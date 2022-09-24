Read full article on original website
Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Dachtoberfest is coming to Richmond for the first timeMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Couple to open jazz club in Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Hustler Hollywood to open near children’s and science museums in RichmondMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
VCU enrollment drops for fourth consecutive yearMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
One injured in shooting on Hull Street, Richmond Police investigating
Richmond Police Department is investigating a shooting in South Richmond that left one man hospitalized.
Ashland man turns himself in after truck stop shooting
The Hanover County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the Lewistown Truck Stop for a reported shooting Sunday, where police talked to a man who told them another male had fired two shots at him from a handgun while they were in the parking lot of the business.
NBC12
Police search for suspect in robbery on VCU’s campus
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - VCU Police are looking for a suspect involved in an on-campus robbery Friday afternoon. Campus police say the robbery happened in the 700 block of West Main Street. The victim told police they were approached by a man who attempted to take their bag. When the...
Hit-and-run-driver wanted after woman critically injured in downtown Richmond
Police are asking for the public's help identifying a hit-and-run driver involved in a crash in downtown Richmond Sunday evening that left a woman critically injured.
Police: 4-year-old boy fatally shot at Virginia home
A 4-year-old boy was shot and killed at a home in the Hampton Roads region of Virginia on Sunday night, police said.
Henrico Police searching for suspect accused of burglary
Henrico County Police Division is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect accused of burglary.
Henrico Police looking for stolen car
According to police, officers took a report of a stolen vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 8. The owner of the car, a Nissan Altima, said it had been stolen the week prior on the 700 block of Copper Creek Lane in the western part of the County.
15-year-old injured in early morning Newport News shooting on Purlieu Drive
Around 12:44 a.m., officials responded to a report of a shooting victim in the 500 block of Purlieu Drive.
Chesterfield bus driver accused of DUI hit-and-run continues court proceedings
A Chesterfield bus driver accused of driving under the influence in a hit-and-run incident in April continued with court proceedings yesterday.
Man charged with murder of woman in Richmond ‘domestic-related’ incident
A man is in custody following an investigation by the Richmond Police Department into a homicide in the neighborhood of Jahnke.
Active police investigation taking place near Petersburg High School
Petersburg Schools have announced an active police near Petersburg High School and Vernon Johns Middle School on Tuesday, Sept. 27.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Indecent liberties arrest made
Damon Christopher Thomas was arrested by Prince George County Police and transported to Riverside Regional Jail, where he will be held without bond on September 13, 2022, after communication between the Prince George County Police Department and the Gloucester County Sheriff’s Office. At approximately 6:39 a.m. the Gloucester Sheriff’s...
Police ID man killed walking along busy Henrico road
Police have released the name of the 52-year-old man killed walking along a busy road in Henrico County Saturday night.
cbs19news
Man facing murder charge for weekend death in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Chesterfield man is facing a first-degree murder charge in connection with a death in Richmond over the weekend. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 30-year-old Laquan Johnson was arrested in Orange County. On Monday, the Richmond Police Department identified the victim as 30-year-old NeNe Kline,...
Police identify motorcyclist in fatal collision in South Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A motorcyclist who collided fatally with an SUV Saturday night on the South Side of Richmond has been identified. Richmond Police say Allenmichael Marrs, a 31-year-old man who lived in Charlottesville is the motorcyclist who died at the scene of the collision at 6:13 p.m. The SUV driver was traveling east […]
VCU Police asking for help finding theft suspect
According to police, the five thefts took place between May and September of 2022, on both the Medical College of Virginia and Monroe Park Campuses. It is believed that the suspect was going into campus buildings and stealing credit cards from unlocked offices before using them at nearby retailers.
Woman found dead after reported shooting in Richmond
A woman was found dead early Saturday morning after a reported shooting near Midlothian Turnpike in Richmond.
Charge dismissed against Virginia soldier who took military vehicle on joyride
A criminal charge filed earlier this year against the same Virginia soldier who infamously took an armored military vehicle on a joyride through central Virginia has been dismissed.
WAVY News 10
Teen shot on Jefferson Ave. in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — A teenager who was shot on Jefferson Avenue on Sunday afternoon has life-threatening injuries, according to police. A spokeswoman for Newport News Police said that officers responded to the intersection of Jefferson Ave. and Randolph Road around 2:04 p.m. for a report of a shooting.
cbs19news
Two inmates facing charges of aggravated murder in separate incidents
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two inmates have been indicted for the deaths of other inmates in Virginia Department of Corrections facilities. According to a release, 34-year-old Justin Crenshaw is facing charges of aggravated murder and strangulation in connection with the death of 47-year-old Gregory Pierce. This incident occurred Nov....
