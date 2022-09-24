Read full article on original website
Related
Richland County animal shelter overwhelmed after 5 recent humane cases
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – Overwhelmed with dogs from five different recent humane cases, the Humane Society of Richland County‘s shelter is asking for help caring for all of the animals they are working to rehabilitate. The eighteen dogs are in addition to other animals at the shelter that are ready for adoption. Five of the […]
richlandsource.com
Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
richlandsource.com
United Way of Richland County to kick off annual campaign on Sept. 28
MANSFIELD -- The United Way of Richland County will be holding its kick-off for the 2022 campaign on Wednesday, Sept. 28 beginning at 8 a.m. The event will take place at the at the Blueberry Patch, 1285 Hanley Road in Mansfield.
Bat with confirmed rabies found in Richland County
A bat with a case of rabies was found in Jefferson Township last week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
richlandsource.com
Mansfield seeks evergreen donation for City Christmas Tree
MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is once again looking for a live Christmas tree to place on display at the Carrousel Park located in downtown Mansfield. If you have an evergreen tree you would like to donate, contact the Mansfield Street Department at 419-755-9803. Trees located within city limits are preferred.
richlandsource.com
Fredericktown council awarded $70K grant from Knox County Foundation
FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation for its streetscape project. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023.
cleveland19.com
Sheffield Lake woman accused in 85-year-old stepfather’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake woman is accused in her stepfather’s death. Police say the two lived together, and it turns out, it’s what she didn’t do that has her in trouble. Officers say they found 85-year-old William Brown in his bed, barely breathing in...
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Galion Inquirer
Multi-state fraud ring halted
CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
crawfordcountynow.com
“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished
MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
Possible fentanyl exposure at Ohio jail sends 7 to hospital
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
whbc.com
Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
cleveland19.com
16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County
WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
cleveland19.com
Akron woman robbed by suspect selling shoes online, police say
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that stemmed from an online sale. The incident happened around noon Saturday at a home in the 200 block of North Marth Avenue. According to police, a woman arranged online to buy a pair of shoes from...
daltonkidronnews.com
Dalton touring agency owner dies while working under bus
SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.
OSHP: Driver dies after hitting tree in Richland County
A man has died following a single-vehicle crash in Richland County, the Ohio State Highway Patrol reported.
Confrontation erupts at protest on Public Square: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a several complaints related to a protest on Public Square at 11:51 a.m. Sept. 24, including an incident in which a woman was reported to have been walking her dog intentionally close to the protesters. Police spoke with all involved and no arrests were reported. Hit-skip: Young...
Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens
AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
Comments / 0