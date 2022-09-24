ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

5-star UA target Carter Bryant to visit for Red-Blue; new Wildcats unis coming Wednesday

Five-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant told On3.com he will visit Arizona this weekend, likely in time for the Wildcats' Red-Blue Game on Friday at McKale Center. While it's unclear if the Red-Blue Game will continue to be the major recruiting event it became under former UA coach Sean Miller -- with second-year coach Tommy Lloyd following a more selective recruiting strategy -- Bryant's expected presence is another significant sign in the Wildcats' effort to recruit him.
TUCSON, AZ
Arizona opens up as 18-point favorite in Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado

As expected, the Arizona Wildcats are favorites for their Pac-12 home opener against the winless Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Arizona (2-2) is an 18-point favorite against the Buffaloes (0-4), according to Caesar's Sportsbook, which marks the first time the Wildcats are favored to win a conference game since the home game against Oregon State in 2019; UA lost to the Beavers 56-38.
TUCSON, AZ

