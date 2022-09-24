ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloucester, MA

CBS Boston

Families gather in Dorchester park to remember those lost to violence

BOSTON -- The community came together to reflect Sunday and remember those who have lost their lives to violence. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley spoke at the National Day of Remembrance for Murder Victims at Pope John Paul Park in Dorchester. Family members gathered to support each other and launch kites with their loved ones' names on them. Wu said coming together as a community is an important part of the grieving process. "This is a day to share that pain but also to share the joy, the memories, the sense of healing and peace that so many of these incredible survivors have poured their hearts into," Wu said. 
BOSTON, MA
thelocalne.ws

Heightened alert due to non-specific threat at area school

It’s all very vague and may amount to nothing, but police are investigating a possible threat to a school in the area. “Over the weekend, we were made aware of a non-specific threat directed at an unnamed school in our area on the social media app Yik-Yak (The posting was simply two emojis),” Ipswich Superintendent Brian Blake said in an email to parents Monday.
IPSWICH, MA
Turnto10.com

Entangled humpback whale freed outside Boston Harbor

(WJAR) — A badly entangled humpback whale was freed from hundreds of feet of rope outside Boston Harbor on Sunday. According to the Center for Coastal Studies, the 30-foot whale was spotted by recreational fishermen on Sunday morning east of Hull, Massachusetts, who reported the sighting to the U.S. Coast Guard.
HULL, MA
bostonchefs.com

Sogno Now Open in Woburn

Italian restaurant dreams do come true – just ask owner Ron Martignetti who has just opened the doors to Sogno in Woburn. Named for the Italian word for dream, the new dining destination (at 304 Cambridge Road on the Winchester line) promises an authentic tasting tour of Italy right at your table.
WOBURN, MA
wgbh.org

Boston Police run up millions in overtime at Mass. and Cass homeless encampment

Boston police officers logged nearly $4 million in overtime pay between 2019 and 2020 for work at Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, or Mass. and Cass, an area marked by a seemingly unending cycle of homelessness, crime, substance use and poverty. Homeless advocates, mental health professionals and public policy...
BOSTON, MA
fox29.com

Seal wanders into Massachusetts police station

BEVERLY, Mass. - A police station in Massachusetts got a surprise visit from a mammal early Friday morning. The Beverly Police Department said "Shoebert" the seal got out of a local pond and made his way to the side of the police station for help. Beverly Animal Control, Members of...
BEVERLY, MA
WCVB

Travelers at Logan Airport in Boston keep wary eye on Hurricane Ian

Whether they’re headed to Florida or avoiding the state all together, people at Logan Airport say they are nervous about Hurricane Ian and what impact it could have on the Gulf coast. “This one’s bad,” said Peggy Thompson, who is flying to Tampa, Florida. “This one’s a direct hit.”...
BOSTON, MA
westfordcat.org

Adoptable Pet of the Week: Thumbalina

WESTFORD — Thumbalina, a 1-year-old spayed female American Longhair is this week’s Adoptable Pet of the Week. “We got a call from animal control saying someone was hoarding cats. We ended up getting 28 out of the 60 total cats that they had,” said Matthew M, a volunteer with the Lowell Human Society.
WESTFORD, MA
CBS Boston

Winthrop couple stays young by ice dancing into their 80s

WINTHROP -- A Winthrop couple in their 80s has stayed young -- and stayed together -- thanks to a unique hobby. For 55 years, Richard and Nancy Albert have been lacing up their skates and ice dancing. "We have 15 pairs of matching sweaters. So we always match," said Richard.   And they glide onto the ice. "It's the same waltz, foxtrot, tango, then it repeats," said Nancy. The Winthrop couple met as teenagers on a blind date. They married in 1957. Then they learned to skate with their two kids. "They went off to college and they stopped skating. And we're still out there," said...
WINTHROP, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man, woman found dead on train tracks in Quincy

QUINCY, Mass. — Two people were found dead along the Red Line tracks that run through Quincy, prompting a stoppage of all train service on Monday morning, officials said. Emergency crews responding to the northbound tracks in the area of Wollaston station around 6 a.m. found a man and woman dead at the scene, according to the Transit Police Department.
QUINCY, MA
thelocalne.ws

North Shore property sales, Sept. 19 – Sept. 23, 2022

If you would like your name removed for privacy reasons, email news@ipswichlocalnews.com. Previous North Shore property sales can be found here. 9/23/2022Fischl, PeterMarini A A22 Bennett Rd Lot 4$1,250,000. 9/20/2022Palomino Ranch TrustClader S24 Deer Run Rd$1,000,000. 9/23/2022Maloney, Sean PRose E V15 Haymeadow Rd Lot 47$850,000. 9/19/2022Cronin, Robert HMarchetti S9 King...
CBS Boston

2 found dead on Red Line tracks in Quincy not hit by train, MBTA says

QUINCY - Two people were found dead on train tracks in Quincy early Monday morning.The MBTA said a Red Line train operator found the bodies of a man and a woman on the tracks just north of Wollaston Station around 6 a.m.The T said neither had been hit by a train. A spokesperson later said the man and woman "intentionally placed their bodies" between the outside running rail and the electrified third rail. "This is a limited confined space and our preliminary investigation suggests both individuals came into contact with the 3rd rail," the T said in a statement to WBZ-TV....
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Doors smashed at Sears store at South Shore Plaza

BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - The doors of a Sears store are smashed after an apparent break-in at the South Shore Plaza overnight. Glass could be seen on the ground near the merchandise pickup. Police are investigating. This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest...
BRAINTREE, MA

