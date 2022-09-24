ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

richlandsource.com

Cunningham selected Richland County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen

ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Richland Outstanding Senior Citizen. Ombudsman Volunteer, Diane Cunningham, was chosen the recipient of this award. Accepting the award on behalf of Ms. Cunningham, Melissa Wilson, LTC Ombudsman & Volunteer Coordinator, was joined on stage with Richland County Commissioner, Tony Vero, who presented a proclamation for her achievements and volunteer work.
richlandsource.com

Mansfield seeks evergreen donation for City Christmas Tree

MANSFIELD -- The City of Mansfield is once again looking for a live Christmas tree to place on display at the Carrousel Park located in downtown Mansfield. If you have an evergreen tree you would like to donate, contact the Mansfield Street Department at 419-755-9803. Trees located within city limits are preferred.
MANSFIELD, OH
richlandsource.com

Fredericktown council awarded $70K grant from Knox County Foundation

FREDERICKTOWN — Fredericktown Village Council was recently awarded $70,000 in grant funding by the Knox County Foundation for its streetscape project. This grant will be used to assist in offsetting the cost of traffic signal improvements at the intersection of Sandusky Street and Main Street, and this improvement will be incorporated into Fredericktown’s Streetscape Project in 2023.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
ELYRIA, OH
Galion Inquirer

Multi-state fraud ring halted

CRAWFORD COUNTY — On September 21, 2022, a multi-state fraud ring was thwarted after a several month investigation. Sheriff Matt Bayles and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Investigative Unit in conjunction with Sheriff Scott Kent and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation conducted a months long investigation into a large-scale fraud ring involving several states including Ohio. A male suspect from Bedford, Ohio would arrive to purchase ATV’s, Razors or other equipment and pay with a fraudulent cashier’s check from the Hocking Valley Bank.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio men arrested in multi-state fraud ring involving stolen ATVs

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a […]
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

“Beyond repair”…West Park Shopping Center could be demolished

MANSFIELD—The City of Mansfield intends to deal with irreparable conditions at the West Park Shopping Center located at 1157 Park Ave West. In a letter dated September 16th to Moshe Property Management of Great Neck, New York, the city outlined the numerous code violations at the strip mall and gave the company one last 60-day notice to either bring the shopping center up to code or face the consequences.
MANSFIELD, OH
whbc.com

Report: Family, Friends End Protest at TimkenSteel Plant

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – TimkenSteel employee Joe Ferral spent 24 days in the hospital fighting for his life, starting on July 26th. That’s the day he was severely burned in a furnace explosion at the Faircrest plant. And 24 is the same number of days...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

16-year-old girl missing from Wayne County

WOOSTER, Ohio (WOIO) - The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old girl who is missing. Deputies said Alieyanna Miller was last seen wearing Nike brand gray sweatpants. Miller, from Wooster, is 5 feet 11 inches tall and 150 pounds, according...
WAYNE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron woman robbed by suspect selling shoes online, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police said officers are investigating an aggravated robbery that stemmed from an online sale. The incident happened around noon Saturday at a home in the 200 block of North Marth Avenue. According to police, a woman arranged online to buy a pair of shoes from...
AKRON, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Dalton touring agency owner dies while working under bus

SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.
DALTON, OH
Cleveland.com

Man comes away empty in attempted robbery of Akron Walgreens

AKRON, Ohio — A man who implied he was armed with a firearm attempted to rob a Walgreens but ended up fleeing the store empty-handed, police say. Officers were called to the Walgreens on the 800 block of West Market Street in the Highland Square neighborhood at about 9:19 a.m. Thursday. Police say the suspect, who was wearing a gray hooded sweat shirt, dark sweat pants and a white facemask, walked into the store and tapped on the counter with something that sounded like metal in his sweat-shirt pocket.
AKRON, OH

