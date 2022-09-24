ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meghan Markle complained about ‘not getting paid’ for royal tour, book claims

By Rachel Summer Small
Page Six
Page Six
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUlfL_0i937h1k00
A new book claims Meghan Markle complained about not “getting paid” during her first royal tour in the fall of 2018. TheImageDirect.com

Royal without the royalties.

It apparently didn’t take long for Meghan Markle to realize that she was less than keen about the reality of what her role as Duchess of Sussex entailed.

A new bombshell book claims she was overheard griping, “I can’t believe I’m not getting paid for this,” amid her first royal tour in the fall of 2018 — mere months after tying the knot with Prince Harry.

In “Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown,” author Valentine Low writes about what seemed to be Markle’s increasing frustration with the day-to-day demands of her royal duties.

Things apparently came to a head as she and Harry embarked on a royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand — their first together as Duchess and Duke of Sussex.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26ug1I_0i937h1k00
Markle assumed the position of Duchess of Sussex upon wedding Prince Harry in May 2018. Alamy Stock Photo
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3h2j8n_0i937h1k00
Markle assumed the position of Duchess of Sussex upon marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YN2TG_0i937h1k00
Markle assumed the position of Duchess of Sussex upon marrying Prince Harry in May 2018. Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Markle generally made a positive impression on the Australian public. Her “refreshingly informal approach to royal visits was proving a hit,” as Low describes, embodied in gestures like gifting a “farming family” banana bread “she had baked herself.”

But behind the scenes, “it was a different story,” the author claims.

Piecing together firsthand accounts from staffers privy to Markle’s behavior, Low writes of the saga, “Although she enjoyed the attention, Meghan failed to understand the point of all those walkabouts [and] shaking hands with countless strangers.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3orlT9_0i937h1k00
Markle's frustration with staffers reportedly came to a head during her first royal tour in fall of 2018. Shutterstock
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14DD4s_0i937h1k00
Markle's frustration with staffers reportedly came to a head during her first royal tour in fall of 2018. Shutterstock

Low goes on to imply that Markle’s alleged harsh treatment of aides, particularly those involved with the duke and duchess’ PR and communications team, escalated during the tour.

Per the book, Jason Knauf — who had been in charge of the couple’s media operations — filed a complaint via an October 2018 email that allegedly read in part: “I am very concerned that the duchess was able to bully two PAs out of the household in the past year.”

He also allegedly called out Markle for exhibiting “unacceptable” behavior toward a staffer who was “delivering first-rate work.”

Knauf stepped down from the position by the end of the year — and a flurry of other resignations would soon follow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zHYyM_0i937h1k00
Author Valentine Low wrote the new royal tome.

Markle, 41, and Harry, 38, infamously announced that they’d decided to step back from their formal positions within the royal family in 2020. Soon after, they relocated to the former “Suits” actress’ native California.

After Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8 at age 96, it was reported that the late monarch was “exhausted by the turmoil” surrounding the couple’s move and was “very hurt” by their departure — which took with it the opportunity for her to spend time with great-grandchildren Archie, 3, and Lilibet, 1.

Prince Harry was not able to make it to his grandmother’s deathbed in Balmoral Castle in time to say goodbye. While only two of her children — King Charles III and Princess Anne — were with her at the end, Harry’s last known in-person contact with the monarch was in June 2022 on the occasion of Her Majesty’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Comments / 22

happyday
2d ago

the walk abouts are not celebrated appearances. the walks are about being with the people and showing appreciation of the people. making the royals assessable to the people. transparency of royals. Meghan does nothing except for money. this is how low she is as a person. trash. just my opinion

Reply
13
Kathy Corbett
2d ago

I guess her title is what she is being paid for, but remember the government of Sussex said they want their title back they are not working Royals. Pretty soon, she will just be a home mom.

Reply(1)
11
Minna Leenen
2d ago

She obviously has a budget for her designer clothes, hotel stays, restaurants, limos, private planes, full time staff as well as Harry’s inheritance. Entitlement has consequences … nothing more and nothing less.

Reply
7
If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

