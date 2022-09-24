Read full article on original website
5-star UA target Carter Bryant to visit for Red-Blue; new Wildcats unis coming Wednesday
Five-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant told On3.com he will visit Arizona this weekend, likely in time for the Wildcats' Red-Blue Game on Friday at McKale Center. While it's unclear if the Red-Blue Game will continue to be the major recruiting event it became under former UA coach Sean Miller -- with second-year coach Tommy Lloyd following a more selective recruiting strategy -- Bryant's expected presence is another significant sign in the Wildcats' effort to recruit him.
Productive pass catchers are keeping most of Arizona’s promising freshmen on the sideline
The Arizona Wildcats have a good problem within their pass-catching corps. Arizona has several talented freshmen who play wide receiver and tight end. But only one of them, Tetairoa McMillan, is playing a substantial number of snaps because the veterans above them on the depth chart are playing at such a high level.
DT Tiaoalii Savea appears set to return for Arizona Wildcats in Pac-12 opener at Cal
BERKELEY, Calif. – Notes and observations from warmups before the Arizona Wildcats’ Pac-12 opener against Cal on Saturday afternoon at California Memorial Stadium (2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks):. * Defensive tackle Tiaoalii Savea, who sat out last week’s game against North Dakota State, fully participated in warmups. Savea worked...
Arizona opens up as 18-point favorite in Pac-12 home opener vs. Colorado
As expected, the Arizona Wildcats are favorites for their Pac-12 home opener against the winless Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday. Arizona (2-2) is an 18-point favorite against the Buffaloes (0-4), according to Caesar's Sportsbook, which marks the first time the Wildcats are favored to win a conference game since the home game against Oregon State in 2019; UA lost to the Beavers 56-38.
