Hopewell, VA

NBC12

Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
RICHMOND, VA
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Indecent liberties arrest made

Damon Christopher Thomas was arrested by Prince George County Police and transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond on September 13, 2022, after communication between the Prince George County Police Department and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:39 a.m. the Gloucester Sheriff’s...
PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, VA
NewsBreak
cbs19news

Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
RICHMOND, VA
WRIC - ABC 8News

VCU Police asking for help finding theft suspect

According to police, the five thefts took place between May and September of 2022, on both the Medical College of Virginia and Monroe Park Campuses. It is believed that the suspect was going into campus buildings and stealing credit cards from unlocked offices before using them at nearby retailers.
RICHMOND, VA
WAVY News 10

Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
cbs19news

Two inmates facing charges of aggravated murder in separate incidents

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two inmates have been indicted for the deaths of other inmates in Virginia Department of Corrections facilities. According to a release, 34-year-old Justin Crenshaw is facing charges of aggravated murder and strangulation in connection with the death of 47-year-old Gregory Pierce. This incident occurred Nov....
RICHMOND, VA

