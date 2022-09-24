SUGAR CREEK TWP. The owner of a bus tour agency died Sept. 16 after the charter bus he was working under fell on him. Don Martine, 59, owner of Third Day Travel, who is originally from Canal Fulton, was changing the oil under a charter bus at around noon Sept. 16 in the parking lot of the business at 17714 Lincoln Way E when the bus slipped off the small jacks used to hold up the bus and fell on him, according to a report from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. Martine died as a result of his injuries.

DALTON, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO