. According to the Lincoln Police Department, officers were called to the area of 18th and O Streets on a report of a man who had been shot in an alley south of O St. on Sunday.
News Channel Nebraska
Talmage fire board election set at town hall
TALMAGE – The Talmage Rural Fire Protection District has scheduled a special meeting to re-elect its board members. Five members were elected Aug. 24, but a new election has been scheduled to make sure that those voting are registered voters in the district. The meeting is scheduled at 7...
